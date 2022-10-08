ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Hilton Reacts to Fan's Story About Stealing Her Sunglasses

By Carly Silva
 4 days ago
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Paris Hilton responded to a fan who recently admitted to stealing a pair of sunglasses from her over 10 years ago.

TikTok user Greg Brown, who runs a popular science account under the name @asapscience, shared a video earlier this week to follow the viral trend where people tell personal stories to the beat of Nicki Minaj's track "Super Freaky Girl."

In his take on the trend, Brown recounted a story from 2007 when he and a friend stole a pair of Christian Dior sunglasses from the model, who is giving her take on the situation now that the truth has come out.

Hilton, 41, reposted Brown's original video on her own TikTok account on Friday alongside a video of herself, where she first appeared shocked to hear that he stole from her.

"One thing about is that I once robbed Paris Hilton, and I hope she never sees this cause I could go to jail," Brown's video began before he went on to explain that he was attending an M.I.A. concert in Toronto, Canada, at the time of the alleged heist.

"I left the concert, and then a big black car pulled up, and all these people screamed, and Paris Hilton got out."

Brown continued: "I actually grabbed her; there's a photo," while showing a picture of the interaction as proof.

After approaching the Paris in Love star, Brown recalled Hilton entered a club called The Government in Toronto, and the car she arrived in was parked outside, unlocked, and had no one in it; so Brown and his friend decided to get inside it.

"We were laughing, we were screaming. We were in Paris Hilton's car. Then my friend said 'Run,' and then I thought cops were coming, so we ran, but my friend was actually screaming with joy because she'd stolen her Christian Dior sunglasses," Brown explained. "Sorry, Paris, so we have Christian Dior sunglasses that are Paris Hilton's. We share them in a sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses."

"So yes, I robbed Paris Hilton. I hope that's okay, and please don't put me in jail. You're rich," he ended the video while Hilton shook her head, signaling that she wouldn't get him in any legal trouble over the incident.

Instead, Hilton just laughed along with the story and added the caption: "LOL! 😹 Can you please do a reveal of the sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses? 🤣💀🕶"

She also included the hashtags "#ThatsNotHot," "#ButThatsHilarious" and "#ButAlsoPlsDontRobMe."

Brown has since uploaded another video revealing the pair of stolen sunglasses while apologizing again for breaking into her car and stealing the shades.

"Thank you for being such a good sport," he said, offering to send her the sunglasses back.

"Thnx 4 being KWEEN," he captioned the video.

