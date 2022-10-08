ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

9&10 News

Michigan Prep Football Poll

Others receiving votes: Romeo 3. Southfield 2. Detroit Catholic Central 2. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 2. Others receiving votes: Saginaw Heritage 2. Swartz Creek 1. Temperance Bedford 1. Division 3. School Record Points. 1. Detroit King (5) (5-1) 50. 2. Mason (7-0) 44. 3. Muskegon (5-2) 36. 4. River Rouge...
earnthenecklace.com

Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?

Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan

I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
4 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is your go-to comfort food? If the answer is a burger and some fries on the side, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve delicious burgers, and no matter how you prefer them, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these burger places.
World’s Longest Timber-towered Suspension Bridge Opens in Michigan

Boyne Mountain Resort becomes home to yet another record-breaking attraction as it welcomes SkyBridge Michigan, the world’s largest timber-towered suspension bridge, this fall. This pedestrian bridge, which was inspired by the Pure Michigan “M,” stretches 1,200 feet and stands between the peaks of McLouth and Disciples Ridge, approximately 118 feet above the valley floor. The […] The post World’s Longest Timber-towered Suspension Bridge Opens in Michigan appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.

Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
Extended forecast shows the march toward winter continues

The long range forecast for next weekend or early the following week shows some very cold air on the way. We came really close to a growing-season-ending-freeze this weekend. Temperatures Saturday morning did drop to between 30 degrees and 32 degrees. There was a thick frost over many parts of southern Lower, but not a definitive season-ending-freeze.
Michigan Just Had Its First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It’s only early October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course, there’s no fooling Mother Nature, and winter is inevitably on the way. Enjoy the final 60s and 70s temperatures in Michigan while they last.
Registration changes for deer kills this season in Michigan

MICHIGAN (WNDU) - There are new guidelines in place for registering your deer harvest with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. According to our reporting partners at WNEM, the change comes from a lack of response to end-of-season surveys in the mail. Before, deer hunters could respond through these surveys....
