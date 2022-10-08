Read full article on original website
WTOP
Bowser embarrassed by report detailing DC public housing failures
Saying that she was “embarrassed” by an extremely critical report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser promised a swift response from the city. The 72-page report, first obtained by The Washington Post, portrayed the D.C. Housing Authority as being in disarray.
NBC Washington
DC Housing Authority Units Unsafe, Unsanitary and Mismanaged, Audit Finds
A scathing federal audit accuses the D.C. agency in charge of public housing of mismanagement and allowing thousands of public housing units to either sit vacant or fall into unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The D.C. Housing Authority manages thousands of public housing units and administers millions of dollars in federally...
Georgetown Voice
Mayor Bowser creates new program to support families transitioning out of homelessness
Mayor Muriel Bowser has introduced the Career Mobility Act Plan, a rent and income support plan that started its pilot phase at the end of September. This “Career MAP” program aims to help 600 selected families with transitioning out of homelessness by providing personalized career support, up to $10,000 in cash, and rent assistance.
WUSA
DC Council set to approve sweeping criminal justice reform
WASHINGTON — A historic overhaul of the criminal code system in Washington, D.C. took a critical step forward Friday. City leaders announced DC Council will vote on sweeping changes to the way defendants are charged with crimes, and how the convicted are sentenced in the District. “D.C.’s criminal laws...
fox5dc.com
'We are going to fix things': DCHA director responds to HUD report
WASHINGTON - The executive director of the D.C. Housing Authority is assuring residents that her team will "fix the problems" highlighted in the Department of Housing and Urban Development's recent audit of the housing authority. "We take this report seriously," Brenda Donald said. In the 72-page report HUD states that...
WAMU
‘It’s fight or flight out here:’ What it’s like to be an unhoused woman in D.C.
Women across America are significantly less likely to experience homelessness than men, a disparity that is particularly high in D.C., where rates of homelessness are roughly three times higher among men than women, according to data from the Homelessness Research Institute. Being outnumbered by their male counterparts means unhoused women...
DC Attorney General calls for overhaul of DC Housing Agency after federal audit
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Serious allegations of collusion and corruption are aimed at a D.C. agency meant to house the most vulnerable D.C. residents. WUSA9 continues to dig into a scathing federal audit by the Department of Housing and Urban Development which revealed systemic failures in the DC Housing Authority.
Washington Examiner
DC attorney general sues manufacturer over toxic contamination in local rivers
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is suing a major chemical manufacturer, alleging the company knowingly contaminated local rivers with pollutants for decades. Racine filed a lawsuit against Velsicol in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia Civil Division on Thursday, accusing the company of contaminating the Potomac and Anacostia rivers with chlordane, a toxic chemical produced by the manufacturer. The effects of this contamination had a disproportionate effect on the district’s low-income and black residents, according to Racine.
WTOP
Fairfax County welcomes the Reston’s new Lake Anne House for low-income seniors
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Fairfax County leaders recently celebrated Lake Anne House’s grand opening, a community of apartments for low-income seniors in Reston. Residents started moving in during the summer,...
fox5dc.com
Southeast community leaders call for change amid rise in crime
WASHINGTON - A rise in crime — including a string of recent shootings — across the District has community leaders in Southeast calling for change. FOX 5’s Jacqueline Matter attended a community meeting Wednesday where about three dozen people came out to raise their concerns with D.C. police and local officials.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. approves $3 million for affordable housing at Arrowbrook
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors took a significant action to support affordable housing in the Virginia county on Tuesday. In a 9-1 vote, the board approved a $3 million bond issue to fund and complete the Ovation at Arrowbrook housing development near the Innovation Center Metro station in Herndon. This decision covers a $3 million funding gap Fairfax County said was assembled by “supply change shortages resulting from COVID,” according to county documents.
WTOP
After voter registration delays, Loudoun Co. chair urges residents to avoid ‘potential headache’
The chair of Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors has sent an open letter pointing out that 4,800 county residents were caught in voter registration delays earlier this month, and urging everyone to check whether their credentials are in place. Earlier this month, state elections officials said a technical problem...
ggwash.org
Why would a hospital association fight a law to allow DC to boot and tow dangerous drivers’ cars?
I felt a surge of joy last week when I spotted the DC Hospital Association among the list of witnesses for the Committee on Transportation and the Environment’s hearing on traffic safety and the Booting and Impoundment Reform Amendment Act. “At last,” I thought, “hospitals are speaking up for how damaging reckless driving is, for their patients, for their overworked staff, for public health as a whole.” How wrong I was.
WAMU
Get Out There: D.C.’s ‘night mayor’ reflects on one year in her role
D.C. Office of Nightlife and Culture Director Solana Vander Nat at the mic during an event. A year ago, when D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced new appointments in her administration, as she does semi-regularly. This particular announcement included the new director of the Office of Nightlife and Culture, Solana Vander Nat.
Washington Examiner
Want to save Metro? Dare to re-criminalize fare beating
The Washington, D.C., Metro system has a problem, and its new general manager is on it. To much praise, including from the Washington Post, Randy Clarke rolled out the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's plan to deal with mass-scale turnstile-jumping. Maryland and Virginia, fare evasion remains a criminal offense. But...
pelhamplus.com
Rockaway Proud Boys Member Pleads Guilty To Capitol Riot Charges
On Friday, a man from Rockaway Township pled guilty to federal civil disorder charges related to his violent participation with other members of the right-wing Proud Boys during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The action was intended to keep then-President Donald Trump in office. Court documents filed...
24 families refused to comply with DCPS immunization requirement
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Tuesday was the deadline for students, between Pre-K3 and the fifth grade, who are missing routine immunizations. 90 percent of students met the deadline, according to DCPS. “We continue our commitment, to putting our full weight to ensuring that our youth are immunized against preventable infectious diseases,” Deputy Mayor for […]
WJLA
'Not paying to live like this': DC's Marbury Plaza residents weary of worsening conditions
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — “I’m not paying to live like this. I’m not doing it anymore!” said Barbara Cooper, the president of the tenants association at Marbury Plaza, a huge 674-unit apartment complex in Southeast D.C. When it was completed in 1968, it became an...
Yahoo!
Oath Keepers trial: Witness says he never heard members discuss plans for Jan. 6 violence
A prosecution witness who traveled to Washington, D.C., with fellow members of the Oath Keepers far-right militia in the days before the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol testified Wednesday in the sedition trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four other group members that he never heard any fellow Oath Keepers discussing plans for violence.
popville.com
“Two D.C. residents arrested in case of kidnapped dog and puppies”
“Zenobia Fisher and Alphonso Allen of Northeast Washington, D.C., were arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and charged with second degree theft and animal cruelty following a joint investigation by the Humane Rescue Alliance and the Metropolitan Police Department. On Aug. 18, Fisher began fostering Godiva and her seven 2-week-old puppies,...
