Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, St. James, Upper Lafourche, Upper Terrebonne by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in New Orleans. Target Area: Assumption; St. James; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central St. James, north central Terrebonne, northwestern Lafourche and east central Assumption Parishes through 445 PM CDT At 355 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Thibodaux, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Thibodaux, Mathews, Schriever, Gray, Raceland, Chackbay, Labadieville and Bayou Cane. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR TODAY ACROSS NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has cancelled the Red Flag Warning for the remainder of today, but it remains in effect for Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Marshall, Roberts, Day, Clark, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph on Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent on Thursday. * IMPACTS...The combination of strong and gusty winds, low humidity, and cured fine fuels will result in critical fire weather conditions over portions of central and northeast South Dakota.
Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 15:54:00 Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Guayanilla; Penuelas; Sabana Grande; Yauco FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 430 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande and Yauco. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Dorado, Guaynabo, San Juan, Toa Alta, Toa Baja by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 17:53:00 Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bayamon; Dorado; Guaynabo; San Juan; Toa Alta; Toa Baja FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 5 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Bayamon, Dorado, Guaynabo, San Juan, Toa Alta and Toa Baja. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
