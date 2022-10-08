ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modeste’s late header earns Dortmund dramatic draw with 10-man Bayern

 4 days ago
Anthony Modeste’s stoppage-time header gives Borussia Dortmund a draw with Bayern Munich.

Borussia Dortmund’s Anthony Modeste headed in a last-gasp equaliser to complete a sensational two-goal comeback and snatch a 2-2 draw against visitors Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker

Modeste, under massive criticism after having netted just once in the league following his arrival this season to replace the ailing Sébastien Haller, headed in at the far post with the last touch of the game after also setting up their first goal, to rescue a point for his team and keep Bayern off top spot.

Leon Goretzka had fired the visitors in front in the 33rd minute before Leroy Sané added another in the 53rd in the high-intensity encounter in front of a sold-out 81,000 crowd at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Youssoufa Moukoko cut the deficit in the 74th minute to become the youngest scorer in the history of Der Klassiker at 17 years old and Bayern ended the game with 10 men after Kingsley Coman was sent off in the 90th minute with a second booking.

The Bavarian club, who face Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday, are on 16 points like Dortmund, with Union Berlin and Freiburg, both on 17, in action on Sunday.

Goretzka threaded a low shot through a crowded box and into the corner to put the visitors in front with their first chance of the game. Dortmund, who host Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday, were equally aggressive but also had only few shots on target in the entire first half, including a clever Raphaël Guerreiro effort that tested Manuel Neuer in Bayern’s goal.

The visitors shot out of the blocks after the break and Sadio Mané should have done better with a diving header in front of empty goal from close range in the 49th minute. He quickly made amends in the 53rd, unleashing a fierce shot that Dortmund’s keeper, Alexander Meyer, was unable to turn it wide.

With Bayern thinking they had done enough to win it, 17-year-old Moukoko set up a dramatic finale when he picked up a Modeste pass to beat Neuer. The goalkeeper managed to claw away a Modeste effort on the line in the 83rd but was beaten when the French striker headed in deep in stoppage time.

