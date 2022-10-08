ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

NKorea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-SKorea drills

By HYUNG-JIN KIM
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RF1oW_0iRZGxC200

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Sunday, the latest in its barrage of weapons tests in recent days, after the North warned against the U.S. redeployment of an aircraft carrier for a new round of drills with South Korean warships.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it detected the two missiles launched between 1:48 a.m. and 1:58 a.m. on Sunday from the North’s eastern coastal city of Munchon.

It said South Korea’s military has boosted its surveillance posture and maintains a readiness in close coordination with the United States.

The Japanese government also said North Korea fired what was possible ballistic missiles.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed officials to do their utmost to gather and analyze information about the suspected launches and inform the public of any accurate information quickly, while ensuring the safety of aircraft and ships around Japan and preparing for any contingencies, according to his office.

The Japanese coast guard said it has warned ships around the country’s coasts about falling objects and urged them to stay away.

The launch, the North’s seventh round of weapons tests in two weeks, came hours after the United States and South Korea wrapped a new round of naval drills off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast.

The drills involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its battle group, which returned to the area after North Korea fired a powerful missile over Japan last week to protest the carrier group’s previous training with South Korea.

On Saturday, North Korea’s Defense Ministry warned that the Regan’s redeployment was causing a “considerably huge negative splash” in regional security. The North’s Defense Ministry said called its recent missile tests a “righteous reaction” to intimidating military drills between its rivals.

North Korea regards U.S.-South Korean military exercises as an invasion rehearsal and is especially sensitive if such drills involve U.S. strategic assets like an aircraft carrier. North Korea has argued it was forced to pursue a nuclear weapons program to cope with U.S. nuclear threats. U.S. and South Korean officials have repeatedly said they have no intentions of attacking the North.

North Korea’s latest launches added to its record-breaking pace of weapons tests this year. The recent weapons tests included a nuclear-capable missile that flew over Japan for the first time in five years and demonstrated a range to strike the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and beyond.

Earlier this year, North Korea tested other nuclear-capable ballistic missiles that place the U.S. mainland and its allies South Korea and Japan within striking distance.

North Korea’s testing spree indicates its leader, Kim Jong Un, has no intention of resuming diplomacy with the U.S. and wants to focus on expanding his weapons arsenal. But some experts say Kim would eventually aim to use his advanced nuclear program to wrest greater outside concessions, such as the recognition of North Korea as a legitimate nuclear state, which Kim thinks is essential in getting crippling U.N. sanctions on his country lifted.

South Korean officials recently said North Korea was also prepared to test a new liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile and a submarine-launched ballistic missile while maintaining readiness to perform its first underground nuclear test since 2017.

__

Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

NKorea confirms simulated use of nukes to 'wipe out' enemies

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea's recent barrage of missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to "hit and wipe out" potential South Korean and U.S. targets, state media reported Monday, as its leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests.
MILITARY
WDBO

North Korea says Kim supervised cruise missile tests

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised tests of long-range cruise missiles, which he described as a successful demonstration of his military’s expanding nuclear strike capabilities and readiness for “actual war,” state media said Thursday. Wednesday's tests extended a...
MILITARY
WDBO

West to bolster Ukraine air defense; nuke plant loses power

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Unbowed Western powers pledged to supply Ukraine with more potent air defense systems following a furious barrage of retaliatory Russian missile strikes, including one that temporarily knocked Europe's biggest nuclear plant off the invaded country's electrical grid Wednesday. The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Fumio Kishida
WDBO

Biden global strategy tackles China, Russia, domestic needs

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House laid out a national security strategy Wednesday aimed at checking an ascendant China and a more assertive Russia even as it stressed that domestic investments are key to helping the U.S. compete in the critical decade ahead. The administration's first national...
FOREIGN POLICY
WDBO

NATO cautious to avoid Ukraine war but members help anyway

BRUSSELS — (AP) — NATO defense ministers met Wednesday as its member countries face the twin challenges of struggling to make and supply weapons to Ukraine while protecting vital European infrastructure like pipelines or cables that Russia might want to sabotage in retaliation. In the almost eight months...
MILITARY
WDBO

Yellen says US economy 'resilient' amid global headwinds

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sought Wednesday to project confidence in the U.S. financial outlook while pledging vigilance in responding to “risks on the horizon.”. She is offering that message as global finance leaders gather in Washington to discuss the increasingly dismal view...
U.S. POLITICS
WDBO

US, Mexico plan Ukraine-type relief for Venezuela migrants

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The Biden administration has agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia’s invasion, while Mexico has agreed to accept some Venezuelans who are expelled from the United States, the two nations said Wednesday.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nkorea#Ballistic Missiles#South Korean#Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Japanese
WDBO

UN demands Russia reverse 'illegal' annexations in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to condemn Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian regions and demand its immediate reversal, a sign of strong global opposition to the seven-month war and Moscow’s attempt to grab its neighbor’s territory.
POLITICS
WDBO

UN: 75% of 6 million Venezuelan migrants go unfed, unhoused

PANAMA CITY — (AP) — The United Nations said Wednesday that almost three-quarters of the 6 million Venezuelan migrants currently in Latin America do not have adequate food, shelter, employment or medical care. The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration said in a report that 4.37 million of the...
IMMIGRATION
WDBO

Protests reach 19 cities in Iran despite internet disruption

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Protests swept across at least 19 cities in Iran on Wednesday sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained last month by the country's morality police, even as security forces targeted demonstrators in the streets, activists said. The protests over...
PROTESTS
WDBO

US clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5

The U.S. on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 5, seeking to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave. Tweaked boosters rolled out for Americans 12 and older last month, doses modified to target today's most common and contagious omicron relative. While there wasn't a big rush, federal health officials are urging that people seek the extra protection ahead of holiday gatherings.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
WDBO

ACT test scores plummet to 30-year low fueled by COVID-19 pandemic slide

IOWA CITY, Iowa — College preparedness appears to have tanked during the COVID-19 pandemic, with scores for a leading college entrance exam plunging to a 30-year low and fewer graduating high school students achieving subject-area benchmarks set by the testing service. According to a report released Wednesday by the...
COLLEGES
WDBO

Brazil's election could have a huge impact on the world's climate

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is in a run-off reelection campaign, and the results of the contest on Oct. 30 will have a major impact on the fate of the Amazon rain forest and on climate change worldwide. “It’s the most important election remaining this year in the world,” Nick Zimmerman,...
POLITICS
WDBO

Andrea Bocelli sues air charter company over old, noisy jet

The Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli is suing an air charter firm that specializes in luxury jet service, alleging the company provided him an older, noisier airplane than agreed upon during a portion of a U.S. tour last year. The lawsuit filed in September by Bocelli, 64, in federal court...
ECONOMY
WDBO

Fed voiced determination at last meeting to curb inflation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting stressed their commitment to taming “unacceptably high’’ inflation before announcing that they were raising their benchmark interest rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaling more large rate hikes ahead.
BUSINESS
WDBO

France orders gas station workers back to ensure supplies

PARIS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron promised the situation in the country's gas stations will soon be back to “normal” as the government started requisitioning some workers at ExxonMobil’s Esso gas stations amid an ongoing strike that is making life difficult for French drivers.
WORLD
WDBO

Judge ends lobbying suit against casino developer Steve Wynn

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a Justice Department lawsuit that sought to force longtime casino developer Steve Wynn to register as a foreign agent because of lobbying work it said he conducted at the behest of the Chinese government during the Trump administration.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDBO

Judge approves plan to reduce Puerto Rico agency's debt

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday approved a plan to restructure some $6 billion of debt held by Puerto Rico’s Highways and Transportation Authority as the U.S. territory emerges from bankruptcy. The plan cuts the agency's debt by more than 80%...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
90K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy