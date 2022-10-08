The last time Joe Burrow played in the Superdome, he was leading LSU to the 2019 national championship. He will have fond memories of his time with the Tigers and many in the stands will have fond memories of it as well. But on Sunday, Burrow will be a visitor in his adopted state as he leads the Cincinnati Bengals against the New Orleans Saints. "It's a place that a lot of good memories were made," Burrow said. "But it's a business trip. We're going in to win a game." The Bengals (2-3) have struggled thus far to regain the...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 MINUTES AGO