Conway, SC

City
Conway, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
wpde.com

Police investigating another incident at Pee Dee Center in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating another criminal incident at the Pee Dee Center for Disabilities and Special Needs on National Cemetery Road in Florence. Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Dept. said this past weekend responded to the facility regarding a stolen vehicle. Brandt said the...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

DHEC reopening additional shellfish beds in Georgetown Co. Thursday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is opening additional shellfish beds in Georgetown County on Thursday, October 13th. "Shellfish harvesting in Shellfish Management Area 04, which includes Murrells Inlet in Georgetown County, will reopen at official sunrise on Thursday, October...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
#Faith#The Faith Blue Weekend#Conway Police Dept
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach issues hurricane-repair permits, no cost

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach will issue hurricane-repair permits at no cost. During Tuesday’s meeting, the Myrtle Beach City Council granted a waiver on building permit fees for any repairs associated with damage from Hurricane Ian. This means that property owners won’t have to pay a...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

1 injured during two-alarm fire at Socastee home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was injured Wednesday morning during a two-alarm house fire in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded around 10:06 a.m. to the 1000 block of Malibu Lane for a residential structure fire. Crews were able to get the fire under...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend

Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on the scene of a death investigation along the 3500 block of Collins Drive in Lumberton, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Wilkins said that his crime scene and homicide investigators are on the scene. He added more information will be...
LUMBERTON, NC
WECT

Brunswick County emergency services director suspended

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Emergency Services Director Ed Conrow has been suspended from his job as of last Thursday, October 6. WECT has asked county leaders for the reasons behind the suspension. No further details have been provided yet. A county spokesperson has said that Conrow is...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

19 students on board Florence County school bus during crash, official says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus wreck on Smith Street in Timmonsville. According to Mitchell Washington, the Florence 1 Schools Director of Transportation, bus 53 was slowing down on East Smith Stree to make a stop to unload a student when a vehicle following the bus did not stop and ran into the back of it.
TIMMONSVILLE, SC

