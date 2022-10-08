ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Carl Hayden High School football game stopped due to gunfire outside stadium

By Richard Obert, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
A high school football game between host Phoenix Carl Hayden and Douglas was stopped after gunfire was heard outside of the stadium Friday night.

Carl Hayden was leading Douglas 36-19 with about five minutes left when gun shots were heard, according to report by Allsportstucson.com. It was reported that two shots were heard. After a pause, it was reported, consecutive rounds were fired with nearly everybody laying face down on the ground.

Nobody was reported injured. Phoenix Police was called to the scene. The school is located off of 35th Avenue and Roosevelt.

Players, coaches and fans from both schools were ushered into the auditorium. The game did not resume with Carl Hayden given the win.

Messages from The Arizona Republic were sent to Carl Hayden coach Steve Arenas, Principal Julio Rubio, Athletic Director Sara Matthews and Phoenix Union High School District Athletic Director Zack Munoz.

Richard Franco, a spokesman for the PXU, sent a statement to The Republic:

"At last night’s football game, Carl Hayden Community High School students, staff, families, and visitors were ushered from the football field to the auditorium after gun shots were heard in the community outside of the stadium off campus," he said. "Thankfully, there were no injuries.

"We thank our staff and the Phoenix Police Department for their immediate response to ensure that all in attendance were safe.

"The safety of our students, staff, families, and visitors remains our top priority. The increase in gun-related incidents across our city, state, and country is alarming. We must come together as a community to ensure that families can enjoy school and community events without the fear of violence."

Douglas coach Hunter Long told The Republic in an email Saturday morning that everybody from his team is doing OK.

"It was definitely a scary situation and one that you hope no one ever has to be in but thankfully everybody made it out safely," Long said. "With about five minutes left in the fourth quarter, I heard the first gun shot ring out that got my attention very quickly. And as soon as I heard the ensuing shots, I began instructing our team and fans on our sideline to start hitting the floor to cover up.

"Many thought that maybe they were just fireworks but those shots were very distinctive and I knew we had to start making sure everyone was safe. The announcer at the field then began instructing everyone to stay down and after a couple minutes once the gun fire seized, we were all instructed to make our way to the Carl Hayden auditorium to lockdown until Phoenix PD could do what they had to do."

Long said that after about an hour, families were allowed to start leaving the area in groups, followed by the players and staffs.

"I commend the Carl Hayden staff and AD for acting swiftly and professionally to the matter and to Phoenix PD for ensuring our safety and providing escort to our players and staff while they gathered their belongings," Long said. "It was a tense and surreal event but it's highly unfortunate that kids can't play a football game with their friends and families in the stands without having to be cautious of something like that happening. At the end of the day, I'm just grateful that things didn't turn out worse and we're all OK.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today

