ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monona, WI

Former Kohl’s Food Store added to National Register of Historic Places

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ODndS_0iRZIDX200
CREDIT: Wisconsin Historical Society

MONONA, Wis. — A building that used to house Kohl’s Food Store in Monona was added to the National Register of Historic Places, the Wisconsin Historical Society announced this week.

The society announced that the building, which is now home to a Habitat for Humanity ReStore, would be listed on the register Tuesday. The property was added to the State register in May.

The store was designed by Rasche, Schroeder, Spransy & Associates, and was built in 1968. It features a glue-laminated arch, which allows the building to have an arched roof without the need for interior supports like columns.

The WHS said that the building serves as a good example of the standardized design used by Kohl’s Food Stores in the 1950s and 1960s. The society also called the building “an excellent representative of mid-century Contemporary architecture.”

The store was sold in 1985 but was given new life in 2014 after being bought by Habitat for Humanity of Dane County.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monona, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Monona, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Greasy goodness’: Culver’s brings back eagerly awaited ‘CurderBurger’

MADISON, Wis. — The much-hyped “CurderBurger” that drew significant attention when it debuted last year returned to Culver’s restaurants across the country Wednesday. The burger — a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large cheese curd shaped like a patty — first started as an April Fool’s Day joke last year, but the restaurant chain launched it as a one-day special...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

New homeless shelter set to open on Madison’s East Side

MADISON, Wis. — A new homeless shelter will open its doors Thursday for roughly 150 to 200 people experiencing homelessness. The new location at 2002 Zeier Road, will take over as the city’s homeless shelter after the First Street location closes Thursday morning. The new shelter will have around 200 beds, a new dining space and new bathroom facilities. Also...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

From Brooklyn to Madison, a criminal justice alternative gets its legs with $600K boost

MADISON, Wis. — An often-discussed, long-planned sweeping criminal justice reform in Dane County has moved a step closer to reality with a $600,000 federal grant to fund a pilot program over the next four years. The community court—based on a nationally-renowned model in a southwestern Brooklyn neighborhood—seeks to build on initiatives already underway in Dane County such as its community...
DANE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Register#Food Drink#State#Whs#Food Stores#Rewritten
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Payments begin going out in Madison’s guaranteed income pilot program

MADISON, Wis. — About 3,000 people applied for a pilot program that gives low-income families in Madison $500 a month, city officials said Wednesday. The program’s first payments have already been handed out. The Madison Forward Fund was announced earlier this year as a way to help families in need purchase basic necessities. The money is given unconditionally, meaning recipients...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One City Schools, Fetch Rewards partner to support STEM education

MADISON, Wis. — One City Schools and Fetch Rewards are partnering to support science, technology, engineering and math education in Madison. Fetch Rewards is giving money for co-working space and new computers, while One City Schools is planning to develop scholarships, internships and apprenticeships in the future. Wes Schroll, the founder and CEO of Fetch Rewards, said he owes a...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison mayor unveils new operating budget, including expanded CARES program

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced her 2023 Operating Budget proposal Tuesday, which includes funding to expand the city’s alternative emergency response program and several of the city’s departments. The Community Alternative Response Emergency Services (CARES) program, which launched last September, responds to non-violent behavioral health-related emergencies. The goal is to help patients who may be in crisis...
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

What’s the area’s next hot spot for industrial development?

For years Kenosha County has been a hot spot for distributors and manufacturers finding available land to move in and escape from Illinois taxes while still being close to the nation’s largest logistics hub: Chicago. Lately, however, another darling has emerged for industrial real estate developers and their would-be...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Veterans service WWII veteran’s furnace in “Heat’s On” event

MCFARLAND, Wi — The 34th Annual “Heat’s On” event took place on Saturday. Each year, Madison Area Mechanical & Sheet Metal Contractors Association (MSC) and Steamfitters Local 601 spend an October day servicing 60 Madison veterans’ furnaces to prepare for the winter. A pair of contractors who are military veterans went to the home of Elmer Henderson, a World War...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Middleton PD giving away free steering wheel locks to owners of some Hyundai vehicles

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton Police Department and South Korean automaker Hyundai have teamed up to offer free steering wheel locks to drivers of certain Hyundai vehicles that have drawn the attention of thieves. In a news release Tuesday night, the city’s police department said it will offer the wheel locks to people who live and work in Middleton and...
MIDDLETON, WI
WISN

LIVE: Tornado warning issued for Waukesha and Jefferson counties

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a. Southwestern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin... Northeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin... * Until noon CDT. * At 1127 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Johnson Creek, or near...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison to rename park in honor of R. Richard Wagner

MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison park is getting a new name next week to honor a late local leader. Kerr-McGee Triangle Park will be renamed to R. Richard Wagner Park in a ceremony on October 21. Wagner was Dane County’s first openly gay County Board member and an avid historian. He wrote two books detailing the history and impact...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy