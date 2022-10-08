Read full article on original website
Related
kslsports.com
Utah Looking To Prove They Are A Team With Endurance, Not Just Enthusiasm
SALT LAKE CITY- Everyone knows by now that the 2022 football season has not gone how the Utes envisioned it. Last weekend’s loss to UCLA ended the dream of a College Football Playoff, but Utah is still looking to prove they are a team with endurance, not just enthusiasm. A win over #7 USC this weekend would keep the Utes in the Pac-12 Conference Championship hunt- another big goal of theirs heading into this season.
kslsports.com
BYU Set To Release Chocolate CougarTail For Arkansas Game
PROVO, Utah – BYU’s famous game day treat, a CougarTail, will have a unique option during Saturday’s football game against Arkansas. Fans at LaVell Edwards Stadium will be able to purchase a chocolate-covered CougarTail. Folks, this isn’t a drill. Typically, the popular CougarTail is available in a...
A former BYU football commit who played at UCLA is in the transfer portal
Tyler Manoa, who played for the UCLA Bruins football program after having interest in the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes in high school, is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Looking To End Day Game Struggles With Routine Change
PROVO, Utah – The last six losses for BYU football dating back to 2020 have all kicked off before 6 p.m. (MT). Out of those six losses, four have kicked off at 1:30 p.m. (MT). Since 2019, BYU has only defeated one Power Five opponent in a day time...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BYU and Utah both miss out on commitment from elite basketball prospect Keanu Dawes
Keanu Dawes announced that he has committed to the Rice Owls after considering the BYU Cougars and Utah Runnin’ Utes
kslsports.com
BYU QB Jaren Hall Says He Will Play Saturday Against Arkansas
PROVO, Utah – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall was seemingly banged up in the loss to Notre Dame this past week, but he said he is ready to play Saturday. The injury likely occurred during the Utah State loss the Thursday prior and speculation was a shoulder injury. In the loss to the Irish, Hall threw just 17 passes and completed nine which was by far his lowest output of the season. During his post-game press conference, Hall downplayed any sort of shoulder injury and took full responsibility for the passing game being as bad as it was.
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Week 9 Recap
SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team put a bow on Week 9 of the high school football season in the state of Utah with a full recap and analysis. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind talked about the best games and performances from the seventh week of the 2022 high school football season.
kslsports.com
Midseason Review Of BYU Football’s 2022 Season
PROVO, Utah – We’ve already reached the midway point of the BYU football season. It feels like yesterday that BYU was in Tampa about to take the field before a lightning strike hit, causing a delay to an impressive opener against USF. Then you blink, and six games...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kslsports.com
Where Does 4-2 Utah Stand Halfway Through The Season?
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah sits at 4-2 at the halfway mark of the 2022 season and in a somewhat similar situation to where they were this time last year. With the College Football Playoff firmly off the table after last weekend’s loss to UCLA, where does that leave the Utes?
kslsports.com
Tavion Thomas: The Train Was Having Maintenance
SALT LAKE CITY- We all know that life is rarely fair, and it certainly never was fair for Tavion Thomas. The talented running back for the Utes has faced more than his share of hard knocks- some of them self-inflicted, some of them not, noting the T-Train “was having maintenance” to start the season.
kslsports.com
BYU WR Gunner Romney Expected To Be Available Against Arkansas
PROVO, Utah – BYU wide receiver Gunner Romney left the Notre Dame game last Saturday on a medical cart. Romney entered BYU’s medical tent after a late third-quarter catch against the Irish. Then after a visit to the tent, he was carted off. BYUtv’s Spencer Linton reported that Romney was driven to the team bus area after being carted off the field.
New restaurants and entertainment come to Vivint Arena
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Fans of the Utah Jazz will have a lot to take in when the season starts on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Over the offseason, the home of the Utah Jazz, Vivint Arena, has earned some upgrades, new restaurants, and in-stadium entertainment. Vivint Arena will welcome four new places for fans […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BYU, Black Menaces host walkout against ‘Queerphobia’
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of National Coming Out Day, some students at Brigham Young University (BYU) walked out of class Tuesday. It was in efforts to take a stand against policies regarding LGBTQ students, which some claim have lead to an uncomfortable feelings on campus. “Strike out Queerphobia” being spearheaded locally by the […]
kslsports.com
Joe Ingles Drops House Price, Again
SALT LAKE CITY – Joe Ingles has dropped the price of his Salt Lake City house, again. The Ingles house was first listed in August for $3.5 million, but Joe and his wife Renae dropped it to $3.2 million after nearly a month on the market. Now, a month...
kjzz.com
Golfer beats up another player for 'playing too slow' at Hill Air Force Base
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police say he beat up another golfer at the Hill Air Force Base Golf Course after accusing another player of playing too slowly. David Robles, 61, was booked on charges related to aggravated assault and disorderly conduct on October 8.
kslsports.com
Salt Lake Stars Moving To Maverick Center
SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Stars will play their home games at Maverik Center for the 2022-23 season. The Jazz G League affiliate announced the move on Monday after spending the last several seasons playing at the Salt Lake Community College Redwood Campus. “The Stars look...
lehifreepress.com
Falcon girls tennis takes state for the third time
Loaded with talent, the Skyridge girls tennis team took the top prize at the 6A state tennis championships last Saturday, October 8, at the Liberty Park tennis complex in Salt Lake City. The Falcons were ahead by six points after the first three rounds and advanced all members of the...
BYU Newsnet
Reshaping Utah: Understanding the plastic surgery epidemic
Driving through Utah, it’s impossible to miss the billboards lining the freeway advertising cosmetic and plastic surgery. It may come as a shock to learn that Salt Lake City has the second-highest number of plastic surgeons per capita in America while being one of the most religious states in the country.
Which U.S. city is the worst to drive in?
Which city has the worst drivers? Which city has the best drivers? What a new WalletHub study says about the best and worst places to drive.
kjzz.com
Locations released for two new temples in California, Singapore
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The locations of the recently announced Modesto California Temple and Singapore Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced on Monday. According to Church officials, the Singapore structure will be built on a one-acre site located at 233 Pasir Panjang...
Comments / 0