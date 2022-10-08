Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Related
Trump loses bid to delay deposition in writer's defamation lawsuit
NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a petition by former U.S. President Donald Trump to postpone his deposition in a defamation lawsuit brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll after he denied having raped her.
Biden global strategy tackles China, Russia, domestic needs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House laid out a national security strategy Wednesday aimed at checking an ascendant China and a more assertive Russia even as it stressed that domestic investments are key to helping the U.S. compete in the critical decade ahead. The administration’s first national security strategy, a document required by statute, stresses the need for a foreign policy that balances the interests of global allies with those of middle-class Americans. “We understand that if the United States is to succeed abroad, we must invest in our innovation and industrial strength, and build our resilience, at home,” the strategy states. “Likewise, to advance shared prosperity domestically and to uphold the rights of all Americans, we must proactively shape the international order in line with our interests and values.” In broad brushstrokes, the strategy sketches a “decisive decade” for national security, as President Joe Biden faces an arguably more complicated world than when he took office 21 months ago in the midst of the worst global pandemic in a century. At the same time, the White House said policy-makers must “avoid the temptation to view the world solely through a competitive lens, and engage countries on their own terms.”
U.S. to expel Venezuelan migrants to Mexico under joint plan
MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. and Mexican officials have agreed to a plan to curb rising numbers of Venezuelans crossing their shared border that will enable the United States to expel Venezuelans to Mexico while also granting humanitarian access to thousands of them by air.
NotedDC — Election deniers angle for seats in Congress
2020 SAW AN INFLUX in the number of MAGA-aligned Republicans winning seats in Congress, with figures such as Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) becoming household names in their first terms (the latter won’t be returning in January after losing his primary in May).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DHS To Let Thousands Of Qualifying Venezuelan Migrants Enter U.S.
Those who enter unlawfully will be returned to Mexico, officials warned.
TheGrio.com
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.https://thegrio.com/
Comments / 0