City of Kennesaw to hold Veterans Day luncheon to “honor the service of military members past and present”
The City of Kennesaw distributed the following announcement about its Veterans Day Luncheon on November 11 at the Ben Robertson Community Center:. “The City of Kennesaw will honor the service of military members past and present with a complimentary lunch on Friday, November 11 at Noon at the Ben Robertson Community Center, located at 2753 Watts Drive.
The Triumphant Return: The story of Endre Jenkins and his musical journey
After Hurricane Katrina forced high school band student Endre Jenkins to relocate to Atlanta, the band room of Pebblebrook High School would change his life and music career forever. Endre Jenkins’ love for music happened way before he arrived in Cobb County, but his passion for musical arts translated from...
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on South Marietta Parkway last night
According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle. The incident occurred last night, October 11, 2022 at about 11:31...
Cobb County’s Fun in the Park photo contest deadline: Nov 3, 2022
Cobb PARKS is hosting its annual Fun in the Park photo contest, where contestants photograph scenes in parks across Cobb County. You can submit up to 10 photos, and the deadline for entry is November 3, 2022. Below are the rules, categories and instructions, reprinted from the Cobb County website:
HarvestFest comes to Marietta Square October 15
The City of Marietta posted a reminder notice that the 45th Annual HarvestFest is returning to Marietta Square Saturday October 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The announcement for the event gives the following details:. “Sponsored by Marietta’s Parks and Recreation Department, this annual festival full of activities for...
GBI issues initial statement on its investigation of non-fatal shooting of man brandishing air rifle by Marietta police
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued its initial statement on the investigation of a non-fatal shooting by Marietta police when they were called for an incident where a man was reportedly brandishing a gun. The gun turned out to be an air rifle. [The Cobb County Courier has a policy...
Cobb sheriff’s deputy receives award for her work with accountability courts
According to a public information release from Cobb County Superior Court, the statewide Council of Accountability Court Judges has given its STAR Award to Cobb Sheriff’s Deputy Diane Watts for her work with Cobb’s Accountability Courts. The STAR Awards give recognition in the following categories:. Case Manager. Court...
Driver killed in rear-end collision on Cobb Parkway Friday
According to a public information release from Officer SA Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, the Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a fatal collision that took place on Cobb Parkway north of EMC Parkway on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 12:59 p.m. According to...
Cobb Water System receives Excellence Award from EPA
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency presented the Cobb County Water System with a 2022 WaterSense Sustained Excellence Award for the fifth consecutive year. Three of the 12 winners were districts in Georgia. In addition to Cobb County Water System, other winners included Athens-Clarke County (Georgia) Public Utilities Department Water Conservation Office and the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District.
Cobb County weather forecast: Wednesday October 12
The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies and afternoon showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Wednesday, October 12, with a high near 74 degrees. It’s expected to be rainy overnight, with a low of around 61. What does the extended forecast have in store?. This forecast is...
