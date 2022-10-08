The Yankees kicked off their 2022 postseason run with a comfortable 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALDS. In most years we’d be gearing up for another bout right away, but in this year’s schedule there’s an off-day baked in right after the opening game of the series. Why, I have no idea, but here we are. The NL teams are still going strong today, so there’ll still be playoff action, but we’ll have to wait a day to see the pinstripes on the field again.

MLB ・ 16 HOURS AGO