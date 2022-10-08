ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas misses Treylon Burks, so do the Tennessee Titans

By E. Wayne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WtQD1_0iRZH8Er00

Arkansas could have used a bit more offense Saturday against Mississippi State. The wide-receiving corps has missed Treylon Burks, who left one year early to the NFL.

Now, his team, the Tennessee Titans, will be without him for an expected four weeks, too.

The Titans placed Burks on injured reserve Saturday because of a turf toe injury . The minimum stint for the IR is four weeks.

Burks, who was picked at No. 18 in the first round of the NFL draft in April, is second on the team in receptions (10) and receiving yards (119) for the 2-2 Titans.

Burks led the Razorbacks with 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns last year. Jadon Haselwood has 27 catches for 364 yards and two touchdowns through five-plus games this season to lead Arkansas.

List

WATCH: Jadon Haselwood hurt after big play setting up Rocket Sanders touchdown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2miDoR_0iRZH8Er00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Pollard breaks down, Parsons groin update, who starts at QB vs Eagles?

So many souvenirs from the Cowboys’ latest West Coast trip. We’ve got the latest on the groin injury that only seemed to inspire greater things from Micah Parsons, Tony Pollard breaks down tape of his dazzling 57-yard touchdown run, and DeMarcus Lawrence says the Dallas defense is now the best in the business. We’re handing out awards and accolades to go with a full recap of Sunday’s 22-10 win, the Rams’ fears of a Cowboys takeover of their stadium came true, and an ex-Cowboys star holds court right in the SoFi stands.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Mississippi State
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama Football injury report heading into Week 7 vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Alabama fans, coaches, and players are all hopeful that quarterback Bryce Young will be able to return this week for the important matchup against Tennessee. This past weekend he was replaced by sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe, who played well enough for Alabama to walk away with a win, but not strong enough for fans to be content with him starting against the Vols.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 trades Patriots should consider making before the deadline

The New England Patriots have had a shaky start to the season thus far, but things could be worse. With Mac Jones on the roster, things are promising at the quarterback position. Even if Jones isn’t an elite QB, he has shown that he can hang in the league as a mid-tier starter at worst. With that being said, since Jones is on a rookie contract, the Patriots should take advantage and make a move to bolster the roster, while the opportunity to do so is affordable.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick comments on Kendrick Bourne, following sideline argument

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick supported wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, following the team’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. The two were shown having an animated sideline conversation during the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Nevertheless, it appears that nothing major came of it. The coach publicly supported his wide receiver during his weekly radio appearance on The Greg Hill Show.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Nfl Draft#American Football#Ir
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas branded “losers” after Mississippi State loss

Sam Pittman can’t tell the future, but he’s a smart man. The Arkansas coach knew pitchforks would be out for his staff, himself and his program following the Hogs’ third straight loss Saturday, a 40-17 whipping at the hands of Mississippi State. The defeat not only sent Arkansas all the way out of the Top 25, not even garnering a single vote, but also saw the Razorbacks labeled “losers” by USA TODAY’s Paul Myerberg in his weekly column. “Under far less scrutiny, Arkansas’ season has followed the Oklahoma model: strong start, national attention, higher and higher rankings in the Coaches Poll, three losses...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Hart updates health status after collapse, seizure at Indiana

It was a terrifying moment in Bloomington: Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart suddenly fell backward on the sideline, slipping into a seizure. Immediately, he was surrounded by concerned staff and players, who were doing everything they could until he was stabilized enough to be carted off the field. As he was taken off, he gave a thumbs-up to those who could see in the stadium.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How ESPN’s FPI predicts Penn State’s remaining schedule, starting with Michigan

It’s been two weeks since we last saw Penn State on the football field, but the Nittany Lions return to action this weekend with a big road trip to Michigan. As most have expected, Penn State will be the road underdog this weekend against the No. 4 Wolverines in a stadium that has historically not been too kind to them over the years. Penn State remains a top 10 team in the national rankings after Week 6, setting up a showdown of undefeated top 10 teams this weekend in Ann Arbor. It should go without saying that there is a good...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McVay on hostile environment at SoFi Stadium against Cowboys: 'It was challenging'

The Los Angeles Rams have been on a bit of a skid in recent weeks, and their fans didn’t turn out at the rate that the team had hoped for in their Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. At times, it seemed that SoFi Stadium was the Cowboys’ home turf, and head coach Sean McVay was acutely aware of the disadvantage that his squad had given the circumstance.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what was said about Chiefs DT Chris Jones' controversial roughing the passer penalty

Another week of the 2022 NFL season has passed and officiating is at the center of the discussion. This time it’s a controversial roughing the passer penalty on Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones — one that negated a strip sack and fumble recovery. The 70,000-plus fans at Arrowhead Stadium were fired up over the penalty, chanting “bullshit” and “refs you suck” on multiple occasions. The penalty was discussed during the broadcast, in the postgame shows and all across social media during and after the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Cringy Troy Aikman, Eagles injuries, Tyler Smith's education

The Cowboys are onto Philadelphia. But as starting quarterback Dak Prescott embarks on a big week of practice that will determine whether he’ll be ready to “zip the ball out there” in the divisional clash, there’s an ever bigger injury on the other sideline in terms of what it could mean for Sunday night’s game. The Philadelphia coaching staff is already on high alert for Micah Parsons, but there’s one Eagle who could mean the difference between the lion feasting and being tamed for this important matchup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
212K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy