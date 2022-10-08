ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, WI

The Jordan Buck, shot in 1914 in Danbury and recognized as the world record typical whitetail until 1993, honored with a new statue

By Paul A. Smith, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cHyvd_0iRZHOHE00

DANBURY - The story and the buck are among the all-time greats in the world of white-tailed deer hunting.

Why not make the commemorative statue larger-than-life, too?

"Well, I guess we wanted people to stop and take notice, yes," said Don Chell of Grantsburg.

Chell was a driving force in the project to fund, construct and erect a statue to honor the Jordan Buck.

The deer, shot in 1914 by James Jordan along the Yellow River in Danbury, measured 206 ⅛ inches under the Boone and Crockett Club scoring system.

Jordan Buck held world record for a typical whitetail until 1993

It was recognized in 1978 as the world record typical whitetail by the club. It held the top spot, arguably the most coveted big game trophy in the world, until 1993.

A 100-year celebration of the buck was held in Danbury in 2014.

But Chell, who was president of a Whitetails Unlimited chapter for more than two decades, wanted to have something more permanent.

He helped organize raffles to raise money for a statue, including raffles for a 25-20 Winchester rifle, the gun Jordan used to shoot the trophy buck.

Once the coffers were full enough an order was placed and the larger-than-life statue was produced at the FAST Corporation in Sparta.

It was finished about 18 months ago, but the site in Danbury wasn't quite ready, Chell said. So he stored the statue in a pole barn on his farm.

It was eventually placed on a plot of land along the Gandy Dancer Trail in Danbury and a "Jordan Buck Day" celebration was held Sept. 24.

The circuitous path of the statue mirrors elements of the Jordan Buck rack.

James Jordan's trophy buck rack sat in a vacant house in Minnesota for decades until his nephew bought it for $2 at a secondhand store

After Jordan shot the deer, he gave the head to George Van Castle of Webster, who offered to mount the buck for $5.

It would be the last time Jordan would see the rack for 50 years.

In the months after taking possession of the antlers, Van Castle moved near Hinckley, Minnesota, about 20 miles from Danbury. Jordan went to Webster in 1915 to check on the mount only to learn Van Castle and the rack were gone.

Van Castle later moved to Florida, leaving his Minnesota house vacant for 40 years with Jordan's rack inside.

The record antlers collected dust until 1959, when Van Castle's house was purchased. Items found in the house were sent to be sold at a secondhand store in Sandstone, Minnesota.

As fate would have it, the rack was noticed by Bob Ludwig, Jordan's nephew. Ludwig bought the mount for $2.

Ludwig helped arrange a scoring for the huge rack: a panel measured it at 206 ⅛ inches, bigger than any typical whitetail on record.

Ludwig told friends and relatives about the news and began to show off the rack. When Jordan saw it, he exclaimed: "That's my deer!"

But questions lingered until 1977, when Ron Schara, then outdoors writer for the Minneapolis Star Tribune, traveled to Danbury to hear Jordan's claim about the buck.

Schara's column about his meeting with Jordan caused Boone and Crockett officials to investigate further. They were convinced and in December 1978 the group's records committee officially declared Jordan as the hunter who killed the world-record whitetail.

Sadly, Jordan died two months before the records committee ruled.

The original rack of the Jordan Buck is now owned by and on display at Bass Pro Shops headquarters in Springfield, Missouri. Replica mounts are found at several sites in Wisconsin, including Crex Meadows State Wildlife Area in Grantsburg and Cabela's stores in Green Bay and Richfield.

Boone and Crockett Club now lists Jordan Buck as third all-time in its record book

The Jordan Buck is now listed as third all-time in the Boone and Crockett Club record book.

It was displaced as the world record in 1993 when Milo Hanson killed a 213 ⅝ inch deer on his Saskatchewan farm.

Second is a deer taken in November 2021 by Dustin Huff in Indiana; it scored 211 4/8.

But now the Jordan Buck has a statue to top them all. The leaping form is 21 feet long, 14 feet high and 6 feet wide.

Danbury plans to hold an annual "Jordan Buck Day" in the fall.

"It's been quite a ride," Chell said. "But I guess you can say the Jordan Buck is finally home."

CWD found at Vernon County deer farm

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Wednesday that a white-tailed deer at a Vernon County deer farm tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The CWD-positive buck was among a herd of captive deer at Hidden Valley Whitetails in Readstown, according to DATCP.

The business has about 28 deer remaining on its 1-acre property, the agency said.

The farm has been placed under quarantine, meaning no live animals or whole carcasses are permitted to leave the property. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and DATCP veterinarians and staff will conduct an epidemiological investigation at the site.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal's brain. Testing for CWD is typically only performed after the animal’s death.

Three Wisconsin deer farms — Maple Hill Farms in Gilman, Red Wing Deer Farm in Waukesha and Van Ooyen Whitetails in Antigo — have been depopulated in 2022 after CWD was discovered in their herds. Each of the owners was compensated with tax-payer funds for the loss of the animals.

