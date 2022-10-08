Pitt Gets Three Offensive Players Back Against Virginia Tech

The Pitt Panthers will have two star running backs on the field against Virginia Tech.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers got three offensive players back as they kick off Week 6 against Virginia Tech. The Panthers will have quarterback Nick Patti and running backs Israel Abanikanda and Rodney Hammond dressed against the Hokies.

Patti has not played since Week 2 when he suffered a leg injury against Tennessee. He progressed each week and will dress for the first time and backup Kedon Slovis.

Hammond suffered an ankle sprain on opening weekend and has not played since. He's dressed but not expected to be on the field unless Pitt faces multiple injuries to the running back position.

Abanikanda left last week against Georgia Tech and was seen on the sideline in a sling. Head coach Pat Narduzzi said he's been optimistic about Abanikanda's progression throughout the week, and it appears he's ready to return after seven days.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt G Dior Johnson Suspensed After Felony Assault Charges

Pitt Offense Doesn't Lose Confidence With Vincent Davis in the Backfield

Starting Fast Imperative for Pitt vs. Virginia Tech

Pat Narduzzi Optimistic About Injured RB Israel Abanikanda's Status

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Learning to Face Double Teams, Make Sacrifices

Georgia Tech Loss 'Woke a Beast' Inside Pitt

It's Time to Take a Hard Look at Pat Narduzzi

Going Inside Pitt's Penalty Woes vs. Georgia Tech

Pitt WR Jaden Bradley Thriving in Simpler Role