ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

James: MAGA school board candidates rightly called out

By Special to San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OgG4r_0iRZK5ct00

San Jose Spotlight’s recent article on MAGA school board candidates provided valuable help to voters in our community by identifying the local embodiment of the national, far-right movement to have candidates infiltrate local school boards, including those right here in Silicon Valley.

Over the past two years, a local Republican group recruited candidates to run for school board and use code words and euphemisms such as “Critical Race Theory,” “parents’ rights,” and “school safety” to oppose fact-based teaching about race and ethnicity; research-based social and emotional learning; age-appropriate sex education; and rules and practices that ensure a safe and accepting environment for LGBTQ+ kids.

Some of these candidates and online commenters have objected to use of the term “infiltrate” to describe their effort. But it’s entirely appropriate because the group mentioned above offered training sessions that included specific instruction on how to hide the candidate’s true intentions by not mentioning their agenda when speaking to a general audience.

A recent op-ed by Robert Varich, a Campbell Union High School District trustee running for reelection, provides an example of such obfuscation.

Varich protested that Union School District candidate Zoila Rollins only “wants some level of parental oversight over textbooks,” which almost sounds reasonable until you realize the same rationale has been used to ban books in schools and libraries throughout the country. A review of Rollins’ website reveals further extreme views, including that she opposes the sex education curriculum because it “embraces a view of multiple genders” and she also opposes all social and emotional learning. LGBTQ+ kids, parents, teachers and staff deserve to have their gender and sexuality acknowledged and accepted, and all students and the broader community benefit from social and emotional learning at school.

These candidates and the organizations supporting them have a right to hold their minority point of view, but they’re not consistent with our community’s values of diversity, tolerance and inclusion. Ignore the orchestrated negative comments I anticipate will appear below. Do your own research, and vote only for candidates who share your values.

I’m confident that if Santa Clara County voters know who these candidates are and what they really stand for, they will choose to vote for people who truly reflect our community values for their local school boards.

Bill James is chair of the Santa Clara County Democratic Party.

Comments / 9

Diezel
4d ago

When schools are concerned over politics, it paints a bad light. Especially when parents are voicing concern over schools being a political indoctrination camps, and stories like this pop up. They're certainly not proving the feelings of people are wrong.

Reply
7
Arthur Hansen
4d ago

MAGA doesn't make these people bad. they want the best for our children. they don't want drag show for kindergarten children they don't want teachers to teach transgender to our children they don't want racism to our children what ever happened to the three R's

Reply(1)
7
My_Opinion
4d ago

Parents have every right to vote for the candidate of THEIR choice! It’s called FREEDOM.

Reply(1)
13
Related
San José Spotlight

Former San Jose school leader wins $2M discrimination case

Women earn about 83 cents for every dollar men make. For the first-ever woman superintendent at one Silicon Valley school district, that number was closer to 81 cents compared to her male predecessors. Former Evergreen School District Superintendent Kathy Gomez won a more than $2 million settlement, after a federal court validated her claims last month... The post Former San Jose school leader wins $2M discrimination case appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: Silicon Valley water officials want misconduct report before election

After several delays, it’s unclear if the investigation into a leader of Silicon Valley’s largest water supplier will be made public in time for the upcoming election. Gary Kremen, a Valley Water board member running for another term in November, is the subject of an independent investigation following a series of complaints accusing him of... The post UPDATE: Silicon Valley water officials want misconduct report before election appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Grand jury shunned accused Santa Clara officials

Santa Clara County’s civil grand jury failed to interview the majority of Santa Clara councilmembers it condemned for alleged misconduct in a controversial new report. Three of the five councilmembers admonished in the report — Kevin Park, Raj Chahal and Anthony Becker — told San José Spotlight they were never contacted by the jurors. They are accused of having unethical ties to the San Francisco 49ers and putting the team’s interests above the city.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
San Jose, CA
Government
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Local
California Government
San José Spotlight

San Jose releases withheld Liccardo emails

A new trove of Mayor Sam Liccardo’s private emails released by San Jose raises more questions about the city’s practice of improperly withholding public records. The city last week released 132 pages of previously withheld documents, prompted by a lawsuit by San José Spotlight and the First Amendment Coalition. The emails detail Liccardo’s conversations with city officials and consultants on issues like funding for homelessness projects, the airport connector and gun control.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose Democrats denounce mayoral candidate, supporter

Elections can get nasty, but Santa Clara County leaders are drawing the line when it comes to spreading racial tension in political discussions. The Santa Clara County Democratic Party voted unanimously Thursday to “condemn” San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan’s mayoral campaign, urging the candidate to address allegations of racially-motivated comments made by a supporter. The... The post San Jose Democrats denounce mayoral candidate, supporter appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County doctors could strike over working conditions

There may not be any doctors working at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in a few weeks. Health care workers at county-run facilities are ready to strike, following two years of stalled negotiations with the county, increased workloads and decreased staffing. Valley Physicians Group, a union representing 450 doctors, authorized the right to strike this week with 93% approval. Members say poor working conditions are impacting their own mental health and patient care.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill James
Person
James
San José Spotlight

Truong: California must improve health plan choices

I am honored to be joining San José Spotlight’s team as a new business opinion columnist. As a lifelong resident of San Jose and having been involved in the local business community for the past eight years, I hope to share interesting perspectives on business issues through this publication. In 2019, I shared my personal... The post Truong: California must improve health plan choices appeared first on San José Spotlight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesfnews.com

Complaint Filed Against DA Brooke Jenkins

SAN FRANCISCO—An anonymous complaint was filed against the San Francisco District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins. Allegedly, she posed as a volunteer during the recall Chesa Boudin campaign while receiving a six-figure salary for her work. Jenkins failed to register herself as a campaign consultant which is a penalty that could...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maga#Race And Ethnicity#Election Local#School Board#Sex Education Curriculum#San Jose Spotlight#Republican#Union School District
San José Spotlight

How new education laws can help Silicon Valley parents

From equitable early child care access to nutritious school meals, a slew of new bills will change the state’s education landscape. Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed numerous bills to address California’s ongoing struggle with making child care affordable, examine discipline among preschool students and bolster school nutrition. Experts say the new legislation takes crucial steps... The post How new education laws can help Silicon Valley parents appeared first on San José Spotlight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

UC Berkeley refuses to fire music instructor over 2012 concert review post branding female violinist 'a beast... who ought to be euthanized' after woke students organized petition to oust him

The University of California Berkeley will take no action against a music instructor for a 2012 Facebook post that seemingly insulted a fellow, female musician - despite a petition by students to have him ousted. Published more than ten years ago, the long-deleted post by decorated violinist Dan Flanagan, a...
BERKELEY, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara council questions mayor’s ethics

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor is facing scrutiny and ethical questions from her colleagues after she lobbied Gov. Gavin Newsom to help a major developer skirt paying higher wages—months before the firm began a spending spree to support her reelection. The Santa Clara City Council voted 6-1 to direct its governance committee to discuss whether councilmembers should be... The post Santa Clara council questions mayor’s ethics appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: ‘Hatchet Job’: 49Ers Rip Santa Clara County Grand Jury Report On Political Influence

The San Francisco 49ers are lambasting a scathing new grand jury report that questions the team's political influence and relationship with five Santa Clara councilmembers. The 61-page report, which will be publicly released today--the same day voters receive ballots in the mail--focuses on what it calls the "49 Five," a politically-loaded term coined by opponents of the team. The five lawmakers in question are Councilmembers Anthony Becker, Kevin Park, Karen Hardy, Raj Chahal and Vice Mayor Suds Jain.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
San José Spotlight

Varich: Internet-era logic on full display in Spotlight’s school board story

Spotlight commenters have gleefully called out the many over-the-top accusations its article tossed at local Republicans, which was charmingly entitled “Conservatives infiltrate Silicon Valley school board races.”. As one of those “infiltrators,” I’m also struck by how the article uses a number of flawed rhetorical devices. Sadly, many of...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
WGAU

Star witness testifies at California sheriff's civil trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — A former manager for a Silicon Valley security business that worked for Facebook testified at a sheriff's civil corruption trial that he and his company's CEO agreed to give political donations in exchange for concealed-weapons permits they needed to help guard high-profile clients.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose students are chronically absent from class

Santa Clara County’s largest school district is dealing with a double-digit absenteeism problem and working to understand why. Schools are combatting chronic absenteeism through a multi-faceted approach as more and more students miss class, possibly due to COVID-19 infections, mental health issues or other factors. Recent data shows the...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy