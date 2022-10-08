ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

delmartimes.net

Solana Vista, Skyline Halloween Carnival is back in-person Oct. 30

The Solana Vista and Skyline Elementary Schools’ 65th Annual Halloween Carnival will take place at Solana Vista Elementary in Solana Beach on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Proudly offered for 65 consecutive years, the long-beloved community Halloween Carnival is back in-person at...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
theeastcountygazette.com

The Second “Most Haunted” RV Park is in San Diego County

The second most haunted RV campground in the United States is in San Diego County. The RV Trader says that Lake Morena County Park has the most remote reservoir in the county. It is the second most haunted park because strange things have been seen there before. The park is...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Business Journal

El Cajon Gets Affordable Senior Housing

An El Cajon apartment complex has been converted into a long-term affordable housing project for senior citizens. With 100 apartments, Lexington Square is the first San Diego County project by Los Angeles-based Thomas Safran & Associates. “We renovated the entire property including all the units and community spaces and we...
EL CAJON, CA
DogTime

San Diego Community Mourns Lost Dog Park Mural

Dog Owners of Grape Street attempted to beautify their local dog park by painting over graffiti with a mural. However, the mural was short-lived, as San Diego authorities shut down the project soon after it began. Not Just Artwork to Some The Grape Street Dog Park in San Diego is beloved by pups and people […] The post San Diego Community Mourns Lost Dog Park Mural appeared first on DogTime.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

JAMUL TRIBE’S PROPOSED 16-STORY HOTEL, EVENT CENTER AND PARKING STRUCTURE IS ON AGENDA OCT. 11 FOR JAMUL-DULZURA PLANNING GROUP

October 10, 2022 (Jamul) – The Jamul Indian Village is proposing to expand its Jamul Casino to include a new event center, multi-purpose/bingo hall, a 225-room, 16-story hotel, and a six-story parking structure, with associated infrastructure. The Jamul-Dulzura Community Planning Group will discuss the Tribal Environmental Impact Report on...
JAMUL, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Treasures discovered in Balboa Park!

Many incredible treasures could be found by visitors to Balboa Park today. All anyone had to do is look about. Treasure could be discovered all weekend in Spanish Village Art Center. The Art Glass Guild’s Fall Patio Show filled tables with glittering riches. Paella was a tasty treasure served...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Captain Miles Sweeney Vista Firefighter L4107

This week is a special #membermonday as you meet L4107 President and Captain Miles Sweeney. Miles has been with the Vista Fire Department since 2003. He and his wife, Yoli, have been married for 23 years and they have two kids together, Melayna (16) and Michael (14), as well as their pup Finnegan Magee.
VISTA, CA
CBS 8

First ever 'Welcome Center' for immigrants and refugees in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Nora Vargas unveiled Monday the first ever "Welcome Center" in National City. The Welcome Center will serve as a supportive resource hub in facilitating access to information, guidance, referrals, and program enrollment assistance for migrants, immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees and recent arrivals.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

World Homeless Day: Record number of deaths on the streets in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to the latest official count, there is a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. The situation has gotten so bad influential people like Bill Walton have been forced to speak out, going as far as calling on Mayor Todd Gloria to resign for his failure on the issue.
SAN DIEGO, CA

