Carmel Valley resident honored with LEAD Visionary Award

Del Mar Times
Del Mar Times
 4 days ago

Carmel Valley resident Sam Attisha, senior vice president of field operations for Cox Communications, was honored Sept. 14 as the “LEAD Graduate of the Year” during the 20th annual Visionary Awards held by LEAD, an affiliate organization of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce focused on cultivating leaders in San Diego County.

Attisha was honored for the contributions he has made to the San Diego region’s growth and potential through his time, talent and innovation, according to a news release.

LEAD San Diego brought together business, community, and elected leaders for the 20th annual Visionary Awards. The organization presented six awards in recognition of individuals whose passion and commitment to the community are leading the region forward.

“For more than four decades, LEAD San Diego has been cultivating our region’s most effective leaders, making sure we are equipping the trailblazers of today, and developing those who will lead us into the future. A piece of our work as an organization is also recognizing individuals who have contributed their innovative ideas, collaborative approaches, and commitment to making our community a better place and leading our region forward,” said San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jerry Sanders. LEAD is a 501 (c)(3) affiliate of the chamber.

As senior vice president of field operations for Cox Communications, Attisha oversees field operations teams across Cox’s national footprint in 18 states, including California.

Attisha was promoted to his current role in October 2021. Prior to that, he was senior vice president of a newly created national team, and for six years, was senior vice president and region manager for California (San Diego, Orange County, Palos Verdes, and Santa Barbara).

Since joining Cox in 2007 as vice president of public affairs in San Diego, Attisha has held various leadership roles in operations, business development and public affairs.

Attisha serves on the management council for the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce. He is board chair for the California Cable & Telecommunications Association and board of directors’ audit chair for Monarch School, which educates San Diego’s homeless K-12 students.

In 2020, Attisha was an honoree of the San Diego Business Journal’s CEO of the Year awards. He also received the South County Economic Development Council’s 2020 Golden Dedication/Marilyn Lassman Lifetime Achievement award, which honors leaders who have made a positive community impact in South San Diego County.

