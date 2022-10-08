Guinness World Record broken at Thanksgiving Point

Thanksgiving Point now holds a Guinness World Record after planting more than 41,000 tulip bulbs in one hour late Friday morning.

120 community volunteers and 40 staff members began the attempt just after 10:00 a.m., with each person planting an average of 250 tulip bulbs, leading to a total of 41,089 bulbs by the hour's end. The attempted was observed by an official adjudicator from Guinness World Records.

"Planting 41,000 bulbs in one hour with 100 and 50 plus people is definitely a task, but it's achievable, " said Erica Brown, chief marketing officer for Thanksgiving Point. "We've had a team of people working on it for months planning it, planning volunteers, partnering with the community."

The new record is more than double the previous record, which was set in Japan in 2020 at 15,690 bulbs.

The bulbs were planted in preparation for the forthcoming Tulip Festival, set to take place next April. Thanksgiving Point plants more than 300,000 bulbs each year for the festival.