Chico, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Community gathers to clean the Oroville “O” over the weekend

OROVILLE, Calif. - More than a dozen people made the climb up Table Mountain to clean up the large "O" in Oroville on Saturday. Gonzalo Peewee Curiel organized the group that included Congressman Doug LaMalfa and Mayor Chuck Reynolds. The team removed vegetation around and inside the “O” and also...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person crossing red light hit by vehicle in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Chico on Tuesday morning. The Chico Police Department said it responded to East Avenue and Cohasset Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a report that a person was hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived,...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Police Activity in Chico; residents asked to avoid Rio Lindo Avenue

CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 10, 4:55 PM:. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) confirmed Rio Lindo Avenue has reopened to locals following a temporary closure due to unspecified police activity. They thank the public for their patience. -- BREAKING, OCT. 10, 4:40 PM:. Officers with the Chico...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mobile home damaged in early-morning fire

CHICO, Calif. - An early-morning fire damaged a mobile home in Chico on Tuesday. The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Mountain View Mobile Home Park at 3156 Esplanade. Chico Fire Department tells Action News Now the fire was in a bedroom. The people living there...
CHICO, CA
crimevoice.com

Chico Man Arrested for Allegedly Holding Woman and Child Captive at Gunpoint

Originally published by the Chico Police Department:. “On 10-2-2022 at approximately 1019 hours, Chico Police Dispatch received information from a reporting party that a female subject and her 6-year-old son were being held against their will by a male subject. The reporting person advised that the male subject was in possession of a firearm.
CHICO, CA
theorion.com

President Gayle Hutchinson announces retirement

Chico State President Gayle Hutchinson announced her retirement today after almost seven years as president, concluding her nearly 30-year employment with the university. The news came in an email to students and staff that was accompanied by an attached video. In the video, Hutchinson sat with her wife Linda Allen...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Travel trailer destroyed in fire south of Corning

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A travel trailer was destroyed in a fire south of Corning on Monday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn Unit. CAL FIRE said crews are at the scene of the fire in the area of Kirkwood Road and Flournoy Avenue. No structures were damaged, according...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff Police looking for runaway 16-year-old girl Sunday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for help looking for a runaway teenager girl on Sunday. They are looking for 16-year-old Haley Palmer. She is white, 5’6”, 110 lbs and has brown hair and hazel eyes, as shown in the picture. Police say...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Summer Not Letting Go This Week

We had another hot day again across the valley, but the good news is our fire danger is not too bad given the lack of wind across the region. We are still dry, not only in the humidity, but our fuels. This means fires may start, but it will be harder to spread at a rapid rate given the lack of wind. Temperature wise, many places topped off in the low to mid-90s across the valley. This is setting the stage for another cool night though as this is where we are seeing the impacts of the fall season! Lows tonight will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s for the valley, providing some nice relief from the heat overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Paradise Motorcycle Accident Results in the Rider’s Death

Accident on Northbound Skyway Caused When Rider Veers Into Traffic. A fatal motorcycle accident was reported in Paradise recently. The rider was going along Skyway northbound between Pentz and Clark roads when his motorcycle veered into traffic that was oncoming, according to officers with the Paradise Police Department. The fatal accident occurred at about 5:00 p.m. when the rider collided with an SUV.
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

4-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Tehama County

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Tehama County. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood on Saddleback Ridge Loop and Hooker Creek Road. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit confirmed a 4-year-old boy was bit. He was taken...
krcrtv.com

Over 1,500 Oroville residents without power

Power has been restored to the affected areas within Oroville, according to the PG&E Outage Map. According to the PG&E Outage Map, over 1,500 residents in Oroville have lost power this morning. PG&E hasn't said what caused the outage, which is now affecting approximately 1,582 residents in the city. Crews...
OROVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties

The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Burglary leads to 6 arrested in Cottonwood

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies arrested a person for operating a drug house in Cottonwood following a report of a burglary, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a business of Main Street in Cottonwood. Deputies said they...
COTTONWOOD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Man arrested for DUI, child endangerment after collision in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. - A man was arrested for DUI and child endangerment following a collision on Sunday night in Paradise. Police said 32-year-old James Bristow, of Oroville, was arrested after officers responded to the 900 block of Village Parkway around 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a peace disturbance report. Officers found...
PARADISE, CA

