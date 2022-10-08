ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Rolando

By Dennis Bright
 4 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 8-9 is Rolando, a 2-year-old mixed breed dog available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society .

Rolando came to the shelter as a stray and is the only dog featured on News13’s Pet of the Weekend segment that has not been adopted. He was previously featured in August .

Shelter spokesperson Kathy Robinson, who is currently fostering Rolando, said he is great with other dogs and cats. He also loves kids and is crate trained, she said.

Anyone who wants to adopt Rolando or any of the shelter’s other dogs can fill out an application online to get the ball rolling. Appointments are needed to see the shelter’s dogs, which are at 3421 Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach.

Meanwhile, Robinson said the shelter has paused cat and kitten adoptions because of an outbreak of panleukopenia, an extremely contagious virus, at the shelter’s temporary facility at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.

Robinson said adoptions of cats at the Tanger facility are on hold for at least the next week and a half. However, cats and kittens that are in foster care can still be adopted, she said.

Robinson also noted three events that will be coming up on Oct. 15:

  • 5K Doggie Dash, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., at The Market Common
  • Myrtle Beach Car Show, 9 a.m. until noon, at the Boathouse restaurant, 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd.
  • Health & Wellness Expo, 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., The Hangout, Broadway at the Beach

The shelter is open daily from noon until 6 p.m.

