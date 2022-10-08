ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FSU bolsters defensive front with emerging redshirt freshmen

By Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

Even before the season began, there were questions about how Florida State’s defensive line could build on its progress demonstrated last season with the losses of Jermaine Johnson II and Keir Thomas.

Entering Saturday night’s late conference matchup at No. 14 N.C. State (4-1, 0-1 ACC), the answer is yes.

Redshirt senior Robert Cooper and Fabien Lovett have anchored the tackle spots while transfer Jared Verse and a combination of Derrick McLendon II, Dennis Briggs Jr. and Leonard Warner III have stepped up at the ends. But injuries to Lovett and Verse have forced the Seminoles to rely on younger talent.

Redshirt freshmen Joshua Farmer and Patrick Payton have taken on increased roles up front along with redshirt sophomore Malcolm Ray and true freshman Daniel Lyons. FSU can rotate 6-8 players on the defensive line.

It’s a bonus for Florida State (4-1, 2-1 ACC ), which is in the middle of a three-game stretch that includes hosting No. 5 Clemson next week.

Payton and Farmer recorded sacks in the loss to Wake Forest last week.

“Patrick Payton and Josh Farmer are kind of growing up and that showed up a couple of times,” said defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.

“Patrick, the last three games, has shown he’s ready to play Division I football,” coach Mike Norvell said of Payton, who has 11 tackles and 2 sacks this season. “I love it. He’s still at the infant stages of what he’s going to be. He has remarkable potential.

“Josh Farmer was feeling his way into it [during the Louisville game]. These last two games, you feel them on film. You see the explosiveness and power. It was great to see him get in there and get a sack.”

With more than 30 career starts under his belt at tackle, Cooper is the veteran of the frontline and he’s noticed the improvement out of the younger players, especially Farmer.

“He’s come a long way after all the things he went through last year,” said Cooper. “He was having a hard time picking everything up, but now you see everything is coming more smoothly for him.”

Lyons is another player who caught the attention of coaches and teammates.

A 3-star standout from Homestead, he made his college debut against Duquesne in the opener but has seen his playing time increase recently.

“I didn’t know when it would show up for Daniel with opportunity but he’s made the most of it,” said Norvell. “He can absolutely be in that defensive line rotation. He showed he could make productive plays while he was out there.”

Added Cooper: “The first thing I noticed about Daniel when he came in was that he reminded me of myself, how eager he was to start learning the plays. You can tell he’s taking all the stuff he’s learning in the meetings to the field.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Orlando, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
Orlando Date Night Guide

Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond

When it comes to reasons why living in Central Florida is so great, there’s hardly a shortage. We live where others vacation! To help locals take advantage of these benefits, we have gathered a list of venues offering Florida resident... The post Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL

Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
Person
Jermaine Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Redshirt Freshmen#American Football#College Football#Florida State#Wake Forest#Division
WESH

NHC tracking new tropical disturbance in Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. — Forecasters have identified a new disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the National Hurricane Center, an area of disturbed water has been located in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico. "[The system] is forecast to move westward toward the far southwest Gulf of Mexico during...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
click orlando

Orlando chiropractor molested patient; more victims possible, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A chiropractor was arrested after Orlando police say he touched at least one patient inappropriately. Agostinho Rodrigues, 62, operates his business out of 1005 Virginia Drive, according to investigators. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian | St. Johns River still rising...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
SANFORD, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy