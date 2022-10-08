Read full article on original website
OAE Titans and Batavia Bulldawgs clash under the lights
The Oakfield-Alabama/Elba Titans hosted the Batavia Bulldawgs in three youth football games at O-A's field on Saturday, with a 7 p.m. start time on the third game, giving the JV squads an opportunity to play under the lights. Scorres:
Wnd Ensemble performs at Oakfield-Alabama on Nov. 19
The Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble performs its first concert of the season at Oakfield-Alabama High School on Nov.19. The show starts at 4 p.m. Founder and conductor Philip J. Briatico will lead the ensemble through a program that features
Wilmer F. Stapleton, Jr.
- Wilmer F. Stapleton, Jr., 39, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, surrounded by his loving family, while under hospice care. He was born Monday, March 7th, 1983 in Prestonburg, Kentucky a son of Wilmer F. Stapleton Sr. and Sandra L. French Stapleton of Attica.
Geraldine Caudill
Geraldine Caudill, age 90 of Leicester, NY passed away peacefully at home. She was born on September 14, 1932 in Kodak, Kentucky. A daughter to the late John and Maude (McIntyre) Amburgey. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Claude Caudill who passed away in 2014, grandson: Jesse Caudill who passed away in 2017 and siblings: Cleveland Amburgy, Greene Amburgy, Roger Amburgy, Zola Hutchinson, Tanner Amburgy, Dosha Ellis and Dianer Arrowwood.
Mark B. Kohlhagen
Mark B. Kohlhagen, 65 of Attica, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Wyoming County Community Hospital in Warsaw. He was born May 11, 1957 in Batavia, to the late Kenneth and Esther (Marks) Kohlhagen. Mark was the hardest worker you could find. He was always there to lend...
Lawrence A. Bray
Lawrence A. Bray, 88 of Darien Center, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia. He was born October 6, 1934 in Elma, to the late Albert and Caroline (Euller) Bray. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan (Lieb) Bray in 2009 and his brother John Bray in 2008.
Frances "Babe" Gentile
Frances “Babe” Gentile, of Batavia passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 8 with her closest. She is survived by her daughter, Vikki; granddaughter, Gabriella; son, Paul; brother,. David, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Victor. Private services will be held at the convenience...
Family quilt project among highlights Friday and Saturday in Alexander
Article by Lori Ivison Visitors to the Museum Quilt Guild’s upcoming quilt show may not notice it, but there will be one very special quilt on display in the Youth category. Made by member Christine Kuehl and her three granddaughters, this quilt was a summer vacation project. But it was much more than that!
Benefit at Alabama Hotel will assist Oakfield woman diagnosed with rare cancer
A benefit Oct. 19 at Alabama Hotel will benefit an Oakfield woman who has recently been diagnosed with a very rare form of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and has masses on both lungs and her liver. The family of Carrie Gilbert Desjardins, 46, is hoping all their friends and relatives in the...
Law and Order: Two people charged in fire started at newly opened smoke shop on reservation
Brandi L. Reuben, 26, and Garrett S. Porter (no residences provided), are charged with arson 3rd, criminal mischief, and conspiracy 5th. Reuben and Porter are accused of starting a fire at a newly opened location of a smoke shop at 368 Martin Road, Alabama on Sept. 29 at 10:38 p.m. The pair were arrested following an investigation by Deputy David Moore. Reuben and Porter were arraigned in Town of Alabama Court and are scheduled to appear again on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.
