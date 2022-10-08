ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kslsports.com

Utah Looking To Prove They Are A Team With Endurance, Not Just Enthusiasm

SALT LAKE CITY- Everyone knows by now that the 2022 football season has not gone how the Utes envisioned it. Last weekend’s loss to UCLA ended the dream of a College Football Playoff, but Utah is still looking to prove they are a team with endurance, not just enthusiasm. A win over #7 USC this weekend would keep the Utes in the Pac-12 Conference Championship hunt- another big goal of theirs heading into this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Set To Release Chocolate CougarTail For Arkansas Game

PROVO, Utah – BYU’s famous game day treat, a CougarTail, will have a unique option during Saturday’s football game against Arkansas. Fans at LaVell Edwards Stadium will be able to purchase a chocolate-covered CougarTail. Folks, this isn’t a drill. Typically, the popular CougarTail is available in a...
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Florida State
City
Washington, UT
City
Washington, CA
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
State
Colorado State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
State
Washington State
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
Utah Football
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
kslsports.com

BYU QB Jaren Hall Says He Will Play Saturday Against Arkansas

PROVO, Utah – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall was seemingly banged up in the loss to Notre Dame this past week, but he said he is ready to play Saturday. The injury likely occurred during the Utah State loss the Thursday prior and speculation was a shoulder injury. In the loss to the Irish, Hall threw just 17 passes and completed nine which was by far his lowest output of the season. During his post-game press conference, Hall downplayed any sort of shoulder injury and took full responsibility for the passing game being as bad as it was.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Week 9 Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team put a bow on Week 9 of the high school football season in the state of Utah with a full recap and analysis. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind talked about the best games and performances from the seventh week of the 2022 high school football season.
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

Midseason Review Of BYU Football’s 2022 Season

PROVO, Utah – We’ve already reached the midway point of the BYU football season. It feels like yesterday that BYU was in Tampa about to take the field before a lightning strike hit, causing a delay to an impressive opener against USF. Then you blink, and six games...
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose Bowl#Southern Utah#American Football#College Football#Pac 12#Bowling Green#Ksl Sports#Warmups
kslsports.com

Where Does 4-2 Utah Stand Halfway Through The Season?

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah sits at 4-2 at the halfway mark of the 2022 season and in a somewhat similar situation to where they were this time last year. With the College Football Playoff firmly off the table after last weekend’s loss to UCLA, where does that leave the Utes?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Tavion Thomas: The Train Was Having Maintenance

SALT LAKE CITY- We all know that life is rarely fair, and it certainly never was fair for Tavion Thomas. The talented running back for the Utes has faced more than his share of hard knocks- some of them self-inflicted, some of them not, noting the T-Train “was having maintenance” to start the season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU WR Gunner Romney Expected To Be Available Against Arkansas

PROVO, Utah – BYU wide receiver Gunner Romney left the Notre Dame game last Saturday on a medical cart. Romney entered BYU’s medical tent after a late third-quarter catch against the Irish. Then after a visit to the tent, he was carted off. BYUtv’s Spencer Linton reported that Romney was driven to the team bus area after being carted off the field.
PROVO, UT
ABC4

New restaurants and entertainment come to Vivint Arena

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Fans of the Utah Jazz will have a lot to take in when the season starts on Wednesday, Oct. 19.  Over the offseason, the home of the Utah Jazz, Vivint Arena, has earned some upgrades, new restaurants, and in-stadium entertainment.  Vivint Arena will welcome four new places for fans […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

BYU, Black Menaces host walkout against ‘Queerphobia’

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of National Coming Out Day, some students at Brigham Young University (BYU) walked out of class Tuesday. It was in efforts to take a stand against policies regarding LGBTQ students, which some claim have lead to an uncomfortable feelings on campus. “Strike out Queerphobia” being spearheaded locally by the […]
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Joe Ingles Drops House Price, Again

SALT LAKE CITY – Joe Ingles has dropped the price of his Salt Lake City house, again. The Ingles house was first listed in August for $3.5 million, but Joe and his wife Renae dropped it to $3.2 million after nearly a month on the market. Now, a month...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Salt Lake Stars Moving To Maverick Center

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Stars will play their home games at Maverik Center for the 2022-23 season. The Jazz G League affiliate announced the move on Monday after spending the last several seasons playing at the Salt Lake Community College Redwood Campus. “The Stars look...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
lehifreepress.com

Falcon girls tennis takes state for the third time

Loaded with talent, the Skyridge girls tennis team took the top prize at the 6A state tennis championships last Saturday, October 8, at the Liberty Park tennis complex in Salt Lake City. The Falcons were ahead by six points after the first three rounds and advanced all members of the...
LEHI, UT
BYU Newsnet

Reshaping Utah: Understanding the plastic surgery epidemic

Driving through Utah, it’s impossible to miss the billboards lining the freeway advertising cosmetic and plastic surgery. It may come as a shock to learn that Salt Lake City has the second-highest number of plastic surgeons per capita in America while being one of the most religious states in the country.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Locations released for two new temples in California, Singapore

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The locations of the recently announced Modesto California Temple and Singapore Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced on Monday. According to Church officials, the Singapore structure will be built on a one-acre site located at 233 Pasir Panjang...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy