Denver, CO

Avalanche roster cuts: Martin Kaut and Shane Bowers placed on waivers

By Kyle Fredrickson kyle.fredrickson@gazette.com
 4 days ago
Colorado Avalanche's Martin Kaut skates against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan) Geneva Heffernan

The Avalanche 23-man roster for opening night is beginning to take shape with two notable players hitting waivers.

Avalanche first-round draft choices Shane Bowers (No. 28, ‘17) and Martin Kaut (No. 16, ‘18) were each not retained Saturday with Colorado practicing in Centennial at its team facility. If they clear waivers, Bowers and Kaut will rejoin the Colorado Eagles (AHL). But it’s possible, or even likely, another team claims one of the Avs’ once highly touted prospects. Coach Jared Bednar spoke about both players following practice.

On Bowers: "I was pretty happy with the way Bowers played in training camp, a lot like last year, just not enough getting accomplished during the games. He's in a good position, if he clears waivers, to go down and have an impact on the Eagles and get himself in the recall mix. … He's taken a nice step here and has looked good in our group. I think he's in top condition and is ready to go have a big year."

On Kaut: "I feel like his camp has been a little up and down. I liked his training camp and liked his early games. … His last two were pretty quiet. … We're watching these guys and some inconsistencies in their games. Trying to get as long a look at them as we can and make some decisions."

The Avalanche will now likely turn to some forward combination of Anthon Blidh, Ben Meyers, Lukas Sedlak and Mikhail Maltsev to fill out their bottom-six entering the season. Colorado must rely on its depth early in the year with injuries holding out Gabe Landeskog and Darren Helm.

"I think I got better every day and felt more comfortable every day," Meyers said. "That was pretty much the goal. To come and in and keep working hard. I knew I’d make mistakes, but just keep working at it. … Obviously, those (roster) decisions aren’t really up to me. I just have to focus on my game.”

The Avalanche are expected to finalize their opening night roster by Sunday. Colorado hosts the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ball Arena.

