Effective: 2022-10-13 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR TODAY ACROSS NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has cancelled the Red Flag Warning for the remainder of today, but it remains in effect for Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Marshall, Roberts, Day, Clark, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph on Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent on Thursday. * IMPACTS...The combination of strong and gusty winds, low humidity, and cured fine fuels will result in critical fire weather conditions over portions of central and northeast South Dakota.

CODINGTON COUNTY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO