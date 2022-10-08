ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Bowser embarrassed by report detailing DC public housing failures

Saying that she was “embarrassed” by an extremely critical report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser promised a swift response from the city. The 72-page report, first obtained by The Washington Post, portrayed the D.C. Housing Authority as being in disarray.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Housing Authority Units Unsafe, Unsanitary and Mismanaged, Audit Finds

A scathing federal audit accuses the D.C. agency in charge of public housing of mismanagement and allowing thousands of public housing units to either sit vacant or fall into unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The D.C. Housing Authority manages thousands of public housing units and administers millions of dollars in federally...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

DC Council set to approve sweeping criminal justice reform

WASHINGTON — A historic overhaul of the criminal code system in Washington, D.C. took a critical step forward Friday. City leaders announced DC Council will vote on sweeping changes to the way defendants are charged with crimes, and how the convicted are sentenced in the District. “D.C.’s criminal laws...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
City
Washington, DC
fox5dc.com

'We are going to fix things': DCHA director responds to HUD report

WASHINGTON - The executive director of the D.C. Housing Authority is assuring residents that her team will "fix the problems" highlighted in the Department of Housing and Urban Development's recent audit of the housing authority. "We take this report seriously," Brenda Donald said. In the 72-page report HUD states that...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

DC attorney general sues manufacturer over toxic contamination in local rivers

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is suing a major chemical manufacturer, alleging the company knowingly contaminated local rivers with pollutants for decades. Racine filed a lawsuit against Velsicol in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia Civil Division on Thursday, accusing the company of contaminating the Potomac and Anacostia rivers with chlordane, a toxic chemical produced by the manufacturer. The effects of this contamination had a disproportionate effect on the district’s low-income and black residents, according to Racine.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
fox5dc.com

Southeast community leaders call for change amid rise in crime

WASHINGTON - A rise in crime — including a string of recent shootings — across the District has community leaders in Southeast calling for change. FOX 5’s Jacqueline Matter attended a community meeting Wednesday where about three dozen people came out to raise their concerns with D.C. police and local officials.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Fairfax Co. approves $3 million for affordable housing at Arrowbrook

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors took a significant action to support affordable housing in the Virginia county on Tuesday. In a 9-1 vote, the board approved a $3 million bond issue to fund and complete the Ovation at Arrowbrook housing development near the Innovation Center Metro station in Herndon. This decision covers a $3 million funding gap Fairfax County said was assembled by “supply change shortages resulting from COVID,” according to county documents.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Housing#Housing Authority#Linus Realestate#Dc#Hud#The Washington Po
ggwash.org

Why would a hospital association fight a law to allow DC to boot and tow dangerous drivers’ cars?

I felt a surge of joy last week when I spotted the DC Hospital Association among the list of witnesses for the Committee on Transportation and the Environment’s hearing on traffic safety and the Booting and Impoundment Reform Amendment Act. “At last,” I thought, “hospitals are speaking up for how damaging reckless driving is, for their patients, for their overworked staff, for public health as a whole.” How wrong I was.
WASHINGTON, DC
WAMU

Get Out There: D.C.’s ‘night mayor’ reflects on one year in her role

D.C. Office of Nightlife and Culture Director Solana Vander Nat at the mic during an event. A year ago, when D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced new appointments in her administration, as she does semi-regularly. This particular announcement included the new director of the Office of Nightlife and Culture, Solana Vander Nat.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Want to save Metro? Dare to re-criminalize fare beating

The Washington, D.C., Metro system has a problem, and its new general manager is on it. To much praise, including from the Washington Post, Randy Clarke rolled out the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's plan to deal with mass-scale turnstile-jumping. Maryland and Virginia, fare evasion remains a criminal offense. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
pelhamplus.com

Rockaway Proud Boys Member Pleads Guilty To Capitol Riot Charges

On Friday, a man from Rockaway Township pled guilty to federal civil disorder charges related to his violent participation with other members of the right-wing Proud Boys during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The action was intended to keep then-President Donald Trump in office. Court documents filed...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
DC News Now

24 families refused to comply with DCPS immunization requirement

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Tuesday was the deadline for students, between Pre-K3 and the fifth grade, who are missing routine immunizations. 90 percent of students met the deadline, according to DCPS. “We continue our commitment, to putting our full weight to ensuring that our youth are immunized against preventable infectious diseases,” Deputy Mayor for […]
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“Two D.C. residents arrested in case of kidnapped dog and puppies”

“Zenobia Fisher and Alphonso Allen of Northeast Washington, D.C., were arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and charged with second degree theft and animal cruelty following a joint investigation by the Humane Rescue Alliance and the Metropolitan Police Department. On Aug. 18, Fisher began fostering Godiva and her seven 2-week-old puppies,...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy