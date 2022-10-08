ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Matthew McConaughey’s Red River Rivalry Post Couldn’t Have Turned Out Better

By Blake Ells
 4 days ago

Matthew McConaughey is a Texas Longhorns icon. The 52-year-old Uvalde native graduated from the university, and he’s been a longtime, vocal supporter of its’ athletics programs. There was a point when he thought he was going to be a lawyer. He went on to play one on the big screen.

The Red River Rivalry kicked off on Saturday morning. It’s the annual showdown between his Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners. Matthew McConaughey was aware, and he posted a photo to mark the occasion. Check out the shot of the actor in a burnt orange blazer below.

“see you in Dallas sooner,” he captioned the post.

Things definitely went his way on Saturday. The Longhorns won big over their rival. They’ve had a good year under Steve Sarkisian, but stumbled a bit two weeks ago against Texas Tech. They move to 4-2 on Saturday. They suffered a last-minute loss to Alabama in September, and Texas Tech topped them by three. But on Saturday, it looks like the Longhorns have things back on track with a dominant performance against the Sooners.

The rest of their slate is manageable. The Longhorns should be favored against Iowa State. They’ll have Oklahoma State, Kansas State and TCU after that, and those are tossups. Their meeting with Kansas is in late November. The jury is still out a bit on the Jayhawks, but they could host that matchup as a favorite. Texas closes the season hosting Baylor.

The Big-12 is wide open. Kansas has a firm grip on the top spot at 5-0, but it’s still difficult to believe they’ll maintain that. And no traditional powers are up there. It will be interesting to see how the last half of the season plays.

Matthew McConaughey Loves the Texas Longhorns

Matthew McConaughey recently posted an epic photo with Bevo. Bevo is the Texas Longhorns live mascot. It’s a steer with burnt orange and white coloring, mirroring the school’s colors. The shape of the steer’s horns gives fans their famous hand signal and the cry “Hook ’em Horns.”

The current “Bevo” is “Bevo XV” He is owned by Betty and John Baker’s Sunshine Ranch in Libert Hill, Tex. The same ranch also owned the two previous “Bevos,” Bevo XIII and Bevo XIV.

Texas’s idea to use a live mascot dates back to 1916. The first steer cost Stephen Pinckney $124, and its’ original name was “Bo.” It wasn’t the first mascot for the Texas Longhorns. That was an American Pit Bull Terrier named “Pig.” Still, the Longhorns have always had a live mascot, and the tradition lives on.

And the Texas Longhorns’ biggest fan, Matthew McConaughey is happy this Saturday.

Comments / 19

Rolling Steady
3d ago

The Longhorns will win the remainder of the season. It is evident after the Longhorns game after today's win.

Reply(3)
7
 

Oklahoma Fans Emptied Out of the Cotton Bowl During Embarrassing Blowout Loss to Texas: WATCH

Just how lopsided was that Texas-Oklahoma game? We’ll give you tangible proof, straight from the Cotton Bowl. You don’t even need words or a score. So here’s the clip from Saturday’s game. And OK, here’s the score — Texas 49, Oklahoma 0. The camera pans the crowd, going from the Texas side of the Cotton Bowl to those wearing Crimson and Cream on the Oklahoma portion of the stadium.
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

Strong cold front expected to shake up the forecast

AUSTIN, Texas — We know you haven't needed it in awhile, but it's almost time for you to dust off your umbrella. Have you forgotten where your umbrella even is? That's understandable, since we haven't received measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry since Sept. 7. That could change as a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas toward the beginning of next week.
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Georgetown, Texas, boasts haunted history

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Many of the buildings in downtown Georgetown, Texas, are said to be haunted. Some say that the Williamson Museum, located across the street from the courthouse, has ghostly visitors. "We have about five ghosts that actually hang out here in the museum building," said museum educator...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?

In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
SALADO, TX
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

