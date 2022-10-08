Read full article on original website
In Loving Memory of Tracy Palermo: 1967-2022
Tracy Danette Palermo passed away on Sept. 21, 2022, at the age of 55. She was born Feb. 28, 1967, to Joseph “Ed” and Barbara Jean (Harris) Borte. Tracy is survived by her mother, Barbara Jean Borte; her husband of 34 years, Jeffery Thomas Palermo; three sons, Nicholas (Laura) Palermo, Anthony (Felicia) Palermo and Alex (Makayla) Palermo; two grandchildren, Jordan and Aaron Palermo; and her sister, Theresa Borte Brown.
In Loving Memory of Arthur Lantau: 1920-2022
Arthur William Lantau passed away peacefully at his home in Lemon Grove, California, on Aug. 8, 2022, with his family by his side. He was 101 years old. He was born in Blue Grass, Iowa, on Nov. 25, 1920, to William and Ida (Koeppe) Lantau. He was the youngest of three children. His older brother, Fred, and sister, Lenora, preceded him in death. Arthur served in the Navy during World War II as an aviation machinist. He retired from Rohr Inc. in 1985 as a military aircraft assembler. He is survived by his son, Chuck Lantau, and grandchildren, Duane, Chuck, Richel and Diana; son, David Lantau, and grandchildren Nicole, Jennifer and Lindsey; and son, Mike Lantau, and grandchildren Trina and Aaron. He has at last count 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Arthur was a humble man. He had a warm heart and welcoming spirit. All the fun memories, his loving and beautiful mind, kind heart and spirit will be forever missed by all those who had the blessing of knowing him.
In Loving Memory of Joseph Wesley Dosser: 1933-2022
Joseph Wesley Dosser passed away Sept. 28, 2022, at a Vancouver, Washington, hospital. Wes was born in February 1933 and raised in Centralia, Washington. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty. Together they have a son and two daughters, along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Newell-Hoerling...
In Loving Memory of David Martin III: 1989-2022
David Lee Martin III passed away peacefully in his sleep Sept. 28, 2022. David was born Nov. 18, 1989 to David Martin II and Tami Martin. David had a true love for the outdoors. He enjoyed riding quads with his nephew, hunting and fishing. He had a special love for his daughter Sophia Martin.
Death Notices: Oct. 13, 2022
• GLENNA LOUISE STEVENS, 60, died Oct. 7. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Home. • RUTH EVELYN GHOSN, 88, Morton, died Oct. 9 at Heritage House Assisted Living. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 20 at Toledo St. Francis Catholic Church. A burial will follow in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Brown Mortuary Service.
Julie McDonald Commentary: Mills Legacy Preserved in Rochester Greenbelt
After the scares of the 1855-56 Indian Wars, Pacific Northwest settlers abandoned most of the nearly four dozen forts and blockhouses. But Elkanah and Laurinda Vianna Mills sold their home on Mud Mountain southeast of Chehalis and, with their daughter and son-in-law, Robert and Mary Jane (Mills) Brown, stayed on Sidney Ford’s farm.
‘A Murder is Announced’: Miss Marple Murder Mystery Makes Twin Cities Debut
What: Evergreen Playhouse presents “A Murder is Announced”. When: Oct. 14-30 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Special Pay-What-You-Can performance Thursday, Oct. 20. Where: Evergreen Playhouse, 226 West Center St., Centralia. Tickets: $15 adults and $12 students/seniors. Advanced tickets can be purchased at evergreenplayhouse.com. Keeping with...
Fern Ridge Floral to Hold Grand Opening in Centralia on Oct. 15
Fern Ridge Floral will hold its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is located at 604 W. Main St., Centralia. The store is owned by Rebecca Williams and will offer a variety of artistically inspired floral arrangements, hand wrapped bouquets, curated vintage vases, house plants and unique gift items.
Beavers Drop Tight Contest with Monte
With David Dallaire leading the way once again, the Tenino boys golf team couldn’t quite get past Montesano at Oaksridge Golf Course in a 192-201 defeat Tuesday afternoon. Dallaire earned match medalist honors, carding a 41 which was five strokes ahead of the next competitor. Rounding out the Beaver...
Centralia City Council Roundup: A Housing Committee Update and Approval for IWW Memorial Plaque in Park
The Centralia City Council convened Tuesday night to conduct regular business, but the majority of discussion focused on an update from the city’s housing committee and approving the installation of a donated plaque from the International Workers of the World (IWW) commemorated to the union victims of the 1919 Centralia Tragedy.
Man Falls to Death at Point Defiance in Tacoma After Climbing Cliff to Escape Rising Tide
A 42-year-old man died Sunday evening at Point Defiance Park in Tacoma after he tried to climb a cliff to escape the rising tide and fell about 200 feet. The man has not been publicly identified, and a cause of death has not been determined. Tacoma Police Department officers were dispatched at about 4:10 p.m. to Five Mile Drive after a person found the man's body in the water.
Letter to the Editor: Centralia Can Be a Leader on Homeless Issue
Gather Church Pastor Cole Meckle raises a vital question: where will the homeless go? Centralia has much abandoned industrial land nearby. Reminds me of Borah Hall at the University of Idaho. Four-story, steel doors, block interior walls, concrete floors. It was reputedly modeled on plans for a jail barracks. Cheap...
‘It Was a Save’: Barn Fire Near Napavine Stopped Before Reaching House; Donations Accepted
Lewis County Fire Districts 1, 5 and 6 responded to a metal barn on fire near Napavine at around noon on Saturday. The fire, in the 200 block of John Road in rural Chehalis, was contained within 45 minutes before touching the nearby house. Fire District 5 Chief Dan Mahoney said he has community mutual aid to thank for the quick and effective response.
Teen Injured in Crash on Lincoln Creek Road on Thursday
A 16-year-old Rochester resident was transported to the hospital via LifeFlight for non-life threatening injuries following a vehicle accident on Lincoln Creek Road between Galvin and Rochester just before 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old Galvin resident, was issued a criminal citation for...
Letter to the Editor: The Right Choice for Sheriff Is Tracy Murphy
The Right Choice? At the beginning of the campaign season I thought the slogan “The Right Choice” was interesting, because there were two candidates to choose from: Rob Snaza or Tracy Murphy, both who hold leadership positions within their respective agencies. I have had the privilege to work...
Wasson Medals, But Bearcats Take Rivalry Golf Match
On a nice day out at Newaukum Golf Course in Chehalis on Monday, the W.F. West boys golf team defeated Centralia for the second time this season, 237-254, despite another match medalist effort for the Tigers’ Von Wasson. Wasson shot two-under par, a stellar 34 to lead all scorers...
Man Accused of Vehicular Homicide in Fatal SW Washington Jet Ski Crash
A judge ordered a Vancouver man be held on $250,000 bail in connection with a fatal jet ski crash Sunday night in the Columbia River near the Waterfront Vancouver. Stephen A. Lubeck, 30, appeared Monday morning via Zoom in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of vehicular homicide and operating a vessel while under the influence.
Checking in on ilani's 14-Story Hotel Construction
COWLITZ INDIAN RESERVATION — Walking up the metal construction stairs in what will eventually be ilani’s new hotel, Kara Fox-LaRose, president and general manager of ilani, points to what the company calls the heart of the house. The area is commonly referred to in the hospitality industry as...
Arbitrator Upholds Centralia Police Department’s Decision to Fire Phil Reynolds
The first time former officer Phil Reynolds was fired from the Centralia Police Department, he was rehired with backpay after an arbitrator with the state Public Employment Relations Commission (PERC) ruled in his favor in May 2014. When the department fired Reynolds again in December 2021, he again attempted to...
Chamber of Commerce to Host Business After Hours on Oct. 21 at Par 4 Sports in Centralia
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Business After Hours event at Par 4 Sports on Friday, Oct. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. Par 4 Sports is located at 701 Allen Ave. in Centralia. “Try each of the four different sport simulators and the winner of each game...
