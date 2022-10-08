Read full article on original website
Funeral arrangements for Kansas deputy who died in crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Funeral arrangements have been announced for Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Sidnee Carter who died in an accident on Friday. The funeral is scheduled for 11a.m. Friday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N Socora Street in Wichita, according to a statement from the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died in SUV, pickup crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash on Monday in Sedgwick County have identified the victim as 57-year-old David Carden of Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Just after 7a.m., a 2012 Chevy Silverado driven by Carden was westbound on 55th Street West at Kansas Highway 15.
Hutchinson Woman Seriously Injured in Early Tuesday Accident
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies were flagged down by a person at Fourth Ave. and Mohawk Rd early Tuesday morning to report an accident. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, a 37-year-old female of Hutchinson was northbound on Mohawk Rd. when she drove through a “T” intersection. She then left the roadway north of Fourth Ave.
Law enforcement join in mourning after Kan. deputy dies in crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement across Kansas are mourning with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office after 22-year-old deputy Sidney Carter died in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Friday. A 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Deputy Carter of Bel Aire was southbound on 135th Street at 29th Street north one mile...
One person taken to Wichita hospital after Reno County wreck
RENO COUNTY — Around 1:18 a.m. Tuesday, Reno County deputies were flagged down by a person at 4th and Mohawk Road to report an accident they witnessed. A 37 year old female of Hutchinson was north bound on Mohawk Rd and drove straight through the “T” intersection leaving the roadway north of 4th. The vehicle was found approximately 1/8 mile off the road overturned in the ditch. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and laying on the ground several feet from the vehicle.
West Kansas crash injures unsecured children
THOMAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – An 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were seriously injured in a west Kansas county crash following a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 22-year-old woman was driving north on Highway 83 in her Honda CR-V when she went through a stop sign without […]
Teen driver hospitalized after thrown from truck when door opens on interstate
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen driver was taken to the hospital after she was thrown from her pickup when the door latch malfunctioned and opened as she attempted to get on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency...
Reno Co. woman involved in crash that injured 2 adults, 3 children
THOMAS COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just after 9 p.m. Sunday in Thomas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Honda CRV driven by Christina R. Oleartchick, 22, Arlington, was northbound on U.S. 83 nine miles east of Colby, when the driver failed to stop at a posted Stop sign at the U.S. 24 Junction and struck an eastbound 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 30-year-old Olivia Chavez Garcia of Hoxie in the back passengers side.
Thieves trade stolen bus for Kansas farm pickup
The Harper County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down a stolen pickup truck and an ATV taken early Monday morning following a school bus theft.
Ark City Police Announce Use Of New Body Camera Technology For Officers
Federal grant funds have helped to equip police officers in Ark City with new body-worn camera technology, the city announced Tuesday. The department has used body cams for seven years. An approximately $150,000 contract with Utility Inc. has outfitted officers with Eos by Utility camera technology. Successful training and subsequent...
Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
MISSING IN KANSAS: Terran Piersall
People are concerned for the well-being of Terran Gwendolynne Ranae Piersall. She was reported missing on Oct. 4, 2022, in Wichita. Terran has not been active on social media and her phone appears disconnected, friend say. She is 28 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Woman inside home of deadly fire describes horrific scene
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters were called to Broadway and Murdock just before 10 p.m. Saturday. There, they found two houses on fire. Crews quickly called a second, then a third alarm to get more help at the scene to battle these flames. Wichita fire officials say one person was...
Off-duty Wichita Police officer arrested in Newton
Officer Louis Hebert was arrested and booked into the Harvey County Jail on charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Hebert has been employed by Wichita Police for two years.
Motorcycle Rider Hospitalized after Reno County Accident
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office reports that Michael Moore, 58 of Haven, was driving NW on K14 near Riverton Road on his Honda motorcycle Thursday evening when Anthony Della Salla, 19 of Sterling, was attempting to pass a vehicle while driving SE. Della Salla did not have enough room and failed to see the oncoming motorcycle.
Where's Shane? Boom! Salina
Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. For the first time, two chief finalists for the Wichita Police Department had an opportunity to meet with and engage community members. City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel. Updated: 8 hours ago. In Wichita,...
Wichita police officer arrested in Newton for DUI, possessing firearm
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton police arrested an off-duty Wichita police officer early Saturday morning for charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) identified the officer as Louis Hebert. He was booked into the Harvey County Jail following the arrest but has since been released.
4 people escape from early morning Hutchinson house fire
Four people were able to escape an early morning house fire in Hutchinson.
Off-duty Kansas officer accused of DUI
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an off-duty law enforcement officer for an alleged DUI. Early Saturday, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was made aware of the arrest of an off-duty officer by the Newton Police Department, according to Officer Trevor Macy. The Wichita Police Department learned that...
Arrest of Wichita officer is 3rd for force within 2 weeks
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, become the city’s third officer to be apprehended within about two weeks. Police say the officer, who was off-duty, is also facing a charge of possession of a gun while intoxicated. The officer, who has been with the department for two years, has been placed on administrative leave while a criminal and internal investigation is conducted. The incident follows two other arrests of Wichita officers within five days at the end of last month, one for suspicion of DUI and another on suspicion of criminal threat.
