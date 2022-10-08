Read full article on original website
Community gathers to clean the Oroville “O” over the weekend
OROVILLE, Calif. - More than a dozen people made the climb up Table Mountain to clean up the large "O" in Oroville on Saturday. Gonzalo Peewee Curiel organized the group that included Congressman Doug LaMalfa and Mayor Chuck Reynolds. The team removed vegetation around and inside the “O” and also...
Person crossing red light hit by vehicle in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Chico on Tuesday morning. The Chico Police Department said it responded to East Avenue and Cohasset Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a report that a person was hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived,...
Police Activity in Chico; residents asked to avoid Rio Lindo Avenue
CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 10, 4:55 PM:. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) confirmed Rio Lindo Avenue has reopened to locals following a temporary closure due to unspecified police activity. They thank the public for their patience. -- BREAKING, OCT. 10, 4:40 PM:. Officers with the Chico...
Mobile home damaged in early-morning fire
CHICO, Calif. - An early-morning fire damaged a mobile home in Chico on Tuesday. The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Mountain View Mobile Home Park at 3156 Esplanade. Chico Fire Department tells Action News Now the fire was in a bedroom. The people living there...
Prosecution continues against man charged with stabbing 2 men in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A judge has found enough evidence to hold a man to answer charges in connection with two stabbings within three days in Butte County last month, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Chance Vincent, 27, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon for...
Chico Man Arrested for Allegedly Holding Woman and Child Captive at Gunpoint
Originally published by the Chico Police Department:. “On 10-2-2022 at approximately 1019 hours, Chico Police Dispatch received information from a reporting party that a female subject and her 6-year-old son were being held against their will by a male subject. The reporting person advised that the male subject was in possession of a firearm.
President Gayle Hutchinson announces retirement
Chico State President Gayle Hutchinson announced her retirement today after almost seven years as president, concluding her nearly 30-year employment with the university. The news came in an email to students and staff that was accompanied by an attached video. In the video, Hutchinson sat with her wife Linda Allen...
Travel trailer destroyed in fire south of Corning
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A travel trailer was destroyed in a fire south of Corning on Monday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn Unit. CAL FIRE said crews are at the scene of the fire in the area of Kirkwood Road and Flournoy Avenue. No structures were damaged, according...
Forward progress of vegetation fire in Tehama County stopped
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in Tehama County on Monday. CAL FIRE said the Sunriver Fire burned 1/2 acre near Sunriver Drive and Highway 36E. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Red Bluff Police looking for runaway 16-year-old girl Sunday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for help looking for a runaway teenager girl on Sunday. They are looking for 16-year-old Haley Palmer. She is white, 5’6”, 110 lbs and has brown hair and hazel eyes, as shown in the picture. Police say...
Chico firefighters respond to small vegetation fire at Bidwell Park Golf Course
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Fire Department says that Engine 35 responded to a vegetation fire near the Bidwell Park Golf Course on Sunday. The size of the fire is unknown, but Chico Fire says that it was small. No other information is known at this time.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Summer Not Letting Go This Week
We had another hot day again across the valley, but the good news is our fire danger is not too bad given the lack of wind across the region. We are still dry, not only in the humidity, but our fuels. This means fires may start, but it will be harder to spread at a rapid rate given the lack of wind. Temperature wise, many places topped off in the low to mid-90s across the valley. This is setting the stage for another cool night though as this is where we are seeing the impacts of the fall season! Lows tonight will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s for the valley, providing some nice relief from the heat overnight.
Deadline set to move houseboats temporarily stored at Lake Oroville parking lots
OROVILLE, Calif. - All vessels that are temporarily stored in the parking lots at Lake Oroville State Recreation Area public parking areas must be removed before March 1. The Oroville Lake Marinas LLC says the parking was never meant to be a permanent solution following a record low in water levels.
Paradise Motorcycle Accident Results in the Rider’s Death
Accident on Northbound Skyway Caused When Rider Veers Into Traffic. A fatal motorcycle accident was reported in Paradise recently. The rider was going along Skyway northbound between Pentz and Clark roads when his motorcycle veered into traffic that was oncoming, according to officers with the Paradise Police Department. The fatal accident occurred at about 5:00 p.m. when the rider collided with an SUV.
4-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Tehama County
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Tehama County. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood on Saddleback Ridge Loop and Hooker Creek Road. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit confirmed a 4-year-old boy was bit. He was taken...
Over 1,500 Oroville residents without power
Power has been restored to the affected areas within Oroville, according to the PG&E Outage Map. According to the PG&E Outage Map, over 1,500 residents in Oroville have lost power this morning. PG&E hasn't said what caused the outage, which is now affecting approximately 1,582 residents in the city. Crews...
Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
Burglary leads to 6 arrested in Cottonwood
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies arrested a person for operating a drug house in Cottonwood following a report of a burglary, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a business of Main Street in Cottonwood. Deputies said they...
Police: Man arrested for DUI, child endangerment after collision in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - A man was arrested for DUI and child endangerment following a collision on Sunday night in Paradise. Police said 32-year-old James Bristow, of Oroville, was arrested after officers responded to the 900 block of Village Parkway around 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a peace disturbance report. Officers found...
Driver arrested in Red Bluff area for possession of over 2 pounds of suspected cocaine
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Tehama County Probation Department says that K9 unit, Riggs, helped officers find suspected cocaine during a traffic stop on Thursday in the Red Bluff area. K9 Riggs, during a free-air sniff, alerted officers to the presence of suspected cocaine in a locked suitcase in a...
