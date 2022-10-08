ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here

It’s officially fall, which means cooler temps, changing leaves and looking forward to all of the Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll be watching soon. The network has announced its 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule, and the heartwarming, family-friendly programming will begin on Friday, Oct. 21. Hallmark Christmas movies will...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Sweetin
Person
Jesus
Person
Mario Lopez
Person
Jordan Mcmahon
Person
Spencer Grammer
Person
Kelsey Grammer
Person
Sarah Drew
The List

Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?

Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20

Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Christmas Eve#12 Days#Film Star#Lifetime
The List

What Hallmark's Boss Has To Say About Candace Cameron Bure's Departure

Hallmark Channel fans were shocked when Candace Cameron Bure announced that she was leaving the network to sign an exclusive deal with GAC Family. Over a decade, the former "Full House" star appeared in more than two dozen Hallmark movies, including "A Shoe Addict's Christmas," "If I Only Had Christmas," "Switched for Christmas," and "Journey Back to Christmas," per IMDb. She also appeared on the channel as librarian Aurora Teagarden in the "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" series.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy