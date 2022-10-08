Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Surveys

By Craig Swanson

Verde Valley News – To encourage input from residents of Yavapai County, a small group of residents has created eight online surveys that list the Goals, Policies and Recommendations precisely as they are documented in the draft Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan. By taking the surveys, you can tell the county whether you agree or disagree with what they propose.

While the Comprehensive Plan supplies context, you do not need to have read the entire plan in order to take the surveys. The Goals, Policies and Recommendations are self-explanatory.

Each of the surveys covers one topic. You may respond to all of the surveys, or you may choose only the survey topics that are of particular interest to you.

Please click the following link to take the surveys: http://bit.ly/3fP9T41

