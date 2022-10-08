Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Fire damages home in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire on Tuesday night extensively damaged a home in the Westmoreland area of Huntington, firefighters say. The fire was reported just after 9:15 p.m. along Michigan Street. Investigators say the fire started in the rear of the home. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller, a...
WSAZ
One dead following crash in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person has died following a crash Wednesday afternoon in Putnam County, according to dispatchers. The accident happened just after Noon at Charleston Road and McLane Pike in Red House. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. Dispatchers say the vehicle slammed into a...
WTAP
Structure fire reported on Latrobe Street
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officials are on the scene of a structure fire on the 1300 block of Latrobe Street. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 9:53 p.m. They say fire officials reported heavy flames inside the structure. There were people inside the home at the time of...
1 dead, 1 taken to hospital in Putnam County crash
UPDATE (4:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): One lane is back open after a deadly crash in Putnam County. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that Appalachian Power is working to replace a power pole that was damaged at the scene. Sheriff Eggleton also says that excessive speed appears to have contributed to the crash. […]
WSAZ
Man with gunshot wound taken to hospital
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man in Kanawha County was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg. Dispatchers say the man was on his way to the hospital when he pulled off at a gas station in Witcher Creek and called 911 just before 6 Tuesday morning.
wchstv.com
Man rescued after jumping off of pillar under I-64 bridge
KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. — A man was rescued from the Kanawha River Sunday afternoon after jumping from a pillar under the Interstate 64 bridge in Charleston. The man could be seen standing on the pillar, prompting police, fire and EMS crews to respond. First responders gathered on Kanawha...
WSAZ
Fiery crash involving U-Haul closes I-77 northbound
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of I-77 near Silverton has been shut down by emergency crews after a fiery crash. The accident involving a U-Haul vehicle happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 144. I-77 will be shut down for the foreseeable future, according to the Jackson...
WSAZ
Man dies in crash
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has died after a single-vehicle crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 8:30 Monday evening on Rt. 554 in Bidwell. 44 year-old Harry Lloyd of Bidwell died in the crash. A passenger in the car was not injured.
WTAP
Multiple vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A multiple vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries in Parkersburg this afternoon. According to 911 dispatch, a multiple vehicle crash occurred on the 34000 block of Murdoch Avenue. Dispatch said the crash was minor and resulted in one person taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
WSAZ
Police investigate fire as arson after man allegedly sets living room on fire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lisa Johnson said she barely got out alive when the home she lived in was set on fire Sunday morning. “When he kicked in the door we was right here on the mattress,” said Johnson. Johnson said she and two others were inside around 8...
WSAZ
Charleston man claims feral felines making quality of life 'cat-astrophic'
Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va. Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va.
WSAZ
Pedestrian hit by car, taken to hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hopsital after being hit by a car in Charleston Tuesday. Metro 911 dispatchers say it happened along Florida St. and Washington St. West just before 1:30 p.m. There is no word on the extent of injuries, but dispatchers say...
Man rescued after jumping from pillar on I-64 bridge in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One westbound of I-64 was shut down due to a disturbance Sunday afternoon. According to Charleston Police, a man jumped into the Kanawha River from a pillar between the bridge and the water near the 58-mile marker. Police say the man was rescued. There is no word on whether he was injured. Charleston […]
WSAZ
Huntington Fire Prevention Parade returns
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Huntington Fire Prevention Parade came back in a big time way on Monday night. Tony was on hand for all the fun and shares the sights and sounds of one of Huntington’s cherished events. So sit back and enjoy the bands, the floats and the school kids as Tony showcases what’s good about life in the heart of Appalachia.
West Virginia man arrested after 8-year-old girl shot
UPDATE (4:41 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10): A man was arrested in connection to a shooting on Monday morning in Huntington. Huntington Police say that 34-year-old Chris Ortiz-Velez, of Huntington, was arrested and charged with malicious and unlawful assault and four counts of wanton endangerment. They say that Ortiz-Velez arrived at an apartment on Marcum […]
WSAZ
Murder trial underway in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with murdering a woman in Huntington and dismembering her body is underway in Cabell County. Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September 2017. The case started when Wood’s remains were found at the boat ramp...
WSAZ
Crash, broken utility pole closes James River Turnpike
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash that damaged a utility pole has shut down a portion of the James River Turnpike in Milton. According to the Milton Police Department, James River Turnpike between the Pumpkin Park and Blenko Glass is blocked Monday morning. The road will be closed to traffic...
wchstv.com
House catches fire on Charleston's West Side; two neighboring homes also damaged
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A house caught fire over the weekend in Charleston, and two other nearby homes also were damaged. The fire happened Sunday morning on Madison Street on the city’s West Side. No one was in the home that caught fire at the time. In footage...
WSAZ
Man accused of killing, dismembering woman on trial
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The trial against a man charged with killing a woman and dismembering her body continued Wednesday with a retired member of the Huntington Police Forensics Unit taking the stand. Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September of 2017. The...
WTAP
Name of fatal pedestrian-car crash victim released
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man that was killed after being hit by a car on Friday. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, 50-year-old Harald James Bird of Vienna passed away at the crash scene.
