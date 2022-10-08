CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dismembered woman's body was found Monday night in a freezer in a home in Arcadia Terrace, after the homeowner had been reported missing, police said.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Tuesday night, the woman was known by most of the people on the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, just north of Thorndale Avenue. Some were friendly with her dogs, while she welcomed others into the neighborhood.Now, that sweet woman is believed to be the victim in this gruesome murder. A squad car and a single strand of crime scene tape continued to sit in front of...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO