NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Oct 9, 2022; Baltimore, MD, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the first quarter during an NFL Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
Wednesday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed OF Jake Cave off waivers from Minnesota. Designated RHP Jake Reed for assignment. BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed CF Abraham Almonte off waivers from Minnesota. Designated CB Abraham Almonte for assignment. FOOTBALL. National Football League. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed K Matt Ammendola and S...
Today in Sports History: Man O War defeats Sir Barton
1920 — In the final race of his career, 3-year-old Man O War defeats 1919 Triple Crown winner Sir Barton in a match race, the Kenilworth Park Gold Cup. Sent off at odds of 1-20, Man o War wins by seven lengths for his 14th consecutive victory. 1940 —...
Bengals, Saints in pursuit of .500 in Bayou battle
The last time Joe Burrow played in the Superdome, he was leading LSU to the 2019 national championship. He will have fond memories of his time with the Tigers and many in the stands will have fond memories of it as well. But on Sunday, Burrow will be a visitor in his adopted state as he leads the Cincinnati Bengals against the New Orleans Saints. "It's a place that a lot of good memories were made," Burrow said. "But it's a business trip. We're going in to win a game." The Bengals (2-3) have struggled thus far to regain the...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa limited in return to practice
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity
Kyle Shanahan returns to Atlanta with first-place 49ers
Kyle Shanahan returns to the site of some of his greatest coaching achievements when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Shanahan served as Atlanta's offensive coordinator during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, helping the Falcons reach Super Bowl LI two years after they had gone 6-10. The last time he coached at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, he directed an Atlanta offense that churned out 493 total yards in a 44-21 shellacking of the Green Bay Packers in the 2016 NFC Championship. Atlanta went on to face New England in the Super Bowl two weeks later, a game...
Rangers visit the Wild after Zibanejad's 2-goal game
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Minnesota Wild after Mika Zibanejad scored two goals in the Rangers' 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Minnesota went 53-22-7 overall and 32-10-2 at home a season ago. The Wild had a +56 goal differential last season, scoring 305 goals while giving up 249.
Chargers WR Keenan Allen returns to practice field
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Keenan Allen returned to the Los Angeles Chargers' practice field on Wednesday, raising optimism that the wide receiver might be able to return for Monday night's game against the Denver Broncos. Allen has missed the past four games because of a hamstring injury he...
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Thursday. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS AT CHICAGO BEARS...
WVU Football Owns Thursday Night Home Games
The Mountaineers are looking to improve a 9-1 record of home wins on Thursdays. The saga continues tomorrow under the lights.
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Washington, 7 p.m. Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m. Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m. Chicago at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Seattle at Anaheim, 10...
NHL・
TupaTalk: Where are sports headed? Not sure. My crystal ball has a blind spot.
I learned a long time ago my crystal ball has a blind spot. Any intimation of prophetic prowess when it came to sports faded after I predicted Ryan Leaf would have a better NFL career than Peyton Manning. (A misreckoning that my former E-E colleague David Austin kindly reminds me of now and...
Heat have been close, still focused on getting an NBA title
MIAMI (AP) — Most of the names on the Miami Heat roster are the same ones that were there last season. The objective for the season is also the same. Don’t be fooled, though: The Heat insist this isn’t the same team. The Heat won 53 games...
MLB Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
MLB・
Orioles claim Cave off waivers from Minnesota, DFA Reed
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed outfielder Jake Cave off waivers from the Minnesota Twins and designated right-hander Jake Reed for assignment. The Orioles announced the moves Wednesday. The 29-year-old Cave spent his first five major league seasons with the Twins. He played in 54 games last season,...
N.Y. Rangers 3, Tampa Bay 1
N.Y. Rangers012—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Cernak, TB (Holding), 16:13. Second Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 1 (Trouba, Miller), 3:25 (sh). 2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 1 (Kucherov, Point), 9:09 (pp). Penalties_Trocheck, NYR (Holding), 2:07; Miller, NYR (Tripping), 8:02; Goodrow, NYR (Elbowing), 8:02; Colton, TB (Interference), 12:33; Stamkos, TB (Slashing), 15:15. Third Period_3,...
Today in Sports History-Boston Pilgrims win 1st World Series
1893 — The U.S. yacht Vigilant wins the America’s Cup with a three-race sweep over the British challenger Valkyrie II. 1903 — The Boston Pilgrims win the first World Series, 5 games to 3, with a 3-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. 1947 — The NHL holds...
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6
E_Fried (). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 9. 2B_Sosa (1), Castellanos (1), Hoskins (1), Segura (1), Harper (1), Acuña Jr. (1), Contreras (1), d'Arnaud (1). HR_d'Arnaud (1), Olson (1). SF_Bohm (1), Sosa (1). S_Harper (1), Vierling (1). IPHRERBBSO. Philadelphia. Suárez31-331155. Bellatti2-310001. Brogdon1-322220. Hand H,12-300001. Domínguez W,1-0200003...
Orlando's young roster now includes young star Banchero
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Magic gathered for their first meeting of training camp last month and the theme of coach Jamahl Mosley’s talk was accountability. A bit later, Mosley was running a couple minutes behind schedule for an interview session with some reporters. That’s when point guard Cole Anthony good-naturedly pointed to his watch, proving that the Magic are indeed listening to what Mosley is preaching.
Chicago 127, Milwaukee 104
MILWAUKEE (104) Mamukelashvili 3-9 6-9 13, Nwora 9-17 3-3 25, Bolden 9-11 0-0 21, Beauchamp 6-16 1-3 14, Carter 3-9 4-4 13, A.Green 3-13 0-0 8, Vildoza 2-7 0-0 6, Wigginton 2-10 0-2 4. Totals 37-92 14-21 104. CHICAGO (127) Terry 2-4 1-2 5, Williams 9-17 3-4 22, Vucevic 7-9...
