Pippa Passes, KY

wymt.com

Clear Creek Baptist Bible College in Bell County installs new president

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/KENTUCKY TODAY) - One current professor will now lead one Southeastern Kentucky school. Kentucky Today reports Dr. Charles Goodman was unanimously chosen by the board of trustees to become the next president of Clear Creek Baptist Bible College. Goodman will succeed Donnie Fox, who announced his retirement last...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KSP Post 13 to host second annual Cruising with Cruisers Car Show

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard will host its second annual Cruising with Cruisers Car Show. It will take place this weekend at the old Whitesburg High School campus. Trooper Matt Gayheart said the cruise-in raises money for Shop with a Trooper so they...
HAZARD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Eastern KY focuses recovery efforts on holiday support

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Superintendents of the flood-impacted districts in eastern Kentucky told Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) leadership recovery efforts are moving toward helping families and students during the holiday season. Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said the district’s top priority is focusing on making sure displaced families currently living in temporary housing are attended […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Pippa Passes, KY
wymt.com

State commission hosts town hall on massive opioid settlement

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky commission was tasked with finding the best way to spend $240 million in opioid settlement money. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission met at The Forum on Tuesday in Hazard. Officials held a town hall hoping to hear from people who were most affected...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Pikeville Pride returns after two-year break

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is returning after a two-year hiatus. Those with Pikeville Pride said they took a break due to COVID-19 concerns, but it returns Saturday for the third time. Festivities begin at noon at Pikeville City Park. Pikeville Pride members said food and drinks will be...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

North Fork Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Fork Oktoberfest is back in downtown Hazard this weekend. There will be a Weiner dog race, three beer vendors set up on the street, along with the two bars downtown. Five bands are set to perform like Ben Fugate & The Burning Trash Band....
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

‘Cowboy’ makes a return to Hindman

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Dave “Cowboy” Graham has returned to Hindman to support flood survivors. Graham travels the country going wherever disaster has struck to help support people in grief. He was recently in Florida after Hurricane Ian, and made a stop in Knott County on the way back.
HINDMAN, KY
wymt.com

Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with an Eastern Kentucky school district are investigating a string of thefts. A Facebook post from the district said the theft happened at Perry County Central High School. Surveillance video from Perry County Schools shows a silver Chevy Cavalier back into a spot around...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky newspaper offers reward for evidence of vote buying

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A small town newspaper is trying to protect local democracy by offering up a reward for any evidence of vote buying in the county. Sometimes election season can bring out the worst in people, from damaging and vandalizing signs to flinging mud across the aisle. In...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Pike County schools on two hour delay

PIKE COUNTY (WEHT) – The Pike County School Corporation has released a notice via their Facebook that all schools in the PCSC will be on a 2 hour delay due to a water outage at Winslow. Eyewitness news will update this post with additional details as they become available.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

WALNUT FESTIVAL NEXT WEEKEND

HALF MOUNTAIN – The fourth-annual Walnut Festival is scheduled for October 15 at the Half Mountain Battlefield Park, across from South Magoffin Elementary. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, with admission free, plenty of entertainment, kids’ activities, a car show, cornhole tournament, and many local vendors and amazing concessions signed up for the day.
SALYERSVILLE, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Help sought identifying suspects in dumping video

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pike County Solid Waste is asking for the public’s help identifying two men caught on a surveillance video. The video appears to show the men dumping trash out of a pickup truck at an undisclosed location. A timestamp on the video suggests it was recorded Sunday afternoon.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Top 5 Plays - October 10, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The final month of the regular season is upon us and as our local teams reach for the district crown, several individuals players have reached some glory for themselves. Here are our Top 5 Plays sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services. 5- Max...
HAZARD, KY
clayconews.com

ARREST & SEIZURE: Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, U.S. Currency during Traffic Stop on Hal Rogers Parkway in Appalachian Region of Eastern Kentucky

HYDEN, KY - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Thursday, October 6, 2022 Deputies Shane Wilson and James Begley assisted Kentucky State Police Trooper Darrell Hicks with a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the report in Facebook:. During the investigation at the...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
middlesboronews.com

Jadon Gibson: A Murder in Harlan – finale

In years past, it was common for songs to be written and sung about happenings like the murders of Gus and Julia Loeb. Songs about deaths of presidents, train wrecks, robberies, duels and many other events were common themes. Information about such events were often passed in this manner. The...
HARLAN, KY

