Football teams scramble to find opponents as numbers wane
It's been a season unlike any other for some high school football teams in the state. A few of them have had to cancel their games, leaving others scrambling to find opponents.
Detroit Lions honor Forest Hills Central football coach
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central is 7-0 and ranked fifth in the state in Division 2. And now it has a Coach of the Week.
3 brothers all playing for GVSU Football this season
Cade is the oldest and plays quarterback. Drew, the middle, a sophomore tight end, and Brett is the youngest, a red-shirt freshman this season.
Michigan Prep Football Poll
Others receiving votes: Romeo 3. Southfield 2. Detroit Catholic Central 2. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 2. Others receiving votes: Saginaw Heritage 2. Swartz Creek 1. Temperance Bedford 1. Division 3. School Record Points. 1. Detroit King (5) (5-1) 50. 2. Mason (7-0) 44. 3. Muskegon (5-2) 36. 4. River Rouge...
MLive.com
Week 8 Grand Rapids football rankings: Who’s up, down and out of the top 10
Lowell’s football team has cracked the Grand Rapids top 10 for the first time this season, while Belding dropped out after losing its first game. West Catholic has slipped to the 10th spot after losing its first game, and Unity Christian, which will host West Catholic in Week, continues to knock on the door.
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?
Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
Paddler dies while canoe racing in northern Michigan
The Frankfort Fire Department (FFD) says its fire and rescue team responded to reports of a kayaker in Lake Michigan at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 near Point Betsie.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
4 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is your go-to comfort food? If the answer is a burger and some fries on the side, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve delicious burgers, and no matter how you prefer them, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these burger places.
Michigan CEO who hid PFAS pollution to be honored as ‘role model’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Thanks to Wolverine Worldwide, there’s a 25 square-mile area of northern Kent County where the groundwater is poisonous to drink. Wolverine, which polluted the area with PFAS chemicals while making shoes, knew and did nothing about the contamination until its toxic dumping was discovered five years ago.
World’s Longest Timber-towered Suspension Bridge Opens in Michigan
Boyne Mountain Resort becomes home to yet another record-breaking attraction as it welcomes SkyBridge Michigan, the world’s largest timber-towered suspension bridge, this fall. This pedestrian bridge, which was inspired by the Pure Michigan “M,” stretches 1,200 feet and stands between the peaks of McLouth and Disciples Ridge, approximately 118 feet above the valley floor. The […] The post World’s Longest Timber-towered Suspension Bridge Opens in Michigan appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Michigan passengers flee Amtrak train after 19-hour trip
Two Amtrak trains scheduled to run from Michigan to Chicago dealt with several issues and delays over the weekend, which made for a 19-hour trip.
Two Michigan beers win gold medals at 2022 Great American Beer Festival
For the first time in five years, two Michigan breweries won gold medals at the Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery earned gold for its Northern Kölsch in the German-Style Koelsch category, the brewery's first medal in the annual competition since 2019. Springfield-based Territorial Brewing Co. won in the American Fruit Beer...
Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.
Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
Extended forecast shows the march toward winter continues
The long range forecast for next weekend or early the following week shows some very cold air on the way. We came really close to a growing-season-ending-freeze this weekend. Temperatures Saturday morning did drop to between 30 degrees and 32 degrees. There was a thick frost over many parts of southern Lower, but not a definitive season-ending-freeze.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Just Had Its First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It’s only early October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course, there’s no fooling Mother Nature, and winter is inevitably on the way. Enjoy the final 60s and 70s temperatures in Michigan while they last.
WNDU
Registration changes for deer kills this season in Michigan
MICHIGAN (WNDU) - There are new guidelines in place for registering your deer harvest with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. According to our reporting partners at WNEM, the change comes from a lack of response to end-of-season surveys in the mail. Before, deer hunters could respond through these surveys....
WWMT Anchor Erica Mokay Leaving Kalamazoo For Hometown
What seems to be an epidemic of sorts, another anchor has announced they'll be leaving Kalamazoo and that they're also leaving the WWMT team. Erica Mokay has been a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly 6 years ago in January 2017. This intelligent, friendly, and passionate anchor has done so much for Kalamazoo since becoming part of the WWMT family, but will now be heading back to her hometown for a reason that has yet to be announced, as she gave an emotional announcement on her social media:
Passengers flee train during 19-hour ride from Michigan to Chicago
Passengers stuck on an Amtrak train say there was no electricity, heat, bathrooms or food during a roughly 19-hour journey from Pontiac to Chicago. Many of them fled the train before it even reached its destination. Wolverine Train 351 first left Michigan around 6 a.m. Friday for the scheduled 5½...
