ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Surveys

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 4 days ago

By Craig Swanson

Verde Valley News – To encourage input from residents of Yavapai County, a small group of residents has created eight online surveys that list the Goals, Policies and Recommendations precisely as they are documented in the draft Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan. By taking the surveys, you can tell the county whether you agree or disagree with what they propose.

While the Comprehensive Plan supplies context, you do not need to have read the entire plan in order to take the surveys. The Goals, Policies and Recommendations are self-explanatory.

Each of the surveys covers one topic. You may respond to all of the surveys, or you may choose only the survey topics that are of particular interest to you.

Please click the following link to take the surveys: http://bit.ly/3fP9T41

This post Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Surveys originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

Related
Sedona.Biz

City of Sedona opens The National Community Survey to residents

Sedona News – The city of Sedona invites all residents to take The National Community Survey (NCS) online before Nov. 3, 2022, in order to gauge resident sentiment on important topics like: Economy Mobility  Community design Natural environment Parks and recreation Health and wellness Education  Arts and culture Inclusivity and engagement Input will be used [...] This post City of Sedona opens The National Community Survey to residents originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

CVCL among 160 libraries nationwide to conduct digital literacy trainings funded by PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive

Camp Verde News – Camp Verde Community Library is among over 160 public libraries nationwide awarded funding by the Public Library Association (PLA) to conduct digital literacy workshops using Digitallearn.org resources. The PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive, supported by AT&T, provides support to libraries of all sizes to conduct digital literacy training in their communities and help close [...] This post CVCL among 160 libraries nationwide to conduct digital literacy trainings funded by PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

YCSO Seek’s Public Help On Missing Juvenile

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating Mercedes Acosta. Mercedes ran away from the area of Don Carlos in Prescott Valley at around 7pm on October 9, 2022. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey sweatpants, and flip flops. Please contact Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office or Yavapai Silent Witness if you have any information on the whereabouts.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedona, AZ
County
Yavapai County, AZ
Yavapai County, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Sedona.Biz

Watershed protection work continues north of Flagstaff

Arizona News – A phase II of the Flagstaff Watershed Protection project resumed operations recently in an area north of Flagstaff and will benefit forest and watershed health by thinning overgrown stands of dense pine and mixed conifer. The Dry Lake Hills project area is located east of Forest Road (FR) 420 and north of [...] This post Watershed protection work continues north of Flagstaff originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Jablow and Armstrong Duke it Out in First Debate for Sedona Mayoral Seat

By Tommy Acosta Fur flew in the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Thursday, Oct 6, in the Red Rock News sponsored debate between Sedona mayoral candidates Scott Jablow and Samaire Armstrong. Candidates expressed their differing opinions to questions posed by RRN Editor Christopher Fox and RNN General Manager Kyle Larson. Jablow pretty much touted his experience [...] This post Jablow and Armstrong Duke it Out in First Debate for Sedona Mayoral Seat originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

November General Election – Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Information

Yavapai County News – Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to remind voters about important information regarding the upcoming 2022 November General Election being held Tuesday, November 8, 2022. All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2022 General Election. To be eligible to vote, you must register/update your voter information by [...] This post November General Election – Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Information originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN

CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN. The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority invites the public to join them in a candlelight vigil for Captain Zach Fields on Tuesday October 11th, 6.pm at the Central Arizona Regional Training Academy, 9601 Valley Rd Prescott Valley. Captain Fields passed away Oct. 2nd at his home in Surprise, Arizona.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Surveys#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Verde Valley News
SignalsAZ

Tips on Skunks from Prescott Valley Animal Control

Skunks are a common sight here in Prescott Valley and these animals are mostly nocturnal by nature. Even though skunks are extremely cute and shy, having skunks around your home can present health and safety risks. Aside from being sprayed with their noxious musk, skunks are known carriers of rabies...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Willow Creek Road

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 5:57 p.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the 3100 block of Willow Creek Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 55-year-old Prescott resident was riding her motorcycle southbound on Willow Creek...
PRESCOTT, AZ
12 News

3 GCU students dead after 4-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-17

NEW RIVER, Ariz. — Multiple college students are dead following a fatal 4-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-17 Monday morning, officials said. The northbound highway has reopened as of 11:26 a.m., according to ADOT. DPS says that the crash was reported around 3:51 a.m. at milepost 236 near Table Mesa...
NEW RIVER, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Sedona.Biz

The Sedona Women Present “What’s Going on With Culture in Sedona”

Sedona News – Imagine world class music, exciting film premieres, nationally acclaimed art events and vibrant live theater…all within a few steps from home. These are only some of the stimulating cultural experiences available right here in Sedona. Learn more when The Sedona Women (“TSW”) present “What’s Going on With Culture in Sedona” on Wednesday, [...] This post The Sedona Women Present “What’s Going on With Culture in Sedona” originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Wood for Life project wins national award

Verde Valley News – The Wood for Life project, a collaborative partnership that originated in northern Arizona, has won the Forest Service Volunteers and Service Award in Citizen Stewardship & Partnerships for the fiscal year of 2021. The National Forest Foundation accepted the award on behalf of the partnership in a ceremony held last month in Flagstaff. [...] This post Wood for Life project wins national award originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona.Biz

“Voices from the Grave” Pioneer Cemetery Walk Tickets Now Available

Sedona News – “Voices from the Grave”, a pioneer cemetery walk, is back. Hosted by the Sedona Historical Society, guests will enjoy a fascinating, outdoor theatrical program with costumed ‘spirits’ and history. On Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29, this step back into Sedona’s past through the lives and stories of local pioneers will [...] This post “Voices from the Grave” Pioneer Cemetery Walk Tickets Now Available originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Monday at The Museum: Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild

Sedona News – Do you have an interest in weaving, spinning, basket making, dyeing yarns or knitting? If so, come to Monday at the Museum at the Sedona Heritage Museum on Monday, October 24th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and join the members of the Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild while they practice [...] This post Monday at The Museum: Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Children’s Garden to Table Cooking Class comes to Camp Verde Community Library

Verde Valley News – The non-profit group Home for New Beginnings is offering a 4-week Garden to Table Cooking Class for children ages 6-13, weekly on Wednesdays starting on October 19th using the library’s kitchen. Home for New Beginnings is a local non-profit whose goal is to build homes for children in the Verde Valley.  They [...] This post Children’s Garden to Table Cooking Class comes to Camp Verde Community Library originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Living History at the Sedona Heritage Museum

Sedona News – The Sedona Heritage Museum is hosting the next in its Living History speaker series on Thursday October 13 at 10:00 a.m. at the Museum when Shannon Benjamin will present “The Riordans and the Science of Flagstaff”.  Shannon Benjamin is a Riordan Mansion State Historic Park Ranger.  She will give a talk on [...] This post Living History at the Sedona Heritage Museum originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
355
Followers
1K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy