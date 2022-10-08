Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Haunted Hotels in San DiegoHotMamaTravelSan Diego, CA
Authentic Korean Cuisine in San Diego - WoomiokDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
Related
delmartimes.net
Solana Vista, Skyline Halloween Carnival is back in-person Oct. 30
The Solana Vista and Skyline Elementary Schools’ 65th Annual Halloween Carnival will take place at Solana Vista Elementary in Solana Beach on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Proudly offered for 65 consecutive years, the long-beloved community Halloween Carnival is back in-person at...
theeastcountygazette.com
The Second “Most Haunted” RV Park is in San Diego County
The second most haunted RV campground in the United States is in San Diego County. The RV Trader says that Lake Morena County Park has the most remote reservoir in the county. It is the second most haunted park because strange things have been seen there before. The park is...
San Diego Business Journal
El Cajon Gets Affordable Senior Housing
An El Cajon apartment complex has been converted into a long-term affordable housing project for senior citizens. With 100 apartments, Lexington Square is the first San Diego County project by Los Angeles-based Thomas Safran & Associates. “We renovated the entire property including all the units and community spaces and we...
San Diego Community Mourns Lost Dog Park Mural
Dog Owners of Grape Street attempted to beautify their local dog park by painting over graffiti with a mural. However, the mural was short-lived, as San Diego authorities shut down the project soon after it began. Not Just Artwork to Some The Grape Street Dog Park in San Diego is beloved by pups and people […] The post San Diego Community Mourns Lost Dog Park Mural appeared first on DogTime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastcountymagazine.org
JAMUL TRIBE’S PROPOSED 16-STORY HOTEL, EVENT CENTER AND PARKING STRUCTURE IS ON AGENDA OCT. 11 FOR JAMUL-DULZURA PLANNING GROUP
October 10, 2022 (Jamul) – The Jamul Indian Village is proposing to expand its Jamul Casino to include a new event center, multi-purpose/bingo hall, a 225-room, 16-story hotel, and a six-story parking structure, with associated infrastructure. The Jamul-Dulzura Community Planning Group will discuss the Tribal Environmental Impact Report on...
'We're going to fight this': Second trip-and-fall lawsuit against San Diego embroils Enhance La Jolla
For the second time this year, the city claims the nonprofit has responsibility in connection with an incident in The Village, but Enhance La Jolla says this time 'we're not going to stand for it.'
coolsandiegosights.com
Treasures discovered in Balboa Park!
Many incredible treasures could be found by visitors to Balboa Park today. All anyone had to do is look about. Treasure could be discovered all weekend in Spanish Village Art Center. The Art Glass Guild’s Fall Patio Show filled tables with glittering riches. Paella was a tasty treasure served...
University City residents worry about massive growth planned for their community
SAN DIEGO — In an attempt to drive down housing costs and address what appears to be an ever-escalating unsheltered population, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria wants to increase San Diego's housing stock. With a new trolley line, access to freeways, and close proximity to UC San Diego, University...
IN THIS ARTICLE
northcountydailystar.com
Captain Miles Sweeney Vista Firefighter L4107
This week is a special #membermonday as you meet L4107 President and Captain Miles Sweeney. Miles has been with the Vista Fire Department since 2003. He and his wife, Yoli, have been married for 23 years and they have two kids together, Melayna (16) and Michael (14), as well as their pup Finnegan Magee.
Storms roll through parts of San Diego County
Storms are firing off across San Diego County Tuesday afternoon and are expected to continue in a westward direction into the evening hours.
Three California Neighborhoods Ranked As 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
Plan for trolley connecting San Diego to Tijuana moves forward
SANDAG has selected plan for new trolley from San Diego to Tijuana to move forward with. It is one of 3 proposals to improve transportation in the county.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Senior living community in development for Rancho Santa Fe parcel
Development plans are in the works for a new retirement community on the long vacant lot on Calzada Del Bosque and Via De La Valle.
Parents protest Halloween drag show flyer
Dozens of parents upset about a flyer that promoted a Halloween event that includes a drag show protested outside the Encinitas Union School District offices Tuesday evening.
kusi.com
Parents to protest Encinitas Union School District for hosting ‘Queerfest’ dragshow event
ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The Encinitas Union School District is planning to host a controversial Halloween event, and parents are outraged. EUSD’s “Boo Bash: Queerfest Family-Family Drag Show” is sponsored by Rich’s Gay Bay and Align Surgical Associates, a gender reassignment surgery center. Parents of students...
65% of Southern Californians afraid to visit Tijuana, tourism officials say
According to Baja California tourism officials and the Mexican Consulate in San Diego, 65% of Southern California residents, especially white Americans, haven't been to Tijuana in the last 15 years out of fear something might happen to them.
San Diego County park ranked 2nd ‘most haunted’ RV campground
Outdoor adventurers looking for a scare this spooky season are in luck as a San Diego County park has been ranked the second most haunted RV campground in America, according to RV Trader.
Former manager of North County swim school reacts to former swim teacher arrest
A former manager at a North County swim school is sharing her concerns following new charges against a former swim teacher.
First ever 'Welcome Center' for immigrants and refugees in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Nora Vargas unveiled Monday the first ever "Welcome Center" in National City. The Welcome Center will serve as a supportive resource hub in facilitating access to information, guidance, referrals, and program enrollment assistance for migrants, immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees and recent arrivals.
kusi.com
World Homeless Day: Record number of deaths on the streets in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to the latest official count, there is a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. The situation has gotten so bad influential people like Bill Walton have been forced to speak out, going as far as calling on Mayor Todd Gloria to resign for his failure on the issue.
Comments / 0