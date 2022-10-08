Read full article on original website
Chicago police: Man found shot in crashed vehicle on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found in a crashed vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound Tuesday in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood. Around 4:50 p.m., police say the unidentified man was discovered inside a vehicle that had crashed into a fence in the 100 block of East 133rd Street. The man had...
Chicago shooting: Teen boy followed, fatally shot in South Shore, police say
A teen was followed and fatally shot on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot in groin in Englewood
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday evening in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 17-year-old was outside around 7:33 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 71st Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the groin, police said. The boy was...
Police searching for 5 teens wanted in South Austin armed robberies
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for a five teenagers wanted for two armed robberies in South Austin. Police said they used a stolen silver Kia to rob two people on October 8. A 29-year-old man was shot during a second heist at Cicero Avenue and Jackson Boulevard. Police said if this crew stays active, they'll likely use a different stolen vehicle in their next theft.
3 teens charged for carjacking woman at gunpoint in Chatham
Police said all three suspects are 17-years old. Two are girls. One is a boy. Police said the three allegedly took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 25-year old woman on 87th Street in the Chatham neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police release new photos of vehicle wanted for Albany Park hit-and-run
CHICAGO - Chicago police have released more photos of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian and killed his dog on the Northwest Side. On Sept. 30, around 5:15 p.m., police say the driver of a vehicle struck a 31-year-old man walking his dog in the 4200 block of North Pulaski Road.
Man stabbed to death during argument in East Side
A man was stabbed to death Tuesday night during an argument in the East Side neighborhood. The man was arguing with a person he knew inside a residence in the 10300 block of South Ave F when the person stabbed him in the chest and neck.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, charged in fatal shooting of Simeon High School student
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is facing a murder charge in the 2021 shooting that killed a student from Simeon Career Academy High School in Englewood. The teen was identified by police as the person who open fired and killed 15-year-old Kentrell McNeal and seriously wounded a 14-year-old boy while they were sitting in a car on Sept. 21, 2021 in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Trio of teens charged in armed carjacking in Chatham
CHICAGO - Two girls and a boy are facing charges in an armed carjacking Tuesday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood. The 17-year-olds were arrested minutes after allegedly taking a car at gunpoint from a 25-year-old woman around 2 p.m. in the first block of East 87th Street, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago tenant arrested after landlord found dismembered in freezer
CHICAGO - A woman on Chicago’s North Side noticed her landlord was missing, and her call to police led to a string of terrifying discoveries. Frances Walker had lived in a white frame house in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue for decades, sometimes renting out extra rooms to female tenants. Police believe it was one of those tenants who killed Walker and cut her body into pieces.
Maywood police looking for man wanted in murder of 17-year-old
MAYWOOD, Ill. — Police are seeking a second suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old boy last month in Maywood. On Sept. 16, 17-year-old high school student Dyron Underwood was killed. Two weeks later on Sept. 30, police arrested Rigoberto Estrella, 32, of Melrose Park, for first-degree murder. Police...
17-year-old boy fatally shot in South Shore
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday on the 1900 block of East 79th Street. Police said a man was following the 17-year-old before opening fire. The teen was shot multiple times and was transported to the University of Chicago […]
Austin Weekly News
Cops shoot man pointing gun inside West Side station
For the second time in less than two weeks, Chicago officers shot someone who aimed a gun at them inside a police facility, police said. The shooting occurred around 12:52 p.m. on Oct. 5, inside the Ogden (10th) Police District station, 3315 W. Ogden Ave., Police Supt. David Brown said at a press conference, citing preliminary information.
10,000 guns recovered off Chicago's streets in 2022: police
Chicago police have crossed the 10,000 gun milestone in their effort to remove illegal firearms off city streets.
Teen allegedly robbed three women at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy allegedly robbed multiple people on Chicago's South Side Monday. The teen is charged with three felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle. The robberies occurred at the following locations:. 10700 block of South Laflin Street: two 50-year-old...
Woman's dismembered body found in freezer inside home on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dismembered woman's body was found Monday night in a freezer in a home in Arcadia Terrace, after the homeowner had been reported missing, police said.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Tuesday night, the woman was known by most of the people on the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, just north of Thorndale Avenue. Some were friendly with her dogs, while she welcomed others into the neighborhood.Now, that sweet woman is believed to be the victim in this gruesome murder. A squad car and a single strand of crime scene tape continued to sit in front of...
cwbchicago.com
Gun-owning couple detains home invader who climbed into their 7th-floor Loop apartment, prosecutors say
A seven-time convicted felon allegedly climbed construction scaffolding to enter a seventh-floor condo in downtown Chicago early Monday, only to be confronted by a woman who lives there and then detained by her gun-owning fiancé. Juan Gonzalez, on parole for his sixth and seventh felony convictions, is charged with...
cwbchicago.com
Oopsie! Lincoln Park robbers run away after victim pulls out a knife, cops say. 2 other incidents reported nearby.
A would-be robbery victim had an unpleasant surprise for two men who tried to rob him and his girlfriend in Lincoln Park overnight: He pulled out a knife and scared them away. Chicago police say that less than 30 minutes later, there was a second robbery and a car theft in the same area.
Fire tears through tire shop, restaurant in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Chicago fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that destroyed two West Side businesses and damaged a third Wednesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at a tire shop in the 4300 block of West Madison Street,...
cwbchicago.com
Suspect in custody after woman is found dead on North Side
Chicago police are conducting a murder investigation after they found a woman dead during a well-being check on the North Side. A suspect is in custody. Officially, CPD said only that police found an adult woman dead after responding to a home in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw around 7 p.m. Monday. A source said the woman’s body was found in a freezer at the home.
