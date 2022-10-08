ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Teen shot in groin in Englewood

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday evening in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 17-year-old was outside around 7:33 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 71st Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the groin, police said. The boy was...
CBS Chicago

Police searching for 5 teens wanted in South Austin armed robberies

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for a five teenagers wanted for two armed robberies in South Austin. Police said they used a stolen silver Kia to rob two people on October 8. A 29-year-old man was shot during a second heist at Cicero Avenue and Jackson Boulevard. Police said if this crew stays active, they'll likely use a different stolen vehicle in their next theft.
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, charged in fatal shooting of Simeon High School student

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is facing a murder charge in the 2021 shooting that killed a student from Simeon Career Academy High School in Englewood. The teen was identified by police as the person who open fired and killed 15-year-old Kentrell McNeal and seriously wounded a 14-year-old boy while they were sitting in a car on Sept. 21, 2021 in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue, officials said.
fox32chicago.com

Trio of teens charged in armed carjacking in Chatham

CHICAGO - Two girls and a boy are facing charges in an armed carjacking Tuesday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood. The 17-year-olds were arrested minutes after allegedly taking a car at gunpoint from a 25-year-old woman around 2 p.m. in the first block of East 87th Street, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago tenant arrested after landlord found dismembered in freezer

CHICAGO - A woman on Chicago’s North Side noticed her landlord was missing, and her call to police led to a string of terrifying discoveries. Frances Walker had lived in a white frame house in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue for decades, sometimes renting out extra rooms to female tenants. Police believe it was one of those tenants who killed Walker and cut her body into pieces.
WGN TV

Maywood police looking for man wanted in murder of 17-year-old

MAYWOOD, Ill. — Police are seeking a second suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old boy last month in Maywood. On Sept. 16, 17-year-old high school student Dyron Underwood was killed. Two weeks later on Sept. 30, police arrested Rigoberto Estrella, 32, of Melrose Park, for first-degree murder. Police...
WGN News

17-year-old boy fatally shot in South Shore

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday on the 1900 block of East 79th Street. Police said a man was following the 17-year-old before opening fire. The teen was shot multiple times and was transported to the University of Chicago […]
Austin Weekly News

Cops shoot man pointing gun inside West Side station

For the second time in less than two weeks, Chicago officers shot someone who aimed a gun at them inside a police facility, police said. The shooting occurred around 12:52 p.m. on Oct. 5, inside the Ogden (10th) Police District station, 3315 W. Ogden Ave., Police Supt. David Brown said at a press conference, citing preliminary information.
CBS Chicago

Woman's dismembered body found in freezer inside home on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dismembered woman's body was found Monday night in a freezer in a home in Arcadia Terrace, after the homeowner had been reported missing, police said.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Tuesday night, the woman was known by most of the people on the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, just north of Thorndale Avenue. Some were friendly with her dogs, while she welcomed others into the neighborhood.Now, that sweet woman is believed to be the victim in this gruesome murder. A squad car and a single strand of crime scene tape continued to sit in front of...
cwbchicago.com

Suspect in custody after woman is found dead on North Side

Chicago police are conducting a murder investigation after they found a woman dead during a well-being check on the North Side. A suspect is in custody. Officially, CPD said only that police found an adult woman dead after responding to a home in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw around 7 p.m. Monday. A source said the woman’s body was found in a freezer at the home.
