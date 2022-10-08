Read full article on original website
Related
GotFrenchie Brings its Tenacious Canines to the Blockchain
For time immemorial, humankind has shared its trials and tribulations with a single loyal and wholly dependable companion. A being so noble and pure that it will lift sorrow, enhance joy and fill any world with unquenchable adoration. Over the many years, the humble dog has offered support as hunter,...
NFL・
Decentraland Feels the Heat Amid Latest Media Witch Hunt
Over recent weeks, the media witch hunt against Web3 and NFTs has taken a turn for the brutal, its latest manifestation seeing Decentraland caught in the crosshairs of dubiously interpreted statistics. Earlier this month, NFT doomsayers latched onto the figures provided by DappRadar’s excellent Web3 charts. As a result, taking...
