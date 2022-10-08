ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sissonville, WV

WSAZ

Fire damages home in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire on Tuesday night extensively damaged a home in the Westmoreland area of Huntington, firefighters say. The fire was reported just after 9:15 p.m. along Michigan Street. Investigators say the fire started in the rear of the home. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller, a...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

One dead following crash in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person has died following a crash Wednesday afternoon in Putnam County, according to dispatchers. The accident happened just after Noon at Charleston Road and McLane Pike in Red House. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. Dispatchers say the vehicle slammed into a...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Structure fire reported on Latrobe Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officials are on the scene of a structure fire on the 1300 block of Latrobe Street. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 9:53 p.m. They say fire officials reported heavy flames inside the structure. There were people inside the home at the time of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead, 1 taken to hospital in Putnam County crash

UPDATE (4:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): One lane is back open after a deadly crash in Putnam County. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that Appalachian Power is working to replace a power pole that was damaged at the scene. Sheriff Eggleton also says that excessive speed appears to have contributed to the crash. […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Man, WV
WSAZ

Man with gunshot wound taken to hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man in Kanawha County was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg. Dispatchers say the man was on his way to the hospital when he pulled off at a gas station in Witcher Creek and called 911 just before 6 Tuesday morning.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Man rescued after jumping off of pillar under I-64 bridge

KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. — A man was rescued from the Kanawha River Sunday afternoon after jumping from a pillar under the Interstate 64 bridge in Charleston. The man could be seen standing on the pillar, prompting police, fire and EMS crews to respond. First responders gathered on Kanawha...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Fiery crash involving U-Haul closes I-77 northbound

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of I-77 near Silverton has been shut down by emergency crews after a fiery crash. The accident involving a U-Haul vehicle happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 144. I-77 will be shut down for the foreseeable future, according to the Jackson...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man dies in crash

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has died after a single-vehicle crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 8:30 Monday evening on Rt. 554 in Bidwell. 44 year-old Harry Lloyd of Bidwell died in the crash. A passenger in the car was not injured.
BIDWELL, OH
WTAP

Multiple vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A multiple vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries in Parkersburg this afternoon. According to 911 dispatch, a multiple vehicle crash occurred on the 34000 block of Murdoch Avenue. Dispatch said the crash was minor and resulted in one person taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Pedestrian hit by car, taken to hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hopsital after being hit by a car in Charleston Tuesday. Metro 911 dispatchers say it happened along Florida St. and Washington St. West just before 1:30 p.m. There is no word on the extent of injuries, but dispatchers say...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Huntington Fire Prevention Parade returns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Huntington Fire Prevention Parade came back in a big time way on Monday night. Tony was on hand for all the fun and shares the sights and sounds of one of Huntington’s cherished events. So sit back and enjoy the bands, the floats and the school kids as Tony showcases what’s good about life in the heart of Appalachia.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man arrested after 8-year-old girl shot

UPDATE (4:41 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10): A man was arrested in connection to a shooting on Monday morning in Huntington. Huntington Police say that 34-year-old Chris Ortiz-Velez, of Huntington, was arrested and charged with malicious and unlawful assault and four counts of wanton endangerment. They say that Ortiz-Velez arrived at an apartment on Marcum […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Murder trial underway in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with murdering a woman in Huntington and dismembering her body is underway in Cabell County. Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September 2017. The case started when Wood’s remains were found at the boat ramp...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Crash, broken utility pole closes James River Turnpike

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash that damaged a utility pole has shut down a portion of the James River Turnpike in Milton. According to the Milton Police Department, James River Turnpike between the Pumpkin Park and Blenko Glass is blocked Monday morning. The road will be closed to traffic...
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

Man accused of killing, dismembering woman on trial

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The trial against a man charged with killing a woman and dismembering her body continued Wednesday with a retired member of the Huntington Police Forensics Unit taking the stand. Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September of 2017. The...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTAP

Name of fatal pedestrian-car crash victim released

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man that was killed after being hit by a car on Friday. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, 50-year-old Harald James Bird of Vienna passed away at the crash scene.
VIENNA, WV

