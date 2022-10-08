Read full article on original website
Related
18-year-old killed in Mira Mesa shooting identified
Officials have identified an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Mira Mesa last week, San Diego Police Department announced Wednesday.
Police identify victim in deadly Mira Mesa shooting; shooter remains at large
Police said 18-year-old Brian Mendoza-Camacho was shot and killed in the 10900 block of Deering Street on the morning of Oct. 5.
Jury awards $5M to man beaten by San Diego Sheriff's Deputies and attacked by K-9 in 2014
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County has been ordered to pay $5 million to a Black man who was wrongly pulled over, beaten, and arrested while driving near his parents' home in Fallbrook in 2014. A federal jury delivered its verdict on October 11, in favor of Mikhail Myles,...
sandiegocountynews.com
Sheriff’s Dept. investigates man’s death while in San Diego police custody
San Diego, CA–The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a man’s death while in San Diego Police custody following a family altercation in City Heights on Sunday, authorities said. On October 9, just after 10 p.m., officers with the San Diego Police Department were dispatched to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcycle Driver Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal DUI Crash That Killed Cyclist in Carlsbad
A man accused of speeding away from a California State Parks officer on a motorcycle while under the influence, then crashing into and killing a bicyclist in Carlsbad during the pursuit, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges. Eric Monte Burns, 29, is accused...
onscene.tv
SWAT Standoff With School in Lockdown | San Ysidro
10.10.2022 | 5:30 AM | SAN YSIDRO – A woman broke into her Aunt’s home and started to break windows and other items. The Aunt ran out to safety and the Police were called. Officers arrived and found the woman barricaded in a back bedroom. The woman is...
News 8 KFMB
SDPD mum on identity of driver who killed mother of two in collision
SAN DIEGO — The family of a mother of two killed in a car crash last week is still searching for answers about the man behind the wheel of the other car. Andrea “Lina” Salinas, 39, died at the scene of the crash on Regents Road at State Route 52 on the morning of October 3.
County of San Diego faces $5 million excessive force verdict
A jury reached a $5 million verdict Tuesday against San Diego County and the San Diego Sheriff’s Office involving the allegations of excessive force and negligent supervision within the organization.
RELATED PEOPLE
Son arrested after parents assaulted, knife thrown at officer
An 18-year-old man suspected of attacking his parents and throwing a knife at an officer in the Rancho Peñasquitos neighborhood was arrested Sunday, authorities said.
Man dies after being taken into police custody in City Heights: SDSO
An investigation is underway following the death of a man on Sunday after he was taken into police custody in City Heights, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Man Detained by Police After Family Disturbance in City Heights Dies in Custody
A 23-year-old man died shortly after being detained by San Diego Police, the sheriff’s department said Monday. Officers were dispatched just after 10 p.m. Sunday to the 3100 block of 39th Street in City Heights for a family disturbance, according to Lt. Chris Steffen. The lieutenant said family members...
Escondido police officer reunites with 22-year-old woman he saved as a baby
In 2000, an Escondido police officer saved the life of a 6-week-old baby girl. Today, that baby girl began her career in law enforcement and experienced the surprise of her life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheriff's Department investigates man's in-custody death
Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was taken into San Diego Police custody late Sunday night in City Heights.
NBC San Diego
Kids Can Have Some Contact With Father, Maya Millete's Murder-Suspect Husband: Judge
Until this week, the man accused of murdering his 39-year-old wife, May "Maya" Millete, a Chula Vista woman who remains missing more than 18 months after disappearing from her home, was unable to communicate with his children, per a court order. In October of last year, a judge ruled Larry...
2 seriously injured in Chula Vista crash
The Chula Vista Police Department responded to reports of a single vehicle traffic collision Sunday night around 10:26 p.m. at the intersection of East Palomar Street and the Interstate 805 HOV southbound exit.
onscene.tv
Stolen Aviation Fuel Truck Recovered | San Diego
10.10.2022 | 6:45 AM | SAN DIEGO – A male stole a Fuel truck loaded with aviation fuel from the Gibbs/Montgomery Airfield in Kearney Mesa this morning. the keys were left in the truck. The truck was tracked to the right shoulder of the westbound I-8 near Hotel Circle...
onscene.tv
Driver Resists Arrest After Crash Into Traffic Light | San Diego
10.07.2022 | 11:36 PM | SAN DIEGO – A man driving a Toyota Yaris was traveling Westbound on Home Ave approaching the intersection of Federal Blvd and Ash St. when for unknown reasons, he went up the sidewalk and crashed into a utility box and also brought down a Traffic light. The driver continued onto the on-ramp of the Westbound SR-94 freeway before pulling over. A San Diego Police officer made contact with the driver and a struggle ensued after the male driver became uncompliant with the officer. The SDPD officer put out a “Cover Now” call which means the officer needs help. Additional officers arrived and were able to detain the suspect. The crash caused significant damage to the traffic light and utility box causing a power outage to the traffic signals. The driver was tested and arrested for DUI and resisting arrest. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Body found burned, shot to death in National City
A victim was found burned, shot to death in National City. Police believe the man was killed in a San Diego neighborhood. ABC 10News spoke with the suspect's neighbors.
Driver of stolen car hits boulder, flips on Hotel Circle South
The San Diego Police Department responded to reports of a crash along Hotel Circle South shortly after 6:11 a.m. and found a stolen vehicle flipped on its side with no occupants.
Pursuit ends in crash on I-15 in Carmel Mountain area
A police pursuit ended in a crash on Interstate 15 in the Carmel Mountain area, causing a traffic backup during the early stages of the Tuesday morning commute.
CBS 8
