Lansing, IL

Man fatally shot at Planet Fitness in Lansing: Police

By Neshmia Malik
 4 days ago

LANSING, Ill. — A man was found shot dead at a Planet Fitness in Lansing Friday evening.

Lansing police responded to a call of shots fired at the 17675 block of Torrence Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Friday night.

Police found a man with gunshot wounds to the body, and he was pronounced dead on the scene, officials say.

No one is in custody and police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department.

