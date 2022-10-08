Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Harrisburg’s Whitaker wins Week 7 SZFF play of the week
HARRISBURG, Mo. (KMIZ) Harrisburg's Harley Whitaker is our Week 7 SportsZone Football Friday play of the week winner. You can watch the play in the video player above. Up next -the Bulldogs will visit the Fayette Falcons on Friday at 7 p.m.
SportsZone Football Friday game of the week preview: Hickman vs. Rock Bridge
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Providence Bowl is back in Week 8 for the SportsZone Football Friday game of the week as Rock Bridge hosts Hickman. Watch the game live at 7 p.m. in the player. These two teams will Friday in the KZOU game of the week. You can watch...
Tracking another round of storms by early Wednesday morning
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with another round of storms before sunrise. Lows in the upper 50s to around 60 with gusty south winds. TOMORROW: Morning showers and storms, exiting before noon. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70 with gusty northwest winds. EXTENDED: More than half an inch of rain...
Tracking rounds of rain and storms to start the week
TONIGHT: Showers and storms developing after midnight with lows in the upper 50s to around 60. TOMORROW: Morning rain and a few storms, becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. EXTENDED: Low level winds increase overnight from the southwest, increasing moisture across the region. That will help...
