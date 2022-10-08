Read full article on original website
Related
seminoles.com
Volleyball Continues ACC Play with Road Matches at Virginia and No. 8 Pitt
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State volleyball team (12-5, 4-2) will look to add to its three-game winning streak this weekend with a couple of ACC road matches at Virginia (8-9, 0-6) and at No. 8 Pitt (16-2, 6-0). Friday’s match against the Cavaliers will begin at 6 p.m. with Sunday’s showdown with the Panthers beginning at 1 p.m. Both matches will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.
seminoles.com
Noles Sweep ACC Men’s Performer of the Week Honors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State men’s swimming and diving team swept the ACC Performers of the Week on Tuesday. Peter Varjasi was named the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week, while Jesco Helling was given the ACC Men’s Diver of the Week. Both led the Seminoles to victory at the TYR Classic in Miami over the weekend.
seminoles.com
Soccer Hosts No. 12 Duke For Paint It Pink Match
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 4 Florida State soccer team (9-1-2) hosts No. 12 Duke (10-3) on Thursday, October 13 at 6 PM for the Seminoles’ annual Paint It Pink match. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network. The Florida State soccer team is once again...
seminoles.com
Jared Verse Added To Bednarik Award Midseason Watch List
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State defensive end Jared Verse was one of 10 additions to the Bednarik Award Midseason Watch List announced Wednesday. Verse, who is in his first season at FSU after an FCS All-American season at Albany, leads the ACC with his averages of 0.80 sacks per game and 1.50 tackles for loss per game. His tackles for loss average ranks eighth in the country, and his sacks average is 21st nationally.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seminoles.com
Family & Faith Drive James Tibbs Forward
Last season, the Seminole baseball team fielded three true freshmen. Among them, outfielder James Tibbs III quickly established himself as one of the Noles’ most impactful bats. Specifically, Tibbs led the entire team with a .553 slugging percentage while ripping 10 long balls and driving in 32 runs in the process.
seminoles.com
W. Golf: Woad Wins Individual Title, FSU Second At Ivy Intercollegiate
SPRINGFIELD, N.J. – Freshman Lottie Woad was five under par over her final eight holes and finished as the individual co-champion, and the No. 16 ranked Seminole women’s golf team finished in second place in the team standings as the stroke play portion of the Ivy Intercollegiate was completed in 36 holes at the famed Baltusrol Golf Club. Woad gained her first career win in just her third career start as she finished with a two-round total of 3 under par 141. She finished tied with North Carolina’s Krista Junkkari for the individual lead.
seminoles.com
Seminoles in Second at Stephens Cup
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – It was a strong day for the No. 14 Florida State Men’s Golf Team at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup on Monday in Juno Beach, Fla. The Seminoles ended the 36-hole stroke play round in second place, following a first-round score of 7-under and an improved second round score of 8-under, totaling 15-under for the tournament at Seminole Golf Club.
seminoles.com
Men’s Golf Advances to Championship Match
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 14 Florida State Seminoles enjoyed another phenomenal day at Seminole Golf Club after shooting a combined 8-under to total 23-under par at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. The score grants the men’s golf team a second place finish in stroke play, as well as advancement to Wednesday’s match play championship vs. North Carolina.
Comments / 0