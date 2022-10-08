Xandarian Snack ‘Zarg Nuts’ May Be Available Soon at EPCOT’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, No Word on ‘Cake Toast’

Read full article on original website
Mysterious Signs Appear at Magic Kingdom & EPCOT Entrances, Annual Passholder Entrance Returns, Is Territory Lounge the Best Bar at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (10/10/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, October 10, 2022.
Rise of the Resistance Individual Lightning Lane Jumps to $25 at Disneyland
Price increases hit Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane at Disneyland Resort this morning, and with the new varied pricing scale, we’re already seeing new highs. Individual Lightning Lane access for Rise of the Resistance is selling at $25 per person today. Formerly, access was priced at $20 maximum with flex pricing.
Mysterious New Signage Goes Up at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Park Entrances
A series of mysterious new signs have been added to the entrances of the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. Three of the EPCOT logo signs can be found at the park’s main entrance. The presence of a tab at the bottom leads us to believe that these will occasionally sport a sign over them to promote park hours, special event entrances, or maybe just even make it clearer that one area is “exit only”. Only time will tell.
Themed Ticket Scanners Installed at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Exit, Walls Partially Up Around Entrance Area
As you’re preparing to exit your journey around the Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort, for more than two decades you’d usually push your way out through a turnstile. But now they’ve been removed in favor of new digital turnstiles similar to those we saw added over the summer at Universal Studios Florida.
NEW Christmas Dooney & Bourke Collection “Sleighs” at Walt Disney World Resort
We found this merry pair of items at Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom Park. This collection features Mickey & Minnie surrounded by wildlife upon a green background. The wristlet wallet and small handbag will be sure to please those celebrating the holiday season, and make perfect accessories for guests visiting Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party this year.
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 10/6/22 (Creature from the Black Lagoon Mold-A-Rama Figure, No ‘Ghoulish’ Showings, Scare Zone Fun at HHN, and More)
Welcome to another spooky night here at the Universal Orlando Resort. It’s time to head back into the fog for another night of Halloween Horror Nights, but first, let’s make a quick visit to the Dead Coconut Club. If you’re a fan of Mold-A-Rama wax figures, there’s a...
BREAKING: Variable Pricing Introduced for Disney Genie+ at Walt Disney World, Now Can Be $22 Per Guest, Per Day OR HIGHER
With the change to varied, date-based pricing, the price for the Disney Genie+ service has also increased. The lowest price remains $15, but the service currently can run as high as $22 per person, per day. Disney also noted that these prices are for the month of October and are...
Annual Passholder Park Entrance Returns to Magic Kingdom
Magic Kingdom Park saw the return of a fan favorite Annual Passholder perk this morning as we noticed the passholder exclusive turnstiles have come back!. When we arrived at Magic Kingdom Park this morning, we were delighted to see bright yellow placard inviting passholders to use the reserved turnstiles. Near the center of the entrance (though it could move), this entryway is a good way for passholders to avoid the long lines to enter, though the line may not always be shorter.
New ‘Hercules’ Muses Dress and T-Shirt at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A Muses-inspired dress and a Pegasus T-shirt have joined the “Hercules” 25th anniversary collection at Disneyland Resort. Both pieces of apparel are a peacy color. “Hercules” Dress – $128. The flowing dress resembles...
BREAKING: Cast Members Will Receive Both Theme Park Admission and Disney+ Bundle in 2023
Disney is walking back a controversial decision that offered Cast Members a choice between a Main Gate Pass (for theme park admission) or a Disney+ bundle subscription. They have confirmed that in 2023, Cast Members will get both. The Disney Parks Main Entrance Pass grants Cast Members the ability to...
BREAKING: ‘Fantasmic!’ Returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in November 2022
“Fantasmic!” will return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios after two years in November. An exact date has not been announced. It was previously announced the nighttime spectacular would return in 2022. Upon its return, it will feature a new sequence. No details have been officially announced, but the concept...
REVIEW: 50th Anniversary ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Bat’ Slush Arrives at Magic Kingdom
This morning, we noticed a new slush at Magic Kingdom at the Cheshire Cafe. The Twinkle Twinkle Little Bat slush is part of the 50th anniversary celebrations. The “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Bat” name references the poem written by Louis Carroll. This poem was recited by The Dormouse in the animated film and read by The Mad Hatter in the original book.
BREAKING: MagicBand+ Coming to Disneyland Resort on October 26
We now know MagicBand+ will launch at Disneyland Resort on October 26. Magic Key Holders, DVC, and Cast Members will have early access. Bands will go on sale on October 19 for those select groups. On October 26, all guests will be able to purchase MagicBand+ at the following locations:
REVIEW: Secret Menu Coca-Cola Autumn Spice Cooler From Hot Dog Hall of Fame at Universal CityWalk
There are a few secret menu drinks available at Universal Orlando Resort this season. In Universal CityWalk Orlando, guests can get the Autumn Spice Cooler from the secret menu of Hot Dog Hall of Fame. To get this drink, simply ask for it by name. Autumn Spice Cooler – $7...
BREAKING: Prices Increased at Most Food & Beverage Venues Across Walt Disney World Resort
Prices on food and beverage across Walt Disney World Resort have been raised today. The price increases are in place at nearly every restaurant on property. Alcoholic beverages have increased by approximately $0.30-$2.50 each. For example, the Hang Ten Mojito at Typhoon Lagoon increased from $14 to $14.50, but the Black Cherry Lemonade increased from $13 to $15.50.
SHOP: Celebrate 40 Years of EPCOT with These Exclusive Classic Attraction Shirts from Carousel of Products!
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Carousel of Products is an online store that is the exclusive home of official WDWNT logo merchandise as well as original park-inspired merchandise. In celebration of 40 years of EPCOT, we produced 2 shirts to show...
Figment Cuddleez Plush Debuts at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Dreams are where the imagination goes to play, so it’s only fitting that a Figment Cuddleez plush has flown into Walt Disney World!. Figment Cuddleez Plush – $39.99. The plush shows EPCOT’s beloved purple dragon...
New Mickey & Minnie Apparel Available at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. At the Emporium in Disneyland Park, we noticed some new Mickey & Minnie apparel. Between shirts, jackets, and dresses, everything you need for a lovely outfit has appeared. Mickey & Minnie White Button Up Shirt – $69.99...
