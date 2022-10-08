ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

St. Lucie County Seeks Resident Opinions

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners is seeking resident opinions to help shape the future of the county. On Oct. 7, St. Lucie County deployed the National Community Survey to a scientifically random sampling of 5,500 households. Each selected household will receive invitations to participate through the U.S. mail.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up, killed in car crash in Tennessee

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Willie Spence, 23, died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Investigators said Spence, while at the wheel of his 2019 Jeep Cherokee, left the road and crashed into the back of a tractor trailer that had stopped on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of I-24 in Marion County, near mile marker 147. He was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the truck, from Nebraska, was not hurt.
MARION COUNTY, TN
cw34.com

High school student accused of bringing loaded gun to campus

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 17-year-old student from Westwood High School was arrested on Wednesday for possession of a loaded firearm on campus, deputies say. The firearm was found after an investigation into allegations against the student for possession of stolen property. The allegation prompted a search...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL

