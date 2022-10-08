Read full article on original website
Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth
The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
$350 Georgia Cash Assistance Payments Are Being Issued — Who Qualifies?
Georgia was one of several states to issue inflation relief checks to residents in 2022 in an effort to combat the rising costs of goods and services. If you’ve received your check and were hoping for another round of assistance, you might be in luck. If you’re a Medicaid, SNAP, PeachCare for Kids, or TANF recipient, you could soon get a $350 Georgia cash assistance payment.
Abrams dismisses concerns about lack of support from Black voters
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) on Sunday dismissed concerns that she was lacking the support Black voters in her state, calling it a “manufactured crisis” that is “designed to suppress voter turnout.”. Speaking to “Fox News Sunday” anchor Shannon Bream, Abrams insisted she is polling well...
Atlanta’s Pride Parade showcases Georgia’s shifting politics
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock sat side-by-side in a pink convertible. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ...
Cobb’s redistricting vote could force legal standoff with state Legislature
Legal experts and officials weigh on Cobb's attempt to change its district map under the home rule statute in rebuke of GOP state lawmakers who drew a commissioner out of her seat two years before the end of her term.
Voter eligibility challenges dismissed in Cobb County
The Cobb County elections board on Monday quickly rejected challenges to the eligibility of 1,350 voters whose registrations are missing an apartment or unit number, many of whom are people of color and college students.
Georgia voters are ‘unfazed’ by Walker abortion allegations
Reports that Herschel Walker paid for a woman's abortion in 2009 — despite heavy national attention, and outright denial from Walker — has done little to move voters focused on crime, inflation and the cost of living.Oct. 10, 2022.
Georgia schools not using most of federal relief money on recovering from learning loss, study shows
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Channel 2 investigation has found that very few Georgia school systems plan to spend at least half their federal COVID relief money to help students recover from learning losses, and DeKalb school officials told the state that the district would spend just above the 20% minimum required by Washington in the 2021 American Rescue Plan. DeKalb’s expected spending is the least among the metro area’s largest school districts.
GOP governors use midterm campaigns to help build national profile ahead of 2024
WASHINGTON (TND) — Republican governors who are considered potential presidential contenders in 2024 are fanning out across the country to support candidates in the upcoming midterm elections, including some stops in states with early primaries that could help propel them to the nomination. Former President Donald Trump remains the...
Coastal Georgia U.S. House race: Is Herring a centrist? Is Carter a 'Trump surrogate?'
With Georgia's historic Democratic flip in the 2020 election, the state’s political landscape changed for 2022. For proof, see the First District U.S. House race between political newcomer Wade Herring, a Democrat, and long-serving GOP incumbent Buddy Carter. Herring is campaigning as a centrist, a strategy aimed at pulling...
Challenger maintains funding edge in Georgia superintendent’s race
Democratic challenger Alisha Thomas Searcy leads Republican incumbent Richard Woods in campaign fundraising.
To the dismay of partisans, Georgia has legitimate elections
Over the past several years, Republicans and Democrats have both questioned the validity of election results that didn’t go in their favor. These claims have particularly cast a shadow over the Peach State’s handling of its elections, given its key role in determining the 2020 presidential winner and controversies around the 2018 governor’s race.
Ky. Supreme Court hears arguments in tax-credit scholarship case
Justices’ lines of questioning suggested a skepticism towards arguments that the tax-credit scholarship program is legal.
