Former Kohl’s Food Store added to National Register of Historic Places

MONONA, Wis. — A building that used to house Kohl’s Food Store in Monona was added to the National Register of Historic Places, the Wisconsin Historical Society announced this week.

The society announced that the building, which is now home to a Habitat for Humanity ReStore, would be listed on the register Tuesday. The property was added to the State register in May.

The store was designed by Rasche, Schroeder, Spransy & Associates, and was built in 1968. It features a glue-laminated arch, which allows the building to have an arched roof without the need for interior supports like columns.

The WHS said that the building serves as a good example of the standardized design used by Kohl’s Food Stores in the 1950s and 1960s. The society also called the building “an excellent representative of mid-century Contemporary architecture.”

The store was sold in 1985 but was given new life in 2014 after being bought by Habitat for Humanity of Dane County.

