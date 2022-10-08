Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich: Substitute Anthony Modeste scores 95th-minute equaliser in Der Klassiker as hosts go level on points with Julian Nagelsmann's side in third

Borussia Dortmund snatched a hugely dramatic late point in a thrilling 2-2 comeback draw against Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker on Saturday night.

Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka gave the visitors the lead after half an hour, latching onto Jamal Musiala's pass and steering the ball home from the edge of the box in front of a sold-out crowd of 81,000 at the Signal Iduna Park.

Musiala was also the architect of the second, helping the ball onto winger Leroy Sane, who struck it hard and low from 20 yards into the corner, although Alexander Meyer in goal could have done better.

Anthony Modeste scored a late equaliser as Borussia Dortmund drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich

The substitute (left) netted a back-post header in the 95th minute to snatch a late leveller

Dortmund substitute Anthony Modeste - who has been heavily criticised for failing to adequately replace injured striker Sebastien Haller - fed strike partner Youssoufa Moukoko to halve the deficit with 15 minutes left.

With that strike, wonderkid Moukoko became the youngest ever scorer in Der Klassiker at the tender age of just 17.

Bayern sub Kingsley Coman was sent off in the 90th minute after receiving a second yellow card, to give the hosts what proved a crucial numerical advantage.

The summer signing then headed home at the back post in stoppage time to complete a stunning two-goal turnaround and end his side's eight-game losing run against Bayern.

Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka (centre) had given his side the lead on Saturday evening

Winger Leroy Sane (left) then doubled the visitors' advantage in Der Klassiker with a low shot

Earlier, Germany international Goretzka had threaded an effort through a crowded box and into the corner to put the visitors in front with their first chance of the game.

Dortmund, who host Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday, were equally aggressive but also had only few shots on target in the entire first half, including a clever Raphael Guerreiro effort that tested keeper Manuel Neuer.

The visitors shot out of the blocks after the break and Sadio Mane should have done better with a diving header in front of empty goal from close range in the 49th.

Sane quickly made amends, unleashing a fierce shot with Meyer getting a hand on the ball but unable to turn it wide.

Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko (centre) then pulled one back with 15 minutes remaining

With Bayern thinking they had done enough to win it, teenager Moukoko set up a dramatic finale when he picked up a Modeste pass to beat Neuer.

The goalkeeper managed to claw away a Modeste effort on the line in the 83rd but was beaten when the French striker had the final say late on.

The result denies Julian Nagelsmann's men the chance to go top of the Bundesliga table and leaves Edin Terzic's side in fourth, level on 16 points with the third-placed champions.

Union Berlin and Freiburg, both on 17, are in action on Sunday.

Match Facts: Dortmund v Bayern

Borussia Dortmund (4-3-3): Meyer; Sule, Hummels (Wolf 45), Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Can, Ozcan (Adeyemi 53); Brandt, Moukoko (Hazard 89), Malen (Modeste 70).

Subs not used: Kobel; Passlack, Coulibaly, Rothe, Papadopoulos.

Goals: Moukoko 74, Modeste 90+5.

Yellow cards: Bellingham 14, Can 40, Adeyemi 90+2.

Manager: Edin Terzic.

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt (Mazraoui 62), Davies (Stanisic 45); Goretzka, Sabitzer (Kimmich 45); Sane, Musiala, Mane (Choupo-Moting 82); Gnabry (Coman 45).

Subs not used: Ulreich, Schenk; Gravenberch, Tel.

Goals: Goretzka 33, Sane 53.

Yellow cards: Sabitzer 2, De Ligt 11, Goretzka 57, Coman 77, 90, Sane 90+2.

Red cards: Coman 90.

Manager: Julian Nagelsmann.