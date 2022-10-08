ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter

The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors

Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Babe Ruth
The Spun

Look: Baseball World Reacts To The Bob Costas News

For the first time in 22 years, Bob Costas will return to the broadcast booth for a full MLB playoff series. Per Jimmy Traina, "TBS announced that [Costas] and Ron Darling will call the Yankees-Guardians [ALDS] series." The baseball world reacted to the news on Monday. "Bob Costas will be...
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control

Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

MLB Commissioner Picks Between Barry Bonds, Aaron Judge

As the MLB postseason heads toward the divisional round, some within the baseball world are still debating a hot topic that ended the regular season. Craig Carton asked MLB commissioner Rob Manfred if the league has an official stance on honoring Barry Bonds or Aaron Judge as the official season-single home run champion. Manfred confirmed that 73 indeed remains more than 62.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Bondsian
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim catcher off waivers from Twins

As the 2022 MLB Divisional Series began on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox made a pair of moves with their eyes on 2023. Catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, according to the team's transaction log. To make room for him on the roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees Place Ex-Red Sox On Postseason Roster To Aid World Series Pursuit

Could a former member of the Boston Red Sox contribute to the New York Yankees' playoff run?. The Yankees released their 26-man roster for their American League Division Series matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, with a familiar face listed. Former Red Sox and current Yankee utility man Marwin...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Tomase: On J.D. Martinez and the muddied future of the DH in Boston

J.D. Martinez arrived at a pivotal moment in Red Sox history. David Ortiz's retirement and two quick playoff exits had left the Red Sox searching for a big bat to anchor the lineup. They found one when Martinez agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract at the start of spring training in 2018.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports Chicago

Three candidates emerge in White Sox manager rumors

One week ago, Tony La Russa announced his stepping down from the White Sox managerial position because of his ongoing health condition. Already, there are rumored names leading the charge for who La Russa's successor will be. According to one reporter, three names stand out. "Some managers who fit the...
CHICAGO, IL
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/12/22

The Yankees kicked off their 2022 postseason run with a comfortable 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALDS. In most years we’d be gearing up for another bout right away, but in this year’s schedule there’s an off-day baked in right after the opening game of the series. Why, I have no idea, but here we are. The NL teams are still going strong today, so there’ll still be playoff action, but we’ll have to wait a day to see the pinstripes on the field again.
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Giants look to trade La Stella, shed $11.5M contract

The MLB offseason just began for the Giants, and it appears they might be ready to part ways with one notable former free-agent signing. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday in his "Nightengale's Notebook" column that San Francisco will look to trade infielder Tommy La Stella this offseason. "The Giants...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pinstripe Alley

Thoughts from the first Yankees home playoff game in three years

At around 6:30 pm on Tuesday night, I was fortunate enough to enter Yankee Stadium, along with a pair of anxious friends, to watch Game 1 of the ALDS between the Yankees and Guardians. As we walked in, we steeled ourselves for the night ahead, and I quietly hoped that the events of the game would allow me to write an article about a triumphant return to playoff baseball, about a team and fanbase that, years after the last playoff game in the Bronx, was ready to explode.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Nestor Cortes is a great matchup for the Guardians offense

My very favorite part of the playoffs is the strategy. Teams put endless time into preparing for each and every matchup and situation. Underdog teams come out on top in playoff series because they execute on their gameplan better than their opponent. In a small series, you can expose hitters and/or pitchers before they adjust.
BASEBALL
Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees have a great defense. So what?

One of the things I love about working here is seeing how my fellow bloggers interpret the same data differently than me. Just yesterday, Andrés wrote about how, in his opinion, the Yankees’ strong defense is a real postseason weapon, and of course good defense is never a bad thing. You have to record 27 outs to win a baseball game, and the easier, more efficiently you do that, the better.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy