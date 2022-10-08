Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
The Chicks Made Texas Darn Proud With Their Monday Night Show in Irving
The legendary Dallas country trio The Chicks opened their first of two shows at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Monday with a snippet of Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation.” It’s a bit of cliched needle drop at this point, but nobody can say they haven’t earned it.
nypressnews.com
Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities
Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
nypressnews.com
‘Your voice is one of the strongest tools’: Dallas teen voters prepare to cast ballots for the first time
DALLAS — Some high school seniors in Dallas County are anxiously preparing for the first time they’ll get to vote in an election. Ariana Flores, 18, is among those who’ve been preparing by making sure as many of her classmates were registered before the deadline for the general election.
nypressnews.com
Man dubbed ‘Edward Scissorhands’ cuts trees during middle of night in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth neighborhood wants answers after a man has been observed sneaking around late at night, trimming trees. They’re calling him Edward Scissorhands. “I was talking to my wife, Emily and I was like ‘hey we had a storm last night’ and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Suspect wanted after chase near LBJ Freeway, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for the driver that led them on a chase near the Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway on Tuesday. The Mesquite Police Department (MPD) told WFAA that they were called by the Dallas department (DPD) to help stop suspects in a stolen vehicle. Mesquite officers tried to stop the car around IH-635 and La Prada Drive, but the suspects fled.
nypressnews.com
Dallas Police arrest 1 person following fatal shooting
DALLAS — Dallas Police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man. Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting. Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say. The victim was taken to...
nypressnews.com
Stolen car chase throughout Fort Worth ends with 2 people in jail
FORT WORTH (CBSFDW.COM) – A stolen car chase throughout Fort Worth ended with two people in jail Sunday night. At 11:55 p.m. South Division officers saw the stolen car traveling on East Berry Street near the intersection of Mitchell Boulevard. They turned on their red and blue emergency lights in attempt to stop the driver. But he fled. Thus, officers then activated their emergency siren and pursued the car.
nypressnews.com
FWPD calls quadruple homicide an attempted robbery involving drugs, 3 teen victims identified
FORT WORTH, Texas — Home security video in a quadruple homicide case shows why police suspected it’s a botched robbery involving narcotics that turned deadly. It left the families and community leaders looking for answers and neighbors concerned about gun violence. Anastasaya Prokhorska moved to the 1200 block...
Comments / 0