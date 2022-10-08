Read full article on original website
St. Lucie County Seeks Resident Opinions
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners is seeking resident opinions to help shape the future of the county. On Oct. 7, St. Lucie County deployed the National Community Survey to a scientifically random sampling of 5,500 households. Each selected household will receive invitations to participate through the U.S. mail.
"We've been slow to build": Rent prices trend down but demand is still too high
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida continues to struggle with outsized rent increases. In august, southeast Florida renters were paying over 21% more than a year ago. There was a tiny dip in the month to month cost of rent this summer, but experts say we’ll never see prices as low as they were pre-pandemic.
Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up, killed in car crash in Tennessee
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Willie Spence, 23, died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Investigators said Spence, while at the wheel of his 2019 Jeep Cherokee, left the road and crashed into the back of a tractor trailer that had stopped on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of I-24 in Marion County, near mile marker 147. He was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the truck, from Nebraska, was not hurt.
Voters explain what they want to hear from Crist and DeSantis in the Oct. 24 debate
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The governor's race in Florida is heating up. Voters will have a chance to see the two candidates take part in a live debate. That debate is two weeks from tonight, October 24, on CBS12 News. We wanted to find out from voters,...
High school student accused of bringing loaded gun to campus
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 17-year-old student from Westwood High School was arrested on Wednesday for possession of a loaded firearm on campus, deputies say. The firearm was found after an investigation into allegations against the student for possession of stolen property. The allegation prompted a search...
