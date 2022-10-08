ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

The Chicks Made Texas Darn Proud With Their Monday Night Show in Irving

The legendary Dallas country trio The Chicks opened their first of two shows at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Monday with a snippet of Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation.” It’s a bit of cliched needle drop at this point, but nobody can say they haven’t earned it.
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities

Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Dallas, TX
College Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
State
Oklahoma State
Dallas, TX
Football
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
nypressnews.com

Suspect wanted after chase near LBJ Freeway, police say

DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for the driver that led them on a chase near the Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway on Tuesday. The Mesquite Police Department (MPD) told WFAA that they were called by the Dallas department (DPD) to help stop suspects in a stolen vehicle. Mesquite officers tried to stop the car around IH-635 and La Prada Drive, but the suspects fled.
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

Dallas Police arrest 1 person following fatal shooting

DALLAS — Dallas Police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man. Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting. Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say. The victim was taken to...
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

Stolen car chase throughout Fort Worth ends with 2 people in jail

FORT WORTH (CBSFDW.COM) – A stolen car chase throughout Fort Worth ended with two people in jail Sunday night. At 11:55 p.m. South Division officers saw the stolen car traveling on East Berry Street near the intersection of Mitchell Boulevard. They turned on their red and blue emergency lights in attempt to stop the driver. But he fled. Thus, officers then activated their emergency siren and pursued the car.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy