Idaho State

Cardinals' 35th season in Arizona: Former OL Mike Iupati thriving with family in Idaho

By José M. Romero, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
It's the laugh that draws people in. Lighthearted, with a lot of happiness behind it.

Mike Iupati can laugh about a lot of things these days. Coaching college players. Trying to figure out how to coach his son's football team on short notice. The fact that he played for three of four NFC West teams in his 11-season NFL career: 49ers, Cardinals and Seahawks.

"I follow the three teams that I played for. It just kind of sucks because we play each other twice. But you know, I always root for them if they play other people so when they win, it's always good, man," Iupati said.

And the one division team he didn't spend any time with?

"Never root for the Rams, though," Iupati said, following it up with laughter this week when The Arizona Republic caught up with the recently retired offensive lineman from his home in Idaho.

This NFL season, which ends with Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, The Republic visits with some of the names and faces from the Cardinals' 35 seasons in Arizona.

This week it's Iupati, who retired after the 2020 season after 11 seasons in the NFL. He was named to four Pro Bowls and was a one-time first-team All-Pro.

Iupati, 35, is enjoying life with his wife, Ashley, and four sons, and serving as a volunteer assistant offensive line coach at College of Idaho, a small school about 30 minutes from his family home.

Q: How is coaching going?

A: I always wanted to give back and help kids. I love coaching kids, but I also know how hard it is being a coach. And just the time they put in, so just a volunteer is like, perfect. I don't have to be there all day, but I try to be there all day, because I know how important it is. So yeah, it's been awesome. I'm really enjoying myself and enjoying the time I'm spending with the guys and just to see them getting better, and we're 5-0.

Q: Obviously you have a lot to give back. You played in the league, you had a really good career. And those players listen to everything you have to say.

A: "Oh yeah, man, it's just been awesome. And the crazy thing is, it's an NAIA school, so they don't really get full scholarships. So some of those kids there, they're there just because they love football. So it's been good to see the work they put in and just been great winning."

Q: You were a Pro Bowler multiple times, but you had some injuries you had to overcome. How would you sum up your career?

A: "I'll never change it for anything. I mean, the only thing I'm missing is a Super Bowl ring. But other than that, I think I had a decent career, you know, just the accolades I had and the great teammates I played with and the fun we had. It's been good, 11 years I think, my goal was 10 but I did 11. So it was a great career."

Q&A: Cardinals' 35th season in Arizona: Former LB Karlos Dansby seeks place in Ring of Honor

Q: Do you want to continue coaching at high school, college or the pro level?

A: "My goal is to watch my kids grow up. They're involved in sports now and I want to be there you know, as much as I can, right? So it's one of those things that I want to do. I want to coach them because the kids, my boys, especially my oldest, Koa, we were at the game and their O-line coach came late and he's like 'Dad, come help me.' But I don't want to interfere with what they're doing. To me, it's kind of different, you know, coaching little kids compared to grown men. He was so excited. He wanted me to come help him out. It's right before the game, 15 minutes before the game and I was like, 'I don't know what you're running!'"

Q: How aware are your boys of your career and how much do they know about the things you've accomplished in the league?

A: "It was just this past year they found out how to Google and on YouTube. So they were watching myself, watching highlights and stuff I did. They was so geeked up about it. And it was pretty cool. It was one of those things that I was like, man that's so cool. It was a proud moment for me, for them to be excited about their dad on YouTube."

Q&A: Cardinals' 35th season in Arizona: Ring of Honor member Carson Palmer wants team to win

Q: Any good memory of your time with the Cardinals?

A: "A lot of good ones. A lot of good wins. 2015 when I came in, got hurt during training camp and just came back and helped the team win and just go all the way to the NFC championship. So just nothing specific, but that Green Bay game was pretty cool when Larry (Fitzgerald) got that (touchdown)."

Q: Who were you blocking on that play?

A: "I don't think I blocked nobody. I was a decoy! (laughter) Yeah, I was pulling around whoever I see, but everybody was flowing. And then they pitch the ball. ... Yeah. I mean, lots of good times in the state of Arizona. I think they have the best food. Steak 44 (Phoenix) is the best. My kids always talk about it."

Get in touch with Jose Romero at Jose.Romero@gannett.com. Find him on Twitter at @RomeroJoseM.

