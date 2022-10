FEMA approves $150 million for households in Florida

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — FEMA announced that $150 million in grants were approved to help 101,705 households. This news came 10 days after the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Ian in Florida.

Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging, home repairs and other disaster-related expenses. FEMA grants include $72 million for housing assistance and $78 million for other expenses.

The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) has received 31,000 claims from Florida policyholders and made $10 million in advance payments.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is processing disaster loan applications and has approved $3.5 million to date.

To apply for FEMA disaster assistance, go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA app for smartphones or call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. Help is available in most languages.