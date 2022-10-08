We had another hot day again across the valley, but the good news is our fire danger is not too bad given the lack of wind across the region. We are still dry, not only in the humidity, but our fuels. This means fires may start, but it will be harder to spread at a rapid rate given the lack of wind. Temperature wise, many places topped off in the low to mid-90s across the valley. This is setting the stage for another cool night though as this is where we are seeing the impacts of the fall season! Lows tonight will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s for the valley, providing some nice relief from the heat overnight.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO