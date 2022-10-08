Read full article on original website
nowhabersham.com
Sylvia Marie “June” Smith Wilson
Sylvia Marie “June” Smith Wilson, age 92, of Commerce, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Born on August 4, 1930, in Midland, Michigan, she was a daughter of the late Ed Smith and Vernita Billings Smith. Mrs. Wilson loved playing bingo and enjoyed crocheting blankets and baby clothing. She loved her family and her Yorkies. She was of the Christian faith.
nowhabersham.com
Cleveland Mayor Josh Turner selected for Leadership Georgia
Cleveland Mayor Josh Turner has been selected to be a part of the prestigious Leadership Georgia class. Leadership Georgia is one of the nation’s oldest and most successful leadership-training programs for young business, civic, and community leaders. Its primary purpose is to identify, train, and inspire a network of...
nowhabersham.com
Runaway Habersham teens missing for 3 weeks located in Asheville
Two Habersham County 16-year-olds who were missing for three weeks are back home, safe with their families. Joseph Attard of Cornelia and his girlfriend Dorothy Krei of Clarkesville were picked up by police in Asheville, North Carolina, Attard’s mom says. “They were in a group of homeless and street...
nowhabersham.com
Woman critical after domestic-related shooting in Gainesville
A Gainesville area man is in jail charged with aggravated assault in a domestic-related shooting early Wednesday, police say. Around 1 a.m. on October 12, police responded to the Midtown Villages at 854 Davis Street. Inside the apartment, they found a 44-year-old female shot multiple times. Officers rendered medical aid until EMS arrived, a press release from the Gainesville Police Department says. The woman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition.
nowhabersham.com
Vespa driver injured in rear end wreck on GA 365
State troopers charged a Vespa driver with following too closely after he ran into the back of a sedan on GA 365 in Demorest. The Sunday evening accident sent Bruce Boger of Toccoa to the hospital. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the 76-year-old Boger was driving a GTS 300...
nowhabersham.com
Kelsick plays in and wins first tournament in three years
Ariel Kelsick, a Tallulah Falls School junior, played this weekend in a USTA tournament. It marked the first time since 2019 that Kelsick played in a tournament. Not only did she compete, she won!. The tournament was held October 8-9 in Houston, TX. She competed in the Level 6, 12-18-year-old...
nowhabersham.com
Mt. Airy police chief sworn in as county investigator; will hold down both jobs through January
Tim Jarrell has left his job as Mt. Airy’s town manager but he’s staying on as the town’s police chief through the first of next year. Until then, he’ll be pulling double duty in local law enforcement. Jarrell will serve as Mt. Airy’s part-time police chief...
nowhabersham.com
Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law
(GA Recorder) — The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb and Chatham counties election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in...
nowhabersham.com
Suspect in cemetery statue thefts arrested after pursuit of stolen vehicle
The man suspected in the theft of several animal statues from Gainesville’s Memorial Park Cemetery was arrested over the weekend after he led law enforcement officers on a chase in a stolen pickup truck. Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators had issued warrants for the arrest of Santiago Morales Villalobos,...
nowhabersham.com
Alto woman arrested, charged with vehicular homicide in wreck that killed two of her cousins
On October 29, 2021, 29-year-old Cynthia Wade and her 5-year-old nephew, Lincoln Burgess, died in a car wreck on GA 365 in south Habersham County. Now, nearly a year later, the cousin who was driving the car has been arrested and charged in connection with their deaths. Denise Gail Wade...
nowhabersham.com
Heating and water assistance available to elderly and disabled residents
Ninth District Opportunity will soon begin taking applications for its home heating and water assistance programs. Households in Habersham and surrounding North Georgia counties in which every member is age 65 and older or homebound due to health reasons may apply beginning November 1st. If enough funds are available, the general public may apply beginning December 1st.
nowhabersham.com
White County delays reopening Hulsey Road Convenience Center
White County has delayed by one day the reopening of the White County Convenience Center located on Hulsey Road. The convenience center has been closed since September 26, for the purpose of replacing the building located at the facility. The center was scheduled to reopen on October 11, but delays...
nowhabersham.com
Dump truck driver killed in crash near Clayton
A dump truck driver was thrown from his vehicle and killed late Tuesday morning in a crash on Highway 76 west of Clayton. Troopers were dispatched to the scene around 11:05 a.m. According to the Georgia State Patrol, 75-year-old Jerry James Payne was driving a Mack dump truck near Barnyard...
