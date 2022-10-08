ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich: Substitute Anthony Modeste scores 95th-minute equaliser in Der Klassiker as hosts go level on points with Julian Nagelsmann's side in third

By Max Mathews, Reuters Reporter For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Borussia Dortmund snatched a hugely dramatic late point in a thrilling 2-2 comeback draw against Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker on Saturday night.

Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka gave the visitors the lead after half an hour, latching onto Jamal Musiala's pass and steering the ball home from the edge of the box in front of a sold-out crowd of 81,000 at the Signal Iduna Park.

Musiala was also the architect of the second, helping the ball onto winger Leroy Sane, who struck it hard and low from 20 yards into the corner, although Alexander Meyer in goal could have done better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33k2Kv_0iRZFGiM00
Anthony Modeste scored a late equaliser as Borussia Dortmund drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G3I3T_0iRZFGiM00
The substitute (left) netted a back-post header in the 95th minute to snatch a late leveller

Dortmund substitute Anthony Modeste - who has been heavily criticised for failing to adequately replace injured striker Sebastien Haller - fed strike partner Youssoufa Moukoko to halve the deficit with 15 minutes left.

With that strike, wonderkid Moukoko became the youngest ever scorer in Der Klassiker at the tender age of just 17.

Bayern sub Kingsley Coman was sent off in the 90th minute after receiving a second yellow card, to give the hosts what proved a crucial numerical advantage.

The summer signing then headed home at the back post in stoppage time to complete a stunning two-goal turnaround and end his side's eight-game losing run against Bayern.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xSLlb_0iRZFGiM00
Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka (centre) had given his side the lead on Saturday evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dfqOf_0iRZFGiM00
Winger Leroy Sane (left) then doubled the visitors' advantage in Der Klassiker with a low shot

Earlier, Germany international Goretzka had threaded an effort through a crowded box and into the corner to put the visitors in front with their first chance of the game.

Dortmund, who host Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday, were equally aggressive but also had only few shots on target in the entire first half, including a clever Raphael Guerreiro effort that tested keeper Manuel Neuer.

The visitors shot out of the blocks after the break and Sadio Mane should have done better with a diving header in front of empty goal from close range in the 49th.

Sane quickly made amends, unleashing a fierce shot with Meyer getting a hand on the ball but unable to turn it wide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KxzhX_0iRZFGiM00
Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko (centre) then pulled one back with 15 minutes remaining

With Bayern thinking they had done enough to win it, teenager Moukoko set up a dramatic finale when he picked up a Modeste pass to beat Neuer.

The goalkeeper managed to claw away a Modeste effort on the line in the 83rd but was beaten when the French striker had the final say late on.

The result denies Julian Nagelsmann's men the chance to go top of the Bundesliga table and leaves Edin Terzic's side in fourth, level on 16 points with the third-placed champions.

Union Berlin and Freiburg, both on 17, are in action on Sunday.

Match Facts: Dortmund v Bayern

Borussia Dortmund (4-3-3): Meyer; Sule, Hummels (Wolf 45), Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Can, Ozcan (Adeyemi 53); Brandt, Moukoko (Hazard 89), Malen (Modeste 70).

Subs not used: Kobel; Passlack, Coulibaly, Rothe, Papadopoulos.

Goals: Moukoko 74, Modeste 90+5.

Yellow cards: Bellingham 14, Can 40, Adeyemi 90+2.

Manager: Edin Terzic.

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt (Mazraoui 62), Davies (Stanisic 45); Goretzka, Sabitzer (Kimmich 45); Sane, Musiala, Mane (Choupo-Moting 82); Gnabry (Coman 45).

Subs not used: Ulreich, Schenk; Gravenberch, Tel.

Goals: Goretzka 33, Sane 53.

Yellow cards: Sabitzer 2, De Ligt 11, Goretzka 57, Coman 77, 90, Sane 90+2.

Red cards: Coman 90.

Manager: Julian Nagelsmann.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Van Dijk backing off there instead of attacking the ball': Fans fume at Liverpool defender's role in Scott Arfield's goal for Rangers… but he has the last laugh as Reds roar back to win 7-1 at Ibrox

Virgil van Dijk's defending for Rangers' opening goal in their Champions League clash with Liverpool on Wednesday has been slammed by some supporters online. Rangers went in front in the 17th minute when Fabio Carvalho was dispossessed and Ryan Jack played in Scott Arfield who fired into the bottom corner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'This is the Champions League and you pay a high price for each error you make': Xavi admits Gerard Pique's blunder cost Barcelona in 3-3 draw with Inter Milan as he allowed Nicolo Barella to equalise, with Catalans facing Champions League exit

Barcelona veteran Gerard Pique made a costly error as Xavi Hernandez's side were left staring into the abyss with their Champions League dreams in tatters. A 3-3 draw at home to Inter Milan has left the Catalan club facing a costly early exit from the competition having leveraged much of their controversial summer business on a strong run in the competition.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan: Catalans CLING on to their Champions League status thanks to Robert Lewandowski's stoppage-time equaliser, after Robin Gosens and Lautaro Martinez strikes twice had them heading out (... but they still need a miracle)

It might sound heroic – 3-3 in front of 92,000 in the Camp Nou, equalizing on 90 minutes with a Robert Lewandowski header. But having picked up just four points from their first four games in the Champions League Barcelona look like they are heading to the Europa League for the second season running.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Parents arguing in the stands, tension within the squad and complaints about their Budapest hotel… France were a broken team at Euro 2020 and crashed out early on, are the issues within the squad fixed or could it derail their World Cup defence?

Just over 12 months ago, France arrived at the rearranged European Championships as favourites to add continental glory to the World Cup they won in Russia in 2018. Didier Deschamps had a squad full of talent that still featured a large contingent of the group that delivered the World Cup title. It was hoped that continuity would pave the way for more success.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Neuer
Person
Kingsley Coman
Person
Leon Goretzka
Person
Julian Nagelsmann
Daily Mail

'They do need to bring in new players': Liverpool have work to do in the transfer market to keep up with Man City and Co, insists Rio Ferdinand... with Michael Owen 'worried' that many of their star men are in their 30s

Rio Ferdinand has called for Liverpool to freshen up their squad following their disappointing start to the season, but believes the club should avoid taking a 'scattergun' approach in the transfer market. The Reds have won just two of their opening eight league games this term, leaving them 14 points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham pay poignant tribute to late fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone by laying wreath on bench ahead of Champions League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt as fans observe minute's applause

Tottenham Hotspur made a number of tributes to their late fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone in their first home match since his death. Last week, Ventrone died at the age of 62 from a brain haemorrhage, shortly after being diagnosed with a form of acute myeloid leukaemia. Before their Champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bayer Leverkusen 0-3 Porto: Xabi Alonso endures nightmare Champions League debut as a manager as Portuguese enjoy comfortable win to move second in their group and leave the Germans bottom

Porto's Galeno scored one goal and earned two penalties for Mehdi Taremi to convert as they cruised to a 3-0 victory at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, taking over second place in the Champions League Group B with two matches remaining. With coach Xabi Alonso making his Champions League debut on...
UEFA
Daily Mail

'Two or three weeks ago everyone was saying he shouldn't be playing': Michael Owen lauds Son Heung-min after brace for Spurs against Frankfurt - including stunning volley - and insists 'any massive club would take him'

Michael Owen believes that any 'huge' club would take Son Heung-Min after the Tottenham star continued his return to form in Spurs 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League. Son had come in for some criticism at the start of the season, following some below par performances and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich
Daily Mail

Glenn Hoddle praises Spurs defender Eric Dier for the way he bounced back after his error led to Eintracht Frankfurt's opening goal in Tottenham's 3-2 Champions League win

Glenn Hoddle praised Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier for not letting an earlier error ruin his game in their 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. The 28-year-old lost possession in his own box 14 minutes into the game, and the German side capitalised. It led to Daichi Kamada opening the scoring.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'When we missed the penalty I was a bit scared… we must take a big lesson': Antonio Conte relieved as Tottenham narrowly avoid 'DISASTER' in 3-2 win against 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt after conceding late before Harry Kane blazed spot-kick over

Antonio Conte confessed he was relieved to see his Tottenham team survive a late lapse in concentration and seize control of their Champions League destiny. 'It would have been a disaster if we drew a game like this,' admitted Conte, after Spurs came back from behind to lead 3-1 but ended up clinging on against Eintracht Frankfurt's 10 men.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

IAN HERBERT: Kylian Mbappe is the epitome of how football has lost grasp on reality... the PSG star's ego is out of control and it would be LUNACY for Liverpool to even consider signing him

It's the short clip of Neymar being asked 'What's Mbappe like? which reveals most about the reality of working life with the footballer who never seems satisfied, even now he's been crowned the little emperor of Paris. The Brazilian is a picture of contentment as he passes through the player/media...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

'It changes the mood, definitely. It's completely different': Buoyant Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool's thumping 7-1 win over Rangers as the perfect confidence boost ahead of showdown with Man City

Jurgen Klopp hailed the emphatic win that he feels has transformed Liverpool’s mood ahead of their showdown with the best team in the world. A hat-trick from substitute Mo Salah, added to a confidence boosting strike from Darwin Nunez, were the standout moments of a 7-1 skewering of Rangers that leaves Liverpool needing a point from their last two games to reach the Champions League knockout stages.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I don’t think they’re as far away as people think': Rio Ferdinand praises Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for performances in 7-1 rout over Rangers as the former Manchester United defender says their goals will 'breed confidence'

Rio Ferdinand has praised Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for their performances at Ibrox and said their goals will give them confidence ahead of this weekend's clash against Manchester City. Liverpool ran out 7-1 winners at Ibrox as six second half goals, following Firmino's equaliser in the first period, including...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rangers 1-7 Liverpool: Mo Salah nets the fastest EVER Champion League hat-trick in just six minutes as Reds return to form in style at Ibrox... after Roberto Firmino's double inspired comeback following Scott Arfield's early strike

How about this for a night’s work? When Mo Salah was summoned from the bench, with Liverpool moving through the gears, the idea that he would take the headlines was fanciful. This, though, is Salah, a man who has rarely followed convention. Spying the opportunity to wreak havoc and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte 'won't be happy' by the way his Spurs side saw out their Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt, Glenn Hoddle claims, with late goal and missed penalty causing a nervous finish in north London

Glenn Hoddle has said he thinks Antonio Conte will be less than impressed with the sloppy way Tottenham's Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt finished. While Spurs dominated a large period of their home match on Wednesday, and were 3-1 up until the latter stages, the visitors made the finish tense, as Faride Alidou scored a header to reduce the deficit with three minutes remaining.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Club Brugge progress from the Champions League group stages for the first time EVER as Simon Mignolet keeps Atletico Madrid at bay to earn a precious point as Diego Simeone's woes continue after 0-0 draw

Belgian side Club Brugge reached the Champions League knockouts after a 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday guaranteed them a top-two spot in Group B. After becoming the first Belgian side to win their opening three group games last week, Brugge reached the round of 16 in Europe's elite club competition for the first time since 1990-91, when it was known as the European Cup.
UEFA
Daily Mail

'Get in there!': Rangers legend Ally McCoist goes WILD in the BT Sport studio with former Man United star Rio Ferdinand after Scott Arfield put Gers in front against Liverpool in the Champions League

Ally McCoist did not hold back with his celebrations when Rangers took the lead in their Champions League clash against Liverpool on Wednesday. Having lost their first three group games, Rangers knew they needed to get at least a point to stand any chance of progressing to the knockout rounds of the competitions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Christian Pulisic insists he's still 'extremely happy' at Chelsea despite lack of game-time this season, as he labels the Premier League the 'best in the world' - and looks ahead to 'HUGE' World Cup game against England

Christian Pulisic has said he's 'extremely happy' at Chelsea amid a slow start to the season where he's been handed just two starts in the league. Pulisic made the comment after being reminded of a TikTok he posted in April 2020 with his dog that became 'a thing' because he was wearing a Borussia Dortmund training shirt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

648K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy