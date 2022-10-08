ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Great Bend Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died in SUV, pickup crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash on Monday in Sedgwick County have identified the victim as 57-year-old David Carden of Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Just after 7a.m., a 2012 Chevy Silverado driven by Carden was westbound on 55th Street West at Kansas Highway 15.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson Woman Seriously Injured in Early Tuesday Accident

RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies were flagged down by a person at Fourth Ave. and Mohawk Rd early Tuesday morning to report an accident. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, a 37-year-old female of Hutchinson was northbound on Mohawk Rd. when she drove through a “T” intersection. She then left the roadway north of Fourth Ave.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

One person taken to Wichita hospital after Reno County wreck

RENO COUNTY — Around 1:18 a.m. Tuesday, Reno County deputies were flagged down by a person at 4th and Mohawk Road to report an accident they witnessed. A 37 year old female of Hutchinson was north bound on Mohawk Rd and drove straight through the “T” intersection leaving the roadway north of 4th. The vehicle was found approximately 1/8 mile off the road overturned in the ditch. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and laying on the ground several feet from the vehicle.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

West Kansas crash injures unsecured children

THOMAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – An 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were seriously injured in a west Kansas county crash following a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 22-year-old woman was driving north on Highway 83 in her Honda CR-V when she went through a stop sign without […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Reno Co. woman involved in crash that injured 2 adults, 3 children

THOMAS COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just after 9 p.m. Sunday in Thomas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Honda CRV driven by Christina R. Oleartchick, 22, Arlington, was northbound on U.S. 83 nine miles east of Colby, when the driver failed to stop at a posted Stop sign at the U.S. 24 Junction and struck an eastbound 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 30-year-old Olivia Chavez Garcia of Hoxie in the back passengers side.
THOMAS COUNTY, KS
NewsCow

Ark City Police Announce Use Of New Body Camera Technology For Officers

Federal grant funds have helped to equip police officers in Ark City with new body-worn camera technology, the city announced Tuesday. The department has used body cams for seven years. An approximately $150,000 contract with Utility Inc. has outfitted officers with Eos by Utility camera technology. Successful training and subsequent...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Terran Piersall

People are concerned for the well-being of Terran Gwendolynne Ranae Piersall. She was reported missing on Oct. 4, 2022, in Wichita. Terran has not been active on social media and her phone appears disconnected, friend say. She is 28 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Woman inside home of deadly fire describes horrific scene

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters were called to Broadway and Murdock just before 10 p.m. Saturday. There, they found two houses on fire. Crews quickly called a second, then a third alarm to get more help at the scene to battle these flames. Wichita fire officials say one person was...
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Motorcycle Rider Hospitalized after Reno County Accident

RENO COUNTY, Kan. – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office reports that Michael Moore, 58 of Haven, was driving NW on K14 near Riverton Road on his Honda motorcycle Thursday evening when Anthony Della Salla, 19 of Sterling, was attempting to pass a vehicle while driving SE. Della Salla did not have enough room and failed to see the oncoming motorcycle.
KWCH.com

Where's Shane? Boom! Salina

Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. For the first time, two chief finalists for the Wichita Police Department had an opportunity to meet with and engage community members. City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel. Updated: 8 hours ago. In Wichita,...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police officer arrested in Newton for DUI, possessing firearm

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton police arrested an off-duty Wichita police officer early Saturday morning for charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) identified the officer as Louis Hebert. He was booked into the Harvey County Jail following the arrest but has since been released.
NEWTON, KS
JC Post

Off-duty Kansas officer accused of DUI

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an off-duty law enforcement officer for an alleged DUI. Early Saturday, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was made aware of the arrest of an off-duty officer by the Newton Police Department, according to Officer Trevor Macy. The Wichita Police Department learned that...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
abc17news.com

Arrest of Wichita officer is 3rd for force within 2 weeks

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, become the city’s third officer to be apprehended within about two weeks. Police say the officer, who was off-duty, is also facing a charge of possession of a gun while intoxicated. The officer, who has been with the department for two years, has been placed on administrative leave while a criminal and internal investigation is conducted. The incident follows two other arrests of Wichita officers within five days at the end of last month, one for suspicion of DUI and another on suspicion of criminal threat.
WICHITA, KS
