ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

This ‘Floating’ Florida Manse Has a Dock Big Enough for an Armada of Day Boats

By Howard Walker
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PdeaA_0iRZOtNS00

When your slice of island paradise in Naples , Fla., is just that—a narrow slice—the only thing to do is go wide. Which is what the owners of this 10,000-square-foot compound did to create their glassy modern masterpiece. By leveling an original home, sinking scores of heavy-duty pilings deep into tranquil Venetian Bay and topping with over 1,000 tons of concrete, they created this sleek, contemporary two-story retreat that appears to hover over the water.

The home itself is perched on a skinny one-acre lot at the southern tip of man-made Venetian Island, just off Naples’s tony Gulf Shore Drive. Designed by acclaimed local architect John Cooney , the property embraces the Florida open-air lifestyle with its 4,000 square feet of outdoor living space.

Huge, extra-deep wrap-around decks on the ground floor feature an azure 38-foot lap pool, a long, open fire pit and massive glass doors that lead you into the home’s light-flooded, double-height living room with its floating concrete-and-glass staircase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uau2Y_0iRZOtNS00
A light-filled double-height great room provides panoramic water views.

Take the stairs or elevator to the second level and there are a rambling primary suite embedded into its own wing and three additional ensuite bedrooms on the opposite side connected by a wide white-tiled walkway. Wrap-around terraces on this level are as expansive as the ones below.

As for access to this sliver of heaven, an entry gate opens onto a hedge-lined driveway leading to a circular motor court. Here there’s a three-car garage with a large guest suite above.

While the property isn’t directly on the beach, it’s just steps away from the sugary sands along the Gulf of Mexico and a short golf-cart ride to nearby Venetian Village, with its upscale boutiques and eateries. The property also comes with a dock long enough to accommodate a small armada of day boats.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 5

Related
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Magnificent Estates in Quail West, Naples with Sparkling Water Views For Sale at $7.295 Million

The Home in Naples, one of the most magnificent estates in Quail West situated in one of the most desirable locations in the community, the smart layout will delight at every turn is now available for sale. This home located at 5945 Sunnyslope Dr, Naples, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Quail West Sales Group (Phone: 239-592-1010) at John R. Wood Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
fau.edu

Southwest Florida Becomes Nation’s Most Overvalued Housing Market

Southwest Florida, still dealing with widespread destruction from Hurricane Ian, has become the nation’s most overvalued housing market, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. The Cape Coral-Fort Myers metropolitan area surpassed Boise, Idaho, as the market selling at the largest premium. As of the...
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
Naples, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
Naples, FL
Lifestyle
bcccurrent.com

Rally The Troops; Help The Sunshine State

On Sept. 28, Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida as a category 4 storm with sustained winds of 100 to 150 mph. Hurricane Ian has devastated the southwestern shore area of Florida, from Tampa Bay all the way south to Marco Island with Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Naples being the hardest hit. It is estimated that the damage is close to $47 billion.
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily South

Florida Couple Opens Home To Nuns Displaced By Hurricane Ian

A group of cloistered Florida nuns found themselves with nowhere to go as Hurricane Ian made landfall as a deadly Category 4 hurricane last month. Sister Mary Frances and three other nuns recalled watching in horror as water flooded the first floor of their monastery in Fort Myers Beach, confining them to the second floor.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dock#Big Enough#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Manse#Armada#Design#Business Industry#Linus Business#Gulf Shore Drive
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - New video taken by drones show the extend of the damage Hurricane Ian caused to Sanibel Island. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Electronic Surveillance Unit uses drones every day to survey damage and be the eyes in the sky for deputies patrolling on the ground.
SANIBEL, FL
Marconews.com

Hurricane Ian wiped out jobs across Southwest Florida. Here's what you need to know

Hurricane Ian didn't just pummel homes and businesses across Southwest Florida. "It's too early to tell yet," said Amy Hanna-Eckenrode, communications director for CareerSource Southwest Florida. CareerSource matches job seekers with employers throughout the region. Those efforts are about to kick into overdrive. "Now we're ready to gear up and...
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
Bay News 9

Radar reveals what Hurricane Ian did at landfall

When Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida as Brian McClure and I were on the air that Wednesday afternoon, we saw a rare radar phenomenon in the eye of the hurricane. What You Need To Know. Radar saw debris with Hurricane Ian after landfall. New technology allows us to...
FORT MYERS, FL
AOL Corp

Homes are crumbling into the Gulf at the foot of temporary new Pine Island bridge

Roughly three dozen pastel-colored cottages line the only road to Pine Island, the largest island along Florida's Gulf Coast where Hurricane Ian made landfall. To get to Pine Island from mainland Florida, drivers must first go over a bridge and through Matlacha, an island community of about 600 people — many are commercial fishermen. Residents there live at the foot of another bridge to Pine Island that was devastated by Hurricane Ian last week and serves as the only connection to the mainland.
MATLACHA, FL
Toni Koraza

Gov. DeSantis Pleads with Looters

Governor Ron DeSantis made a moral appeal against looting and said that lawlessness would not be tolerated while Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian. “They boarded up all the businesses, and there were people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”
FLORIDA STATE
wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
SANIBEL, FL
Robb Report

Robb Report

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy