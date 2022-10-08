ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Police identify 74-year-old man killed near Tybouts Corner after being hit by 2 cars

By Esteban Parra, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 7 days ago

A 74-year-old man was killed after being hit by two vehicles Saturday morning near Tybouts Corner south of New Castle, Delaware State Police said.

The man was identified on Monday by police as Gentle Grady of the Wilmington area.

The incident began about 5:40 a.m. when Grady was walking south on South Dupont Highway (U.S. 13) south of Tybouts Corner.

As the man approached the highway's exit 156, police said, Grady began crossing the roadway — stepping into the path of a 2011 Toyota Camry that was traveling north on the road.

"As a result, the Toyota struck the pedestrian on the highway," said Senior Cpl. Leonard DeMalto, a state police spokesperson. "The subject was then struck by a second vehicle, a black 2013 Cadillac XTS, which had been traveling northbound behind the Camry."

Both vehicles came to a stop in the area, which DeMalto said was dark and had limited street lighting.

Grady, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was wearing dark clothing and did not appear to be in possession of a light or other means of illumination, DeMalto said. Neither of the vehicle operators was injured.

The roadway was closed for about three hours while the collision was investigated and cleared.

Anyone with information concerning this collision should contact an investigator at (302) 365-8483. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

Contact Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299, eparra@delawareonline.com or Twitter @eparra3.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Police identify 74-year-old man killed near Tybouts Corner after being hit by 2 cars

