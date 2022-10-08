ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Gets Three Offensive Players Back Against Virginia Tech

By Noah Strackbein
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NqqW4_0iRZHDZF00

The Pitt Panthers will have two star running backs on the field against Virginia Tech.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers got three offensive players back as they kick off Week 6 against Virginia Tech. The Panthers will have quarterback Nick Patti and running backs Israel Abanikanda and Rodney Hammond dressed against the Hokies.

Patti has not played since Week 2 when he suffered a leg injury against Tennessee. He progressed each week and will dress for the first time and backup Kedon Slovis.

Hammond suffered an ankle sprain on opening weekend and has not played since. He's dressed but not expected to be on the field unless Pitt faces multiple injuries to the running back position.

Abanikanda left last week against Georgia Tech and was seen on the sideline in a sling. Head coach Pat Narduzzi said he's been optimistic about Abanikanda's progression throughout the week, and it appears he's ready to return after seven days.

