Bitcoin (BTC) And Binance Coin (BNB) Lose Investors To The Hideaways (HDWY)
Currently, BNB, especially after a $600m hack on the BSC Chain, and BTC is over 60% down from an all-time-high, are both in a bear market. Bull markets indicate prosperous economic conditions. It signals a market rise and is frequently accompanied by confident investor sentiment over the current uptrend. Meanwhile,...
How Ripple Bolsters Its Foothold In Europe, New Partnerships Announced
Payment company Ripple announced a partnership with a payment provider for the online marketplace Lemonway. This is the first France-based customer that will leverage RippleNet’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, supported by XRP. The payment provider will use ODL to improve its treasury payment process. As Bitcoinist reported, Ripple...
Google And Coinbase Partner To Enable Cloud Crypto Payments
Per a report from CNBC, big tech giant Google entered into a partnership with crypto exchange Coinbase. The partners will enable selected customers to use crypto to pay for cloud services. The announcement was made during Google’s Cloud Next conference. The new crypto payment feature will come into effect...
Why Bitcoin Will Bloom In A Higher Inflation Environment
Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike. The economic conditions that allowed Bitcoin to skyrocket from a multi-year low at $3,000 to an all-time high at $69,000 have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Crypto Platforms Have the Best Chance of Mass Adoption?
Even though many people see cryptocurrencies as speculative vehicles, the concept was created for an entirely different purpose. Unlike TradFi, crypto wants to achieve mass adoption and establish financial inclusion. Moreover, it still has the potential to become a more stable and sustainable form of finance, although there are some bumps along the road.
Best Bitcoin Casino USA With No Deposit Bonus Codes Of 2022
Top online BTC casinos have grown to satisfy many players’ gambling and gaming needs. While some players like to play casino games for real money, many others prefer to play real online casino games with a cryptocurrency. Since Bitcoin casinos allow numerous operators to avoid rigorous laws imposed by traditional internet casinos, they’ve been increasingly popular in recent years.
Meet The Obscure Token That Ate Up Nearly Half Of Ethereum’s Recent Gas Usage
A new Ethereum-based token is burning ETH at a rapid clip and has diluted in price just as quickly – but all by design. The XEN token has accounted for nearly half of Ethereum gas in a 24-hour window in recent days. What is it, and where did it come from?
How the Current Political Climate Impacts Cryptos: 2023 Will be the Year of Green Cryptos?
If cryptocurrencies were condemned for their environmental impact in the past, they are now viewed as a tool in the fight against the climate crisis. The meteoric presale of IMPT, one of the first blockchain projects to make a tangible contribution to climate action, hints at the rapid mainstream adoption of crypto. The changing political climate and the industry’s move to green cryptos are catalyzing the trend.
Why Paul Tudor Jones Always Has Money In Bitcoin
In a recent interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, Paul Tudor Jones (PTJ) reiterated his support for Bitcoin. In 2020, the legendary investor publicly revealed a bullish stance on the cryptocurrency as a hedge against inflation and a digital version of gold. Paul Tudor Jones commented on the current macroeconomic...
5 New Best Crypto ICOs to Invest in 2023
An initial coin offering (ICO) is a popular way to raise funds for products and services related to cryptocurrency. If a company is seeking to raise money for creating a new coin, app, or service, it can launch an ICO in order to raise funds. Investors are offered to buy...
Terra Founder Do Kwon Is Still Cashing Out, But Not With Bitcoin
BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?. Terra founder Do Kwon has been under fire from authorities since the network crashed earlier in 2022. Kwon who has now been asked to turn in his passport or have it rendered invalid has said he is not on the run. The founder has also denied all allegations that he has been trying to cash out bitcoin from the LUNA Foundation Guard treasury. While that might be true, more information has emerged that the Terra founder might be indeed cashing out funds, just not with bitcoin.
How Can Cryptocurrency Brands and Publishers Effectively Utilize Digital Marketing Techniques?
In over a decade, cryptocurrencies have made an indelible mark on the global economy. The multi-billion dollar crypto market, with hundreds of millions of users, has necessitated the development of new products and services that can propel its growth. As with any new product or service offering, crypto businesses also...
Crypto Ecosystem GLEEC Secures Ninth Regulatory Approval
GLEEC has just secured its ninth approval from financial regulators. The latest jurisdiction to license the crypto services platform is Estonia. The Eastern European nation joins the likes of Dubai, El Salvador, Poland, Slovakia and others in approving the platform to operate. With regulators’ blessings coming from a growing list of countries, the exchange is making all the right moves to take on the industry’s more established names.
Bitcoin Exchange Outflows Suggest Market Is In Full Accumulation Mode
Since bitcoin fell below $20,000, investors across all spheres have been taking this as an opportunity to fill up their bags. This accumulation trend was not readily apparent at first given the high volatility that was triggered by the FOMC meeting. However, now that the market has settled into somewhat of a normal range, the accumulation trend looks to be in full swing.
BNY Mellon Offers Crypto Custody & Custodia Bank’s Caitlin Long Blasts The Fed
Yeah, yeah, the BNY Mellon entered the crypto custody business. The real story here is Custodia Bank’s Caitlin Long’s emotional speech at DC Fintech Week. The bitcoin enthusiast banker left the rest of the panel speechless by accusing the Federal Reserve of giving preferential treatment to BNY Mellon. “We’ve been waiting for two and a half years to do that,” Caitlin Long said referring to Custodia Bank and bitcoin custody services.
Is It Time To Begin Talking Seriously About Bitcoin?
No one believed in cryptocurrency for a long time, it was not taken seriously, and blockchain technologies seemed to many to be a game in virtual reality. Today, everyone knows about Bitcoin, they are trying to figure out blockchain technology, and the crypto is used not only to buy goods and services but also to develop a business.
Bitcoin And Smartphones: How Mobile Devices Can Help Bring Mass Crypto Adoption
Bitcoin is already in existence for more than a decade now, being first introduced in 2009. Many years later, the asset established itself as the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, not to mention popularity. Its market cap currently stands at over $370 billion and despite being down 72%...
When is the crypto winter going to end? Here are some tokens trying to challenge the bear market
The crypto market is not in its healthiest state. There’s no clear indication of when the crypto winter is going to end. However, not all investors are pessimistic about the state of the market. There are in fact many tokens that are set to challenge the bear market trend,...
Feed3 is Making its Way to the Top of the Cryptocurrency World Ahead of Both Dogecoin and Monero Using Its Unique Tool Called Freeda
Web 3.0 was developed to enhance users’ time spent online while facilitating the sharing and using users’ preferred data sources. The development of Web 3.0, one of humanity’s most ingenious digital innovations, has encouraged the spread of decentralization across all areas of technology, from video games to new financial instruments to the blockchain technology upon which many cryptocurrencies are based.
XEN Crypto Detonated the Crypto Market, Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC Became Its Main Battlefield
Recently, a project called XEN Crypto suddenly detonated the crypto market. The mint of its token XEN attracted the participation of more than 364,114 wallet addresses and triggered a surge in Ethereum network gas fees for 2 consecutive days, reaching 200wei at one point on October 9. According to Ultrasound data, the ETH burned during the minting process reached 2,271 on October 10, accounting for 19.46% of the total burning of the Ethereum network on October 7.
